The state Department of Health is reporting a COVID-19 count of 3,484 new cases today, surpassing the previous record for daily new cases of 2,205 reported on Sunday, Dec. 26. Todayʻs count includes 334 cases on Maui, 242 on Hawaiʻi Island, 147 on Kauaʻi, 21 on Molokaʻi, one on Lānaʻi, and 59 out of state, as the Omicron surge spreads across the state.

The latest data represents a total of 18,826 “active” cases statewide over two weeks, far surpassing the Delta peak of 11,500. Maui County’s seven day average of cases is now 80.8 cases per 100,000, surpassing the Delta peak of 57.6 per 100,000 reported on Aug. 25.

Of today’s 3,484 cases, there are 3,111 cases identified as confirmed, and +373 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 2,390 on O‘ahu (+290 probable); 211 on Hawai‘i Island (+31 probable); 288 on Maui (+46 probable); 147 on Kaua‘i; 20 on Molokaʻi (+1 probable); one on Lānaʻi; and 54 Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (+5 probable).

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 1,085, with no new deaths reported today.

*Officials with the state Department of Health say that “because of the volume of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths” going forward, the DOH “can no longer provide daily information including county of death, age range of the decedent, hospitalization status, gender, and whether or not the decedent had underlying conditions.” This information will be updated every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.

Dec. 30, 2021. PC: state Department of Health

Today’s COVID case count includes all cases from the regular 24-hour reporting cycle that ended at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

In Maui County, the seven day average for new cases daily was 135, with a 11.0% test positivity rate over 14 days. This is +573% from Dec. 15-28, 2021. For every 100,000 residents in Maui County, there have been an average of 80.8 newly reported cases per day over a seven day period.

Statewide, there were 132 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday (Down -71% from a peak of 448 on Sept. 4), according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green. The state’s positivity rate is now at 14.1%.

There are now 12 people hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated at 9 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2021, from Maui Health. Seven of the current Maui COVID-19 hospitalizations are in vaccinated, and five are in unvaccinated individuals. There are now two COVID-positive patients is in the ICU (one vaccinated and one unvaccinated); and no COVID patients on ventilators.

*Note on ICU capacity: The Maui hospital needs to have adequate ICU nurses to care for the ICU patients that are in beds and will staff up and down based on need. This means that although beds are listed as still “available,” staffing would be needed to accommodate occupancy. According to Maui Health, capacity and staffing statistics are not static numbers, and are constantly shifting throughout a 24 hour period, with staffing based on census/capacity.

Through Dec. 30, 2021, an estimated 2,529,580 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 351,708 third doses. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 79.6% of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 74.1% have completed full vaccination. On Maui, the DOH reports that 74% of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 67% have completed a full course of vaccination.

Of the 9,854 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kīhei has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 282 cases, followed by Wailuku with 244. The two locations were moved to a new category for areas with 200 or more cases. Lahaina is next with 185, followed by Kahului with 161; Makawao with 128; and Molokaʻi with 95 cases. All four are categorized in the dark blue category (for areas with 51-200 cases over two weeks). Areas in the medium blue category (11-50 cases over two weeks) include: Haʻikū with 44; Kula with 39, Spreckelsville with 21, and Lānaʻi with 15 cases.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 109,642 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 9,854 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 301 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 156 on Lāna‘i and 9,397 on Maui.

There are 9,854 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 2,223 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 12,077.

To date, there have been 1,085 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 799 on Oʻahu, 105 in Maui County, 152 on Hawaiʻi Island, 18 on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Testing on Maui is available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Must pre-register to be tested, visit https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.

Wailuku: Mauliola Pharmacy | 95 Mahalani Street, Rm 10 | 7 days a week, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. | pre-register for appointment

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center has expanded to Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.

Maui Health began providing booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals on Sept. 27. Because of the anticipated high demand, appointments are required. Qualified community members can make an appointment in VAMS. Full details are available here.

Vaccination Exemption for Mainland Travelers to Hawaiʻi Begins July 8

Beginning July 8, 2021, the state is now accepting proof of vaccination through the Safe Travels program, for domestic travel including trans-Pacific travelers vaccinated in the US and traveling from the continental US, Alaska and the US territories to Hawaiʻi.

Hawai‘i Inter-County Travel Restrictions Lifted June 15

On Tuesday, June 15, the state of Hawaiʻi ended restrictions on inter-county travel. “There will be no testing and no quarantine requirements for inter-county travel,” said Gov. Ige. All inter-island travel restrictions were dropped. Those who are in quarantine will not be able to travel.

Also beginning on June 15, a quarantine exemption went into effect for incoming travelers to the state who are verified to have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi. If travelers have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi, and the state can verify that, they are now able to bypass quarantine without a pre-travel test when returning to Hawaiʻi from the mainland.

Hawai‘i Mask Mandate Lifted for Outdoors



As of May 25, 2021, Hawaiʻi’s mask mandate has been lifted for outdoors, but remains in place for indoors. When outdoors, people are still encouraged to mask up when in large groups of 10 people or more. Governor David Ige also announced he is lifting the suspension on ocean sports competitions as of June 1 to allow events such as surfing, canoe paddling, and swimming.

Maui Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights Ends June 4, 2021

The post arrival rapid testing at Kahului Airport concluded on June 4 after one full month of operation. Since the program began on May 4, there were just five confirmed positive tests out of the more than 110,000 post-arrival tests conducted. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said the program cost the county between $2.5-$2.7 million, but in the same breath, has provided important information on the source of variant transmission as well as the mindfulness of community spread.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 1,085)

