Vaccine Clinic at War Memorial Gym in Wailuku, Maui. PC: Minit Medical

The state Department of Health reports that there were 98 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Friday, including 67 on O‘ahu, 17 on Maui, three on Hawai‘i Island, and 11 in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state. There were a total of 1,197 cases logged over the past two weeks, 288 of them in Maui County.

Maui’s 14 day average for new COVID-19 cases is 19 and test positivity rate over the same period is 2.5 percent.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 474 with one new death reported today on Maui. This is the sixth COVID-19 related death reported so far this month on Maui, and the 47th in Maui County since the pandemic began. The Maui death reported today involved a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized with underlying conditions.

*As a result of updated information, one case on O‘ahu and one case on Maui were removed from the counts, and one case on O‘ahu was recategorized to Maui.

The state Department of Health has linked 17 cases to specific zip codes on Maui, since the previous day’s report. The newly categorized cases include: seven in Lahaina, five in Kahului, four in Wailuku, and one in Haʻikū.

There are about 158 outstanding cases in Maui County that have not been attributed to a specific zip code in DOH mapping.

There are 13 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated on April 15, 2021, from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

Note: The state Department of Health count reflected one new hospitalization for Maui County in today’s reports.

There are 18 ICU beds being used in Maui County at this time (out of 31 currently available). Three of the ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients. Thirteen ventilators (out of 38 available) are being used in Maui County, two of them by COVID-19 patients.

Through April 16, 2021, an estimated 1,027,849 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 113,187 pharmacy doses, 130,193 federal agency doses, and 784,469 state doses Hawai‘i. The state’s total population is 1,415,857.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 46 percent (60,342) of the population have initiated vaccine; and 27 percent (35,155) have completed full vaccination. In total, Maui County has administered 92,723 doses among a total population base of 167,488. *The county tallies does not include doses from federal pharmacy programs, long-term care facilities and nursing homes or other federal agencies.

Kauaʻi continues to lead the state with first dose vaccinations at 55 percent, followed by Maui at 46 percent, Hawaiʻi Island at 45 percent, and Oʻahu at 41 percent. For second doses, Kauaʻi is at 45 percent followed by Oʻahu at 29 percent, Hawaiʻi Island at 29 percent and Maui at 27 percent.

Of the 3351 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Lahaina has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 114 cases. Lahaina and Kahului are currently the only zip codes identified in the orange DOH mapping classification for areas with rates of 51-200 cases over a two week period. Kahului has had 66 cases over the past two weeks.

Areas in the medium yellow category (11-50 cases over two weeks) include: Wailuku with 49 cases; Kīhei has 27 cases; and Makawao had 13 cases over two weeks.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 31,171 statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 3351 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 34 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 111 on Lāna‘i and 3205 on Maui.

Of the 3351 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (845), followed by Wailuku (661), Lahaina (636), Kīhei (467), Makawao (194), Lānaʻi (111), Haʻikū (105), Kula (74), Spreckelsville (51), Molokaʻi (35) and Hāna (14).

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 2621 (three new; 121 within last 14 days; 112 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths)

: 2621 (three new; 121 within last 14 days; 112 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths) Honolulu County : 23,993 (67 new; 784 within last 14 days; 1747 required hospitalization; 370 deaths)

: 23,993 (67 new; 784 within last 14 days; 1747 required hospitalization; 370 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 199 (0 new; four within last 14 days; nine required hospitalization; one death)

: 199 (0 new; four within last 14 days; nine required hospitalization; one death) Maui Island : 3205 (17 new; 287 within last 14 days; 191 required hospitalization; 47 deaths)

: 3205 (17 new; 287 within last 14 days; 191 required hospitalization; 47 deaths) Molokaʻi: 35 (0 new; one within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

35 (0 new; one within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Lāna‘i: 111 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

111 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 1007 (11 new; no data is available for cases within last 14 days; eight required hospitalization; and three deaths)

**The state Department of Health says “using cases reported in the past 14 days provides a rough approximation of the number of cases currently meeting criteria for isolation. This proxy number for “active cases” resolves classification issues for cases unable to be reached or who are out of jurisdiction, for whom precise release from isolation date may not be possible to determine. It is also not influenced by lags in data entry.”

Cluster report: Updated Weekly (April 15, 2021)

There are 21 COVID-19 clusters identified in Maui County, according to an updated report issued on Thursday, April 15, 2021. This includes: seven in the travel/lodging/tourism sector, six at educational settings, two at a food suppliers, two at restaurants, two in occupational settings, one cluster at a correctional facility, and one at a place of worship.

The largest cluster, involving 100 individuals, is at the Maui Community Correctional Center. The cluster was last updated to include at least 94 inmates and two staff members who tested positive. Although the state Department of Public Safety reports that all inmates and staff members have since recovered, the cluster remained on this week’s cluster report since it covers cases investigated over the last two weeks. The DOH report indicates this cluster last totaled 100 individuals, all associated with the primary setting.

The cluster report indicates that there are 93 cases identified in the travel/lodging/tourism sector, including 78 associated with the primary setting and 15 that are outside of the primary setting. These 93 cases are from seven different clusters.

The church cluster at King’s Cathedral in Kahului now totals 90 (75 associated with the primary setting and 15 linked to cases outside of the primary setting). The DOH cluster report does not specify how man people have since recovered, and how many remain active.

There are also 48 cases identified in six different educational sites in Maui County.

The report does not show how many of the infected individuals have recovered. While general categories have been identified, health officials have said that they don’t typically identify specific locations of clusters unless there is an “imminent health threat.”

To date, there have been 474 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 370 on Oʻahu, 47 in Maui County, 53 on Hawaiʻi Island, one on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui, according to DOH mapping.

The island of Molokaʻi was added back to the active map on Feb. 11, with a new case reported at the time, additional new cases were reported on Feb. 15 and 18, and March 12, 18, 21, 22 and 24, and April 15, bringing the island wide total to 35.

As of Nov. 21, Lāna‘i’s case load lightened to 0 cases reported within the last 14 days, out of a total 108 reported over the course of the pandemic. On Lānaʻi, 105 infections were associated with the outbreak, first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. A safer-at-home order concluded on Nov. 30, 2020, and the island returned to an act-with-care status as of Dec. 1, 2020. Lānaʻi had new cases reported on Jan. 28, Feb. 5 and 6, and March 17, 23, and 31 2021, for a total of 111 cases to date.

The East Maui town of Hāna was added back to the active map on Nov. 19, dropped off the active list on Dec. 3; added back to the active map on Jan. 3, and removed on Jan. 17; and added back to the map on March 5, 2021. On April 12, two new cases were reported, and on April 14, another new case occurred, bringing the total over the course of the pandemic to 14 cases.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Maui to Implement Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights

Proposed changes have been approved by the governor for the state’s Safe Travels program in Maui County. Trans-Pacific travelers arriving at Kahului Airport will soon be required to undergo a mandatory secondary COVID-19 rapid test upon arrival, or face a mandatory 10-day quarantine. Mayor Michael Victorino said it will take at least 10 working days to get the program in place, but should be up and running before the end of the month. When the County is confident that the program is able to start, he said “ample notice” will be given so that travelers understand that upon arriving on Maui on a trans-Pacific flight (including travel from the mainland), that they will be subject to a secondary rapid post test, even if they take the required pre-test 72 hours prior to departure of the final leg of their trip to Hawaiʻi. Further details are pending release.

New Maui Rules Include Restricting Occupancy at All Retail Businesses to 30 Percent

A new set of amended emergency rules went into effect for Maui County on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 12:01 a.m.

Restricting retail facilities to a capacity of 30% or less;

Bars and Restaurants Still Subject to 10 p.m. Closure for Dine-in; Curbside or Drive Through Service May Continue Beyond That Time

Face Mask Rules Revised to Clarify for Beach/Pool Areas

Revised Mask Rules at Gyms, Yoga Studios and Similar Venues

Changes to Pre-Travel Testing Program: All interisland and transpacific travelers who want to avoid the 10-day quarantine by pre-testing negative for COVID-19 within the State’s Safe Travels Program must also: (1) Download either the AlohaSafe Alert application or another Google-Apple Exposure Notification System application (2) Or enable their exposure notification setting on their mobile device

The newly amended public health emergency rules are posted in their entirety at the County of Maui website.

APPROVED: Reduction in Gathering Size from 10 to 5

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino received approval for a change in gathering size from 10 people down to 5 people, in order to keep gatherings smaller.

Gov. Ige Signs 19th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation

The proclamation extends the eviction moratorium, prohibiting evictions of tenants for failure to pay all or a portion of the rent, maintenance fees, utility charges, taxes or other required fees for the rental unit. In addition, the proclamation includes mention of an anticipated new exception for vaccinated travelers that will become effective only upon approval by the director of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency. This exception is not available as of today. The vaccine passport program is currently under prototype testing, and there is still no comprehensive database for verification purposes.

Gov. Ige Reduces Quarantine From 14 to 10 Days

Governor David Ige signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation reducing the state’s mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers entering the state and traveling between counties from 14 to 10 days. The policy took effect on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 12:01 a.m.

Limited Reopening on O‘ahu: New Tier 3 modified conditions approved

Oʻahu entered Tier 3 of its four-tiered reopening plan at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 25. Prior to that, the island had been under a limited reopening phase since Oct. 22. Under Tier 3, businesses face less restrictive guidelines for operation and there is an increase in the number of people who can gather in specified settings.

On March 11, Gov. Ige approved modifications to Tier 3 on Oʻahu which include:

Allowing outdoor organized teams sports to operate in Tier 3 starting April 12, 2021 for youth teams and April 19 for adult teams (no spectators or potlucks allowed; face coverings required), and providing an opportunity for indoor sports to operate in some limited capacity in Tier 4

Team competition/games can resume, however tournaments and regatta type events are not allowed

Allowing funerals to operate without the strict 25 person limit, but limiting capacity to ensure six foot distancing is maintained as with other controlled business categories in Tier 3

Allowing “Bars” to operate in the same manner that “Restaurants” currently operate, but without a food service requirement (sit down service only, groups limited to 10 people or less), and extending the last call for liquor service and consumption from 10 p.m. to midnight

Adding a new category “Structured Events at Venues” that would allow venues such as convention centers, third party conference room providers, and banquet halls to host “static” (low risk) events (e.g., graduations, seminars)

Adjusting the categories for transportation, tours, helicopter/plane tours and skydiving for consistency with other categories and associated risk levels

Changing the name of the “Nightclubs” category to “Dance/social/nightlife” to clarify that category applies to non-sit down establishments that allow on premises food/beverage consumption

Easing capacity restrictions on commercial recreational boating in Tier 4 (50% to 75%)

Easing capacity restrictions on commercial gyms in Tier 4 (50% to 75%)

