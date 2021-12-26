Doctors On Call continues to work with the hospitality industry on Maui to address safety needs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by deploying mobile teams to test groups as they arrive for check-in. Details on their program are available here. COVID-19 testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here. PC: Doctors On Call Maui.

The state Department of Health continues to report a spike in COVID-19 cases, with a large portion on Oʻahu, but growing cases also being reported on the neighbor islands. The DOH is reporting a COVID-19 count of 2,205 today, the highest daily count on record for the state.

State Health officials say the surge includes a mix of the Delta and Omicron variants. As of Wednesday, the DOH had confirmed 74 Omicron cases in Hawaiʻi, with all on the island of Oʻahu. An additional four specimens from Hawai‘i Island and two specimens from Maui contain a molecular clue indicating they are “likely” Omicron.

The latest data represents a total of 12,777 “active” cases statewide over two weeks. Maui County’s seven day average of cases peaked at 57.6 per 100,000 on Aug. 25, and has been on a steady decline since the beginning of September. Yesterday’s seven day average on Maui ticked up to 38.3 cases per 100,000.

Of today’s 2,205 cases, there are 1,847 cases identified as confirmed, and +358 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 1,537 on O‘ahu (+304 probable); 71 on Hawai‘i Island (+47 probable); 128 on Maui (+4 probable); 66 on Kaua‘i (+2 probable); 17 on Molokaʻi; one on Lānaʻi; and 27 Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (+1 probable).

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 1,082, with no new deaths reported today.

*Officials with the state Department of Health say that “because of the volume of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths” going forward, the DOH “can no longer provide daily information including county of death, age range of the decedent, hospitalization status, gender, and whether or not the decedent had underlying conditions.” This information will be updated every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.

Dec. 26, 2021. PC: state Department of Health

Today’s COVID case count includes all cases from the regular 24-hour reporting cycle that ended at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

In Maui County, the seven day average for new cases daily was 64 on Saturday, with a 5.4% test positivity rate over 14 days. This is +316% from Dec. 10-23, 2021. For every 100,000 residents in Maui County, there have been an average of 38.3 newly reported cases per day over a seven day period.

Statewide, there were 79 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday (Down -82% from a peak of 448 on Sept. 4), according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green. This is now down -52% from the 165 hospitalizations reported on Aug. 5, 2021. The state’s positivity rate is now at 10.0%.

There are now seven people hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated at 9 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2021, from Maui Health. Three of the current Maui COVID-19 hospitalizations are in unvaccinated individuals. There are now three COVID-positive patients is in the ICU (one vaccinated and two unvaccinated); and one unvaccinated COVID patient is on a ventilator.

*Note on ICU capacity: The Maui hospital needs to have adequate ICU nurses to care for the ICU patients that are in beds and will staff up and down based on need. This means that although beds are listed as still “available,” staffing would be needed to accommodate occupancy. According to Maui Health, capacity and staffing statistics are not static numbers, and are constantly shifting throughout a 24 hour period, with staffing based on census/capacity.

Through Dec. 24, 2021, an estimated 2,505,606 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 336,876 third doses. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 79.3% of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 73.9% have completed full vaccination. On Maui, the DOH reports that 73% of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 66% have completed a full course of vaccination.

Of the 9,248 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Wailuku has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 129 cases, followed by Lahaina with 112, Kīhei with 113, Kahului with 68; and Makawao with 62 cases. All five are categorized in the dark blue category (for areas with 51-200 cases over two weeks). Areas in the medium blue category (11-50 cases over two weeks) include: Molokaʻi with 24, Haʻikū with 18; Kula with 12, and Lānaʻi with 11 cases. (This data is current as of Dec. 25, 2021)

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 102,389 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 9,248 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 242 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 153 on Lāna‘i and 8,853 on Maui.

There are 9,248 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 2,120 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 11,368.

To date, there have been 1,082 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 797 on Oʻahu, 105 in Maui County, 151 on Hawaiʻi Island, 18 on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Testing on Maui is available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Must pre-register to be tested, visit https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.

Wailuku: Mauliola Pharmacy | 95 Mahalani Street, Rm 10 | 7 days a week, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. | pre-register for appointment

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center has expanded to Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.

Maui Health began providing booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals on Sept. 27. Because of the anticipated high demand, appointments are required. Qualified community members can make an appointment in VAMS. Full details are available here.

Vaccination Exemption for Mainland Travelers to Hawaiʻi Begins July 8

Beginning July 8, 2021, the state is now accepting proof of vaccination through the Safe Travels program, for domestic travel including trans-Pacific travelers vaccinated in the US and traveling from the continental US, Alaska and the US territories to Hawaiʻi.

Hawai‘i Inter-County Travel Restrictions Lifted June 15

On Tuesday, June 15, the state of Hawaiʻi ended restrictions on inter-county travel. “There will be no testing and no quarantine requirements for inter-county travel,” said Gov. Ige. All inter-island travel restrictions were dropped. Those who are in quarantine will not be able to travel.

Also beginning on June 15, a quarantine exemption went into effect for incoming travelers to the state who are verified to have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi. If travelers have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi, and the state can verify that, they are now able to bypass quarantine without a pre-travel test when returning to Hawaiʻi from the mainland.

Hawai‘i Mask Mandate Lifted for Outdoors



As of May 25, 2021, Hawaiʻi’s mask mandate has been lifted for outdoors, but remains in place for indoors. When outdoors, people are still encouraged to mask up when in large groups of 10 people or more. Governor David Ige also announced he is lifting the suspension on ocean sports competitions as of June 1 to allow events such as surfing, canoe paddling, and swimming.

Maui Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights Ends June 4, 2021

The post arrival rapid testing at Kahului Airport concluded on June 4 after one full month of operation. Since the program began on May 4, there were just five confirmed positive tests out of the more than 110,000 post-arrival tests conducted. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said the program cost the county between $2.5-$2.7 million, but in the same breath, has provided important information on the source of variant transmission as well as the mindfulness of community spread.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online

