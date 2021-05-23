The state Department of Health reports that there were 48 additional COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i on Sunday, including 48 confirmed cases, four cases that were identified as probable, and four cases that were removed from the probable count.

The confirmed cases included: 32 on O‘ahu; two on Maui, eight on Hawai‘i Island, and four in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state. The probable cases included: three on O‘ahu, and one on Moloka‘i. There were four Maui cases removed from the probable count today.

There were a total of 995 cases logged over the past two weeks in the state of Hawaiʻi, 141 of them in Maui County.

Maui’s 14-day average for new COVID-19 cases is seven and test positivity rate over the same period is 1.1 percent.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 496, with two new deaths reported today on O‘ahu. The deaths involved:

An O’ahu man, 80+ yrs, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions.

An O’ahu woman, 80+ yrs, who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions.

The state began adding probable cases to the daily counts on May 18, 2021. The department reports that going forward, both newly reported confirmed and probable cases will be included in the total case counts for the state.

The DOH says probable cases were previously reported in a separate table, but says including them in the counts going forward “will provide a more complete picture of disease activity in Hawaiʻi.” Department officials say probable cases that are later confirmed will not be counted twice, rather they will be recategorized from probable to confirmed.

Probable cases are defined as those that either have a positive antigen test result (without a follow-up confirmatory test) or were symptomatic and had a known exposure but did not get tested.

There are two individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated on May 22, 2021, from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

There are nine ICU beds being used in Maui County at this time (out of 31 currently available). One of the ICU beds is being used by a COVID-19 patients. Two ventilators (out of 38 available) are being used in Maui County, with one being used by a COVID-19 patient.

Through May 21, 2021, an estimated 1,437,758 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 228,505 pharmacy doses, 151,166 federal agency doses, and 1,058,087 state doses Hawai‘i. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 56 percent of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 47 percent have completed full vaccination.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 67 percent (71,367) of the population (18 years and older) have initiated vaccine; and 51 percent (57,983) have completed full vaccination. Since expanding the vaccination eligibility to those 12 years and older, the DOH reports that 53 percent (87,648) of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 40 percent (66,481) have completed a full course of vaccination. In total, Maui County has administered 154,129 doses among a total population base of 166,045. *The county tallies does not include doses from federal pharmacy programs, long-term care facilities and nursing homes or other federal agencies.

Of the 3,768 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Wailuku has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 36. Other areas in the medium yellow category (11-50 cases over two weeks) are: Lahaina (29), Kahului (21), and Kīhei (15).

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 34,201 confirmed statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 3,768 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 52 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 112 on Lāna‘i and 3,604 on Maui.

There are 3,768 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 821 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 4,589.

The state Department of Health has now lumped the probable and actual cases classified by zip code. The new totals are: Kahului (1102), followed by Lahaina (1009), Wailuku (852), Kīhei (628), Makawao (244), Haʻikū (145), Lānaʻi (115), Kula (98), Molokaʻi (76), Spreckelsville (59), and Hāna (20).

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 2,785 (eight new; 50 within last 14 days; 123 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths; 63 probable)

: 2,785 (eight new; 50 within last 14 days; 123 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths; 63 probable) Honolulu County : 26,166 (32 new; 786 within last 14 days; 1893 required hospitalization; 384 deaths; 734 probable)

: 26,166 (32 new; 786 within last 14 days; 1893 required hospitalization; 384 deaths; 734 probable) Kauaʻi County : 314 (one new; 18 within last 14 days; nine required hospitalization; two deaths; three probable)

: 314 (one new; 18 within last 14 days; nine required hospitalization; two deaths; three probable) Maui Island : 3,604 (two new; 115 within last 14 days; 243 required hospitalization; 54 deaths; 794 probable)

: 3,604 (two new; 115 within last 14 days; 243 required hospitalization; 54 deaths; 794 probable) Molokaʻi: 52 (one new; 26 within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths; 24 probable)

52 (one new; 26 within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths; 24 probable) Lāna‘i: 112 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths; three probable)

112 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths; three probable) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 1,168 (four new; no data is available for cases within last 14 days; 10 required hospitalization; and three deaths; 45 probable)

**The state Department of Health says “using cases reported in the past 14 days provides a rough approximation of the number of cases currently meeting criteria for isolation. This proxy number for “active cases” resolves classification issues for cases unable to be reached or who are out of jurisdiction, for whom precise release from isolation date may not be possible to determine. It is also not influenced by lags in data entry.”

Cluster report: Updated Weekly (May 20, 2021)

The state Department of Health released its updated weekly cluster report today, detailing information on COVID-19 cases in certain settings. The department also discussed recent clusters that involve construction workers on Molokaʻi.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health is currently investigating a cluster of 16 COVID-19 cases associated with hospital construction on Molokaʻi. The first case identified was a construction worker who commuted to Molokaʻi and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on May 10. The hospital and three construction companies were notified, and employee screening and testing was initiated. Five of 16 construction workers tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 (attack rate: 31%). One hospital employee with exposure to the construction workers tested positive. Ten close contacts have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 or have symptoms consistent with COVID-19. DOH officials say vaccination of all essential workers in Phases 1a through 1c would have prevented these clusters.

The cluster report, which covers the period through May 20, 2021, identified seven active clusters in Maui County, including two in the construction/industrial sector, and one each in an educational setting, food supplier, restaurant, travel/lodging/tourism, and football tournament.

The report does not show how many of the infected individuals have recovered. While general categories have been identified, health officials have said that they don’t typically identify specific locations of clusters unless there is an “imminent health threat.”

To date, there have been 494 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 382 on Oʻahu, 54 in Maui County, 53 on Hawaiʻi Island, two on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

Cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the East Maui town of Hāna and the island of Lānaʻi, according to DOH mapping.

The island of Molokaʻi was added back to the active map on Feb. 11, with a new case reported at the time, additional new cases were reported on: Feb. 15 and 18; March 12, 18, 21, 22 and 24; and April 15 and 23; and May 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, and 23 bringing the island wide total to 52.

On Lānaʻi, 105 infections were associated with the outbreak, first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. A safer-at-home order concluded on Nov. 30, 2020, and the island returned to an act-with-care status as of Dec. 1, 2020. Lānaʻi had new cases reported on Jan. 28, Feb. 5 and 6, March 17, 23, and 31, and May 7, 2021, for a total of 112 cases to date.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Inter-Island Vaccine Travel Protocol Program Launched on May 11

Beginning May 11, fully vaccinated travelers who received their vaccine in Hawaiʻi may travel inter-county (Kauaʻi, Maui, and Hawaiʻi) without having to take a pre-travel test or quarantining for 10 days under a new Vaccine Travel Protocol Program. People are fully vaccinated on the 15th day following their final vaccine dose. Travelers will need to create a Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and check county websites for additional requirements. Those who aren’t vaccinated may bypass quarantine if they get a negative COVID-19 test result from a trusted travel partner under the current Safe Travels program.

Maui Implements Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights

Starting May 4, the County of Maui began the soft rollout of a secondary test upon arrival at Kahului Airport for trans-Pacific flights. The post-arrival test is for both visitors and returning residents who arrive directly from a mainland gateway city into Kahului Airport. Maui County will provide an exception for fully vaccinated trans-Pacific travelers from the post-arrival rapid COVID test requirement with proof of vaccination. They will still need to take a pre-departure test to receive the travel quarantine exception. Further details and FAQs are posted here.

Effective May 9, 2021: New Maui Rules Include Increasing Occupancy at All Retail Businesses to 50 Percent

A new set of amended emergency rules goes into effect for Maui County on Sunday, May 9 at 12:01 a.m.

Increasing retail facilities to a capacity of 50% or less (up from 30%).

Bars, restaurants, food courts, commercial events such as luaus can stay open until 11 pm (previously 10 pm); No entry for take-out service after 11 pm.

Allows social gatherings of up to 10 people (previously 5 people).

More than one group of 10 individuals may gather outdoors, provided that face coverings are worn and physical distancing of at least 6 feet between groups is maintained.

Commercial and recreational boats with a capacity of more than 10 may allow 75% of rated capacity.

Outdoor organized sports (drills and practice): This rule now includes rugby and football; practice only, still no games allowed.

Vaccine exemption for Inter-County travel. Fully vaccinated travelers who were vaccinated in Hawaiʻi may travel into Maui County without pre-departure testing/quarantine, starting the 15th day after the competition of their vaccination.

The newly amended public health emergency rules are posted in their entirety at the County of Maui website.

Gov. Ige Signs 20th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation

On May 7, 2021, Gov. David Ige signed the 20th proclamation on COVID-19 to allow inter-county travelers vaccinated in the State of Hawai‘i to bypass the pre-travel testing and/or quarantine requirement starting May 11.

The state’s Safe Travels platform went online May 7, allowing travelers to upload their travel information and vaccination data.

The 20th proclamation addresses only the inter-county travel vaccine exception which continues for the duration of the previous 19th proclamation. The 19th proclamation — which includes the eviction moratorium prohibiting evictions for failure to pay rent, and the extension of expirations for driver’s licenses, state IDs and permits – continues through June 8, 2021. The provisions will be re-evaluated to determine if they will be included in the next proclamation.

Gov. Ige Signs 19th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation

The proclamation extends the eviction moratorium, prohibiting evictions of tenants for failure to pay all or a portion of the rent, maintenance fees, utility charges, taxes or other required fees for the rental unit. In addition, the proclamation includes mention of an anticipated new exception for vaccinated travelers that will become effective only upon approval by the director of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency. This exception is not available as of today. The vaccine passport program is currently under prototype testing, and there is still no comprehensive database for verification purposes.

Gov. Ige Reduces Quarantine From 14 to 10 Days

Governor David Ige signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation reducing the state’s mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers entering the state and traveling between counties from 14 to 10 days. The policy took effect on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 12:01 a.m.

Limited Reopening on O‘ahu: New Tier 3 modified conditions approved

Oʻahu entered Tier 3 of its four-tiered reopening plan at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 25. Prior to that, the island had been under a limited reopening phase since Oct. 22. Under Tier 3, businesses face less restrictive guidelines for operation and there is an increase in the number of people who can gather in specified settings.

On March 11, Gov. Ige approved modifications to Tier 3 on Oʻahu which include:

Allowing outdoor organized teams sports to operate in Tier 3 starting April 12, 2021 for youth teams and April 19 for adult teams (no spectators or potlucks allowed; face coverings required), and providing an opportunity for indoor sports to operate in some limited capacity in Tier 4

Team competition/games can resume, however tournaments and regatta type events are not allowed

Allowing funerals to operate without the strict 25 person limit, but limiting capacity to ensure six foot distancing is maintained as with other controlled business categories in Tier 3

Allowing “Bars” to operate in the same manner that “Restaurants” currently operate, but without a food service requirement (sit down service only, groups limited to 10 people or less), and extending the last call for liquor service and consumption from 10 p.m. to midnight

Adding a new category “Structured Events at Venues” that would allow venues such as convention centers, third party conference room providers, and banquet halls to host “static” (low risk) events (e.g., graduations, seminars)

Adjusting the categories for transportation, tours, helicopter/plane tours and skydiving for consistency with other categories and associated risk levels

Changing the name of the “Nightclubs” category to “Dance/social/nightlife” to clarify that category applies to non-sit down establishments that allow on premises food/beverage consumption

Easing capacity restrictions on commercial recreational boating in Tier 4 (50% to 75%)

Easing capacity restrictions on commercial gyms in Tier 4 (50% to 75%)

PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 494)