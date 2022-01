Doctors On Call continues to work with the hospitality industry on Maui to address safety needs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by deploying mobile teams to test groups as they arrive for check-in. Details on their program are available here. COVID-19 testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here. PC: Doctors On Call Maui.

The state Department of Health is reporting a COVID-19 count of 3,875 new cases today. This comes following a record high of 4,789 new cases reported on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Todayʻs count includes 564 cases on Maui, 348 on Hawaiʻi Island, 134 on Kauaʻi, 11 on Molokaʻi, nine on Lānaʻi, and 48 out of state, as the omicron surge spreads across the state. There are 2,761 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.

The latest data represents a total of 41,725 “active” cases statewide over two weeks, far surpassing the delta peak of 11,500. Maui County’s seven day average of cases is now 275.7 cases per 100,000, surpassing the delta peak of 57.6 per 100,000 reported on Aug. 25.

Of today’s 3,875 cases, there are 3,193 cases identified as confirmed, and +682 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 2,200 on O‘ahu (+561 probable); 265 on Hawai‘i Island (+83 probable); 537 on Maui (+27 probable); 123 on Kaua‘i (+11 probable); 11 on Molokaʻi; nine on Lānaʻi; and 48 Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 1,105, with no new deaths reported today.

*Officials with the state Department of Health say that “because of the volume of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths” going forward, the DOH “can no longer provide daily information including county of death, age range of the decedent, hospitalization status, gender, and whether or not the decedent had underlying conditions.” This information will be updated every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.

Jan. 10, 2022. PC: state Department of Health

Today’s COVID case count includes all cases from the regular 24-hour reporting cycle that ended at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

In Maui County, the seven day average for new cases daily is 462, with a 22.3% test positivity rate over 14 days. This is +362% from Dec. 26, 2021-Jan. 8, 2022. For every 100,000 residents in Maui County, there have been an average of 275.7 newly reported cases per day over a seven day period.

Statewide, there were 278 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (114 vaccinated / 164 unvaccinated) on Sunday (Down -38% from a peak of 448 on Sept. 4), according to an update from Lieutenant Governor Josh Green. He notes that there are 28 people in the ICU statewide (about half the rate of delta). “The delta variant was putting people in the hospital six times as often as omicron,” according to Lt. Gov. Green. The state’s positivity rate is now at 20.6%.

There are now 28 people hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated at 9 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2022, from Maui Health. Ten of the current Maui COVID-19 hospitalizations are in vaccinated, and 18 are in unvaccinated individuals. There are now two Maui COVID-positive patients in the ICU (1 vaccinated/1 unvaccinated) and one vaccinated COVID-19 patient on a ventilator.

*Note on ICU capacity: The Maui hospital needs to have adequate ICU nurses to care for the ICU patients that are in beds and will staff up and down based on need. This means that although beds are listed as still “available,” staffing would be needed to accommodate occupancy. According to Maui Health, capacity and staffing statistics are not static numbers, and are constantly shifting throughout a 24 hour period, with staffing based on census/capacity.

Through Jan. 10, 2022, an estimated 2,600,110 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 397,053 third doses. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 80.5% of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 74.8% have completed full vaccination. On Maui, the DOH reports that 75% of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 68% have completed a full course of vaccination.

Of the 14,098 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 918 cases, followed by Wailuku with 883, Kīhei with 870, Lahaina with 656, Makawao with 372 cases, and Molokaʻi with 228. The six locations are included in the category for areas with 200 or more cases. Haʻikū is next with 177, followed by Kula with 151; Spreckelsville with 94; and Lānaʻi with 85 cases. All four are categorized in the dark blue category (for areas with 51-200 cases over two weeks). Areas in the medium blue category (11-50 cases over two weeks) include: Hāna with 22 cases.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 147,099 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 14,098 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 484 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 258 on Lāna‘i and 13,356 on Maui.

There are 14,098 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 2,871 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 16,969.

To date, there have been 1,105 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 811 on Oʻahu, 107 in Maui County, 157 on Hawaiʻi Island, 19 on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Maui County announces free COVID-19 test kit distribution, Jan. 10-12

Maui County will continue distributing free BinaxNOW take-home COVID-19 self-test kits while supplies last at:

Jan. 10, 4 p.m., at the Lahaina Aquatic Center

Additional test kit distributions will be held at the following times and locations:

Jan. 11 at 4 p.m. at Kulamalu Park parking lot (Saturday farmer’s market area) in Pukalani

Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. at the South Maui Community Park Gymnasium in Kīhei

Limited supplies of test kits will be distributed, first-come, first-served at each site on scheduled dates.

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Maui County hosts free drive-through COVID-19 testing at War Memorial in Wailuku, Jan. 3-31, 2022. Testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; and 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday in the parking lot area next to Ichiro “Iron” Maehara Stadium. Vehicle access will be south-bound on Kanaloa Avenue. Appointments are required with pre-registration at AlohaClear.com. Note: When people register and are asked for their ZIP code, they need to enter “96793” for the War Memorial test site. The tests offered at the War Memorial site are rapid PCR tests, with results available in less than 24 hours.

Testing on Maui is also available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Must pre-register to be tested, visit https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.

Wailuku: Mauliola Pharmacy | 95 Mahalani Street, Rm 10 | 7 days a week, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. | pre-register for appointment

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center has expanded to Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.

Vaccination Exemption for Mainland Travelers to Hawaiʻi Begins July 8

Beginning July 8, 2021, the state is now accepting proof of vaccination through the Safe Travels program, for domestic travel including trans-Pacific travelers vaccinated in the US and traveling from the continental US, Alaska and the US territories to Hawaiʻi.

Hawai‘i Inter-County Travel Restrictions Lifted June 15

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the state of Hawaiʻi ended restrictions on inter-county travel. “There will be no testing and no quarantine requirements for inter-county travel,” said Gov. Ige. All inter-island travel restrictions were dropped. Those who are in quarantine will not be able to travel.

Also beginning on June 15, 2021, a quarantine exemption went into effect for incoming travelers to the state who are verified to have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi. If travelers have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi, and the state can verify that, they are now able to bypass quarantine without a pre-travel test when returning to Hawaiʻi from the mainland.

Hawai‘i Mask Mandate Lifted for Outdoors



As of May 25, 2021, Hawaiʻi’s mask mandate has been lifted for outdoors, but remains in place for indoors. When outdoors, people are still encouraged to mask up when in large groups of 10 people or more. Governor David Ige also announced he is lifting the suspension on ocean sports competitions as of June 1 to allow events such as surfing, canoe paddling, and swimming.

Maui Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights Ends June 4, 2021

The post arrival rapid testing at Kahului Airport concluded on June 4 after one full month of operation. Since the program began on May 4, there were just five confirmed positive tests out of the more than 110,000 post-arrival tests conducted. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said the program cost the county between $2.5-$2.7 million, but in the same breath, has provided important information on the source of variant transmission as well as the mindfulness of community spread.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online

