Longs Drug Store (CVS) offers vaccination by appointment at locations in: Lahaina at the Lahaina Cannery Mall at 1221 Honoapiʻilani Highway; in Kahului at 70 East Kaʻahumanu Ave.; in Kīhei at 41 East Līpoa St.; and in Pukalani at 55 Kiopaʻa St. To pre-register, visit the following website. For a running list of vaccination sites available throughout the County of Maui in the month of September, click here.

There were 474 additional COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i on Sunday. The latest data represents a total of 7,725 “active” cases over two weeks. This spike in cases comes amid a rise in cases involving the Delta variant.

Of today’s 474 cases, there were 455 cases identified as confirmed, and 19 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 282 on O‘ahu (+15 probable); 74 on Hawai‘i Island (+3 probable); 35 on Maui (+1 probable); 45 on Kaua‘i; six on Moloka‘i; and 13 in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 714, with 12 new deaths reported today–including one on Maui, one on Hawai‘i Island, and 10 on O‘ahu.

Maui

1 Male, 70-79 yrs, underlying conditions unknown, hospitalized

Hawai‘i Island

1 Male, 70-79 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

O‘ahu

1 Male, 30-39 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

2 Male, 40-49 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 Female, 30-39 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 Male, 50-59 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

2 Male, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 Female, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 Female, 70-79 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 Female, 80+ yrs, underlying conditions, died at home

Today’s COVID case count includes all cases from the regular 24-hour reporting cycle that ended at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

In Maui County, there is an average of 45 new cases with a 4.2% test positivity rate over 14 days. This is -49% from Sept. 4 to Sept. 17, 2021. For every 100,000 residents in Maui County, there have been an average of 26.6 newly reported cases per day over the last seven days.

Statewide, there were 313 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday (Down 30% from a peak of 448 on Sept. 4), according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green. This is still up +90% from the 165 hospitalizations reported on Aug. 5, 2021. The state’s positivity rate is now at 5.9%.

There are a total of 14 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, (11 are unvaccinated and three are vaccinated) according to counts last updated on Sept. 17, 2021, from Maui Health. Of that number, three COVID patients are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

*Note on ICU capacity: The Maui hospital needs to have adequate ICU nurses to care for the ICU patients that are in beds and will staff up and down based on need. This means that although beds are listed as still “available,” staffing would be needed to accommodate occupancy. According to Maui Health, capacity and staffing statistics are not static numbers, and are constantly shifting throughout a 24 hour period, with staffing based on census/capacity.

Hospital executives acknowledged that the recent surge in COVID cases is taking a toll on the hospital and that more staff is needed. FEMA sent nurses to assist with staffing.

Through Sept. 17, 2021, an estimated 1,955,525 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 74.6% of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 66.1% have completed full vaccination. On Maui, the DOH reports that 70% of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 58% have completed a full course of vaccination.

Of the 7,455 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 193 cases. Wailuku has 161 cases, followed by Kīhei with 116, Lahaina with 100 cases, and Makawao with 61. The five locations are included in the dark blue category (51-200 cases) on DOH mapping.

Areas in the medium blue category (11-50 cases over two weeks) include: Kula with 23 cases, Haʻikū with 21 cases, Molokaʻi with 35 cases, Spreckelsville with 18 cases, and 11 in Hāna.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 75,480 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 7,455 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 166 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 136 on Lāna‘i and 7,153 on Maui.

There are 7,455 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 1,598 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 9,053.

Cluster report: Updated Weekly (Sept. 16, 2021)

*Next cluster report is due out on Sept. 30, 2021 in the afternoon.

The state Department of Health released its updated weekly cluster report, detailing information on COVID-19 cases in certain settings.

The cluster report, which covers the period through Sept. 16, 2021, identified 35 active clusters in Maui County. There are 11 clusters each in the travel/lodging/tourism sector and in educational settings; three clusters at construction/industrial sites; two clusters at food suppliers; and one cluster each at a restaurant and at other occupational settings. There are also six clusters in other settings.

The report does not show how many of the infected individuals have recovered. While general categories have been identified, health officials have said that they don’t typically identify specific locations of clusters unless there is an “imminent health threat.”

Maui cluster report, Sept. 16, 2021. PC: state Department of Health.

To date, there have been 714 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 542 on Oʻahu, 82 in Maui County, 76 on Hawaiʻi Island, eight on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Testing on Maui is available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Tuesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Must pre-register to be tested, visit https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.

Wailuku: Mauliola Pharmacy | 95 Mahalani Street, Rm 10 | 7 days a week, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. | pre-register for appointment

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:

The vaccine clinic at Maui Health remains open on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. Third doses are being offered to individuals who are immunocompromised. Booster doses for healthy individuals who have already had two doses are not yet available to the general public. Additional vaccine sites available during the month of September are posted here.

Vaccination Exemption for Mainland Travelers to Hawaiʻi Begins July 8

Beginning July 8, 2021, the state is now accepting proof of vaccination through the Safe Travels program, for domestic travel including trans-Pacific travelers vaccinated in the US and traveling from the continental US, Alaska and the US territories to Hawaiʻi.

Hawai‘i Inter-County Travel Restrictions Lifted June 15

On Tuesday, June 15, the state of Hawaiʻi ended restrictions on inter-county travel. “There will be no testing and no quarantine requirements for inter-county travel,” said Gov. Ige. All inter-island travel restrictions were dropped. Those who are in quarantine will not be able to travel.

Also beginning on June 15, a quarantine exemption went into effect for incoming travelers to the state who are verified to have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi. If travelers have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi, and the state can verify that, they are now able to bypass quarantine without a pre-travel test when returning to Hawaiʻi from the mainland.

Hawai‘i Mask Mandate Lifted for Outdoors



As of May 25, 2021, Hawaiʻi’s mask mandate has been lifted for outdoors, but remains in place for indoors. When outdoors, people are still encouraged to mask up when in large groups of 10 people or more. Governor David Ige also announced he is lifting the suspension on ocean sports competitions as of June 1 to allow events such as surfing, canoe paddling, and swimming.

Maui Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights Ends June 4, 2021

The post arrival rapid testing at Kahului Airport concluded on June 4 after one full month of operation. Since the program began on May 4, there were just five confirmed positive tests out of the more than 110,000 post-arrival tests conducted. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said the program cost the county between $2.5-$2.7 million, but in the same breath, has provided important information on the source of variant transmission as well as the mindfulness of community spread.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online

