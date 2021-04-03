A A A

Vaccine administration. PC: Maui Health

The state Department of Health reports that there were 112 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Saturday, including 72 on O‘ahu, 24 on Maui, nine on Hawai‘i Island, one on Kaua‘i and six in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state. There were a total of 1,282 cases logged over the past two weeks, 363 of them in Maui County.

Maui’s 14 day average for new COVID-19 cases is 27 and test positivity rate over the same period is 3.7 percent.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 467 with three new deaths reported today on O‘ahu and one on Maui.

The state Department of Health has linked 25 cases to specific zip codes on Maui, since the previous day’s report. The newly categorized cases include: 13 in Lahaina, six in Kahului, four in Makawao, and two in Wailuku.

There are about 154 outstanding cases in Maui County that have not been attributed to a specific zip code in DOH mapping.

There are 19 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated on April 1, 2021, from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

Note: The state Department of Health count reflected one new hospitalization for Maui County in today’s reports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There are 19 ICU beds being used in Maui County at this time (out of 31 currently available). Seven of the ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients. Thirteen ventilators (out of 38 available) are being used in Maui County, four of them by COVID-19 patients.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Through April 1, 2021, an estimated 634,442 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide (85 percent) out of the 717,980 vaccine doses received in Hawai‘i. An estimated 28.0 percent of the population has received a first dose in Hawaiʻi, or 379,466 out of the 1,415,857 people in Hawaiʻi; 220,052 received a second dose (16.3 percent); and an additional 9,482 doses (of single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine) have been initiated and completed.

*Note: all vaccine data does NOT include federal pharmacy doses.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 28.1 percent (44,869) of the population have received a first dose of the vaccine; 13.0 percent (20,082) have completed two doses; and an additional 1,582 doses (of single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine) have been initiated and completed. In total, Maui County has administered 66,533 doses among a total population base of 167,488.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kauaʻi continues to lead the state with first dose vaccinations at 37.4 percent, followed by Maui at 28.1 percent, Hawaiʻi Island at 27.7 percent, and Oʻahu at 27.0 percent. For second doses, Kauaʻi is at 24.3 percent followed by Oʻahu at 16.5 percent, Hawaiʻi Island at 15.6 percent and Maui at 13.0 percent. For single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Oʻahu has initiated and completed 4,618 doses, followed by Kauaʻi with 1,881, Maui at 1,582, and Hawaiʻi Island at 1,401.

Of the 3087 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 121 cases. Kahului, Wailuku and Lahaina are currently the only zip codes identified in the orange DOH mapping classification for areas with rates of 51-200 cases over a two week period. Wailuku has 70 cases, and Lahaina has had 83 cases over the past two weeks.

Areas in the medium yellow category (11-50 cases over two weeks) include: Kīhei has had 31 cases; and Makawao had 20 cases over two weeks.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 30,039 statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 3087 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 34 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 111 on Lāna‘i and 2942 on Maui.

Of the 3087 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (782), followed by Wailuku (615), Lahaina (535), Kīhei (439), Makawao (183), Lānaʻi (111), Haʻikū (99), Kula (73), Spreckelsville (51), Molokaʻi (34) and Hāna (11).

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 2510 (nine new; 140 within last 14 days; 108 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths)

: 2510 (nine new; 140 within last 14 days; 108 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths) Honolulu County : 23,285 (72 new; 769 within last 14 days; 1698 required hospitalization; 369 deaths)

: 23,285 (72 new; 769 within last 14 days; 1698 required hospitalization; 369 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 196 (one new; 10 within last 14 days; eight required hospitalization; one death)

: 196 (one new; 10 within last 14 days; eight required hospitalization; one death) Maui Island : 2942 (24 new; 357 within last 14 days; 181 required hospitalization; 41 deaths)

: 2942 (24 new; 357 within last 14 days; 181 required hospitalization; 41 deaths) Molokaʻi: 34 (0 new; four within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

34 (0 new; four within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Lāna‘i: 111 (0 new; two within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

111 (0 new; two within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 961 (six new; no data is available for cases within last 14 days; eight required hospitalization; and three deaths)

**The state Department of Health says “using cases reported in the past 14 days provides a rough approximation of the number of cases currently meeting criteria for isolation. This proxy number for “active cases” resolves classification issues for cases unable to be reached or who are out of jurisdiction, for whom precise release from isolation date may not be possible to determine. It is also not influenced by lags in data entry.”

There are eight COVID-19 clusters identified in Maui County, according to an updated report issued on Thursday, April 1, 2021. This includes: one cluster at a correctional facility, one at a food supplier, two in occupational settings, two in the travel/lodging/tourism sector, one at a place of worship, and one at a cleaning service.

The church cluster at King’s Cathedral in Kahului has doubled over a 10-day period ending on Wednesday, and was last estimated at more than 50 COVID-19 total cases. Church administrators on Thursday said 33 of those cases were considered active. The cluster at the Maui Community Correctional Center was updated today to include 94 inmates who tested positive (five are active and 89 have recovered).

To date, there have been 467 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 369 on Oʻahu, 41 in Maui County, 53 on Hawaiʻi Island, one on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

Cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui, according to DOH mapping.

The island of Molokaʻi was added back to the active map on Feb. 11, with a new case reported at the time, additional new cases were reported on Feb. 15 and 18, and March 12, 18, 21, 22 and 24 bringing the island wide total to 34.

As of Nov. 21, Lāna‘i’s case load lightened to 0 cases reported within the last 14 days, out of a total 108 reported over the course of the pandemic. On Lānaʻi, 105 infections were associated with the outbreak, first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. A safer-at-home order concluded on Nov. 30, 2020, and the island returned to an act-with-care status as of Dec. 1, 2020. Lānaʻi had new cases reported on Jan. 28, Feb. 5 and 6, and March 17, 23, and 31 2021, for a total of 111 cases to date.

The East Maui town of Hāna was added back to the active map on Nov. 19, dropped off the active list on Dec. 3; added back to the active map on Jan. 3, and removed on Jan. 17; and added back to the map on March 5, 2021. Over the course of the pandemic the total number of cases is listed as 11 cases total.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

New Maui Rules Include Restricting Occupancy at All Retail Businesses to 30 Percent

A new set of amended emergency rules went into effect for Maui County on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 12:01 a.m.

Restricting retail facilities to a capacity of 30% or less;

Bars and Restaurants Still Subject to 10 p.m. Closure for Dine-in; Curbside or Drive Through Service May Continue Beyond That Time

Face Mask Rules Revised to Clarify for Beach/Pool Areas

Revised Mask Rules at Gyms, Yoga Studios and Similar Venues

Changes to Pre-Travel Testing Program: All interisland and transpacific travelers who want to avoid the 10-day quarantine by pre-testing negative for COVID-19 within the State’s Safe Travels Program must also: (1) Download either the AlohaSafe Alert application or another Google-Apple Exposure Notification System application (2) Or enable their exposure notification setting on their mobile device

The newly amended public health emergency rules are posted in their entirety at the County of Maui website.

APPROVED: Reduction in Gathering Size from 10 to 5

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino received approval for a change in gathering size from 10 people down to 5 people, in order to keep gatherings smaller.

Gov. Ige Signs 18th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation,

The proclamation includes mention of an anticipated new exception for vaccinated travelers that will become effective only upon approval by the director of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency. *This exception is not available as of today.

Gov. Ige said, “The state is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is asking the CDC for explicit guidelines on vaccination and travel. This EP acknowledges vaccinated travelers/quarantine as a future exception, but the state will wait for specific guidance from the CDC before implementing a quarantine exception for vaccinated travelers.”

Gov. Ige Signs 17th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation, Reducing Quarantine From 14 to 10 Days

Governor David Ige signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation reducing the state’s mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers entering the state and traveling between counties from 14 to 10 days. The new policy took effect on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 12:01 a.m. The change is based on updated recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Hawaiʻi’s Department of Health in December.

Limited Reopening on O‘ahu: New Tier 3 modified conditions approved

Oʻahu entered Tier 3 of its four-tiered reopening plan at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 25. The island had been under a limited reopening phase since Oct. 22. Under Tier 3, businesses face less restrictive guidelines for operation and there is an increase in the number of people who can gather in specified settings.

On March 11, Gov. Ige approved modifications to Tier 3 on Oʻahu which include:

Allowing outdoor organized teams sports to operate in Tier 3 starting April 12, 2021 for youth teams and April 19 for adult teams (no spectators or potlucks allowed; face coverings required), and providing an opportunity for indoor sports to operate in some limited capacity in Tier 4

Team competition/games can resume, however tournaments and regatta type events are not allowed

Allowing funerals to operate without the strict 25 person limit, but limiting capacity to ensure six foot distancing is maintained as with other controlled business categories in Tier 3

Allowing “Bars” to operate in the same manner that “Restaurants” currently operate, but without a food service requirement (sit down service only, groups limited to 10 people or less), and extending the last call for liquor service and consumption from 10 p.m. to midnight

Adding a new category “Structured Events at Venues” that would allow venues such as convention centers, third party conference room providers, and banquet halls to host “static” (low risk) events (e.g., graduations, seminars)

Adjusting the categories for transportation, tours, helicopter/plane tours and skydiving for consistency with other categories and associated risk levels

Changing the name of the “Nightclubs” category to “Dance/social/nightlife” to clarify that category applies to non-sit down establishments that allow on premises food/beverage consumption

Easing capacity restrictions on commercial recreational boating in Tier 4 (50% to 75%)

Easing capacity restrictions on commercial gyms in Tier 4 (50% to 75%)

PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 467)