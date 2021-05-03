Maui Health received its first shipment of 975 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines on Monday.

The state Department of Health reports that there were 74 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Monday, including 49 on O‘ahu, 11 on Maui, four on Hawai‘i Island, seven on Kaua‘i, and three in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state. There were a total of 1,170 cases logged over the past two weeks, 183 of them in Maui County.

Maui’s 14 day average for new COVID-19 cases is 15 and test positivity rate over the same period is 1.9 percent.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 484 with one new death reported today on Maui. The death involved a Maui man in his 60s, who had been hospitalized, with underlying conditions.

The state Department of Health has linked 11 cases to specific zip codes on Maui, since the previous day’s report. The newly categorized cases include: five in Kahului, four in Kīhei, and two Haʻikū.

There are about 167 outstanding cases in Maui County that have not been attributed to a specific zip code in DOH mapping.

There are seven individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated on May 3, 2021, from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

Note: The state Department of Health count reflected no new hospitalizations for Maui County in today’s reports.

There are 16 ICU beds being used in Maui County at this time (out of 31 currently available). Two of the ICU beds were being used by COVID-19 patients. Nine ventilators (out of 38 available) are being used in Maui County, one of them by a COVID-19 patient.

Through May 3, 2021, an estimated 1,225,438 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 145,456 pharmacy doses, 140,726 federal agency doses, and 939,256 state doses Hawai‘i. The state’s total population is 1,415,857.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 51 percent (67,298) of the population have initiated vaccine; and 35 percent (45,999) have completed full vaccination. In total, Maui County has administered 111,794 doses among a total population base of 167,488. *The county tallies does not include doses from federal pharmacy programs, long-term care facilities and nursing homes or other federal agencies.

Kauaʻi continues to lead the state with first dose vaccinations at 60 percent, followed by Maui at 51 percent, Hawaiʻi Island at 50 percent, and Oʻahu at 46 percent. For second doses, Kauaʻi is at 50 percent followed by Hawaiʻi Island at 38 percent, Oʻahu at 36 percent, and Maui at 35 percent.

Of the 3581 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Lahaina has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 57 cases. Lahaina is currently the only zip code identified in the orange DOH mapping classification for areas with rates of 51-200 cases over a two week period.

Areas in the medium yellow category (11-50 cases over two weeks) include: Wailuku which had 25 cases over the past two weeks; Kahului has had 46; and Kīhei had 25.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 32,654 statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 3581 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 37 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 111 on Lāna‘i and 3433 on Maui.

Of the 3581 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (895), followed by Lahaina (717), Wailuku (697), Kīhei (493), Makawao (201), Lānaʻi (111), Haʻikū (117), Kula (77), Spreckelsville (54), Molokaʻi (37) and Hāna (15).

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 2707 (four new; 63 within last 14 days; 119 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths)

: 2707 (four new; 63 within last 14 days; 119 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths) Honolulu County : 25,029 (49 new; 848 within last 14 days; 1794 required hospitalization; 374 deaths)

: 25,029 (49 new; 848 within last 14 days; 1794 required hospitalization; 374 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 276 (seven new; 76 within last 14 days; nine required hospitalization; two deaths)

: 276 (seven new; 76 within last 14 days; nine required hospitalization; two deaths) Maui Island : 3433 (11 new; 181 within last 14 days; 210 required hospitalization; 52 deaths)

: 3433 (11 new; 181 within last 14 days; 210 required hospitalization; 52 deaths) Molokaʻi: 37 (0 new; two within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

37 (0 new; two within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Lāna‘i: 111 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

111 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 1061 (three new; no data is available for cases within last 14 days; eight required hospitalization; and three deaths)

**The state Department of Health says “using cases reported in the past 14 days provides a rough approximation of the number of cases currently meeting criteria for isolation. This proxy number for “active cases” resolves classification issues for cases unable to be reached or who are out of jurisdiction, for whom precise release from isolation date may not be possible to determine. It is also not influenced by lags in data entry.”

Cluster report: Updated Weekly (April 29, 2021)

There are 13 COVID-19 clusters identified in Maui County, according to an updated report issued on Thursday, April 29, 2021. This includes: nine in the travel/lodging/tourism sector, two at food suppliers, and two from social gatherings

The cluster report indicates that there are 148 cases identified in the travel/lodging/tourism sector, including 109 associated with the primary setting and 39 that are outside of the primary setting. These 148 cases are from nine different clusters. This represents a 3.8 percent decrease in cases (down six) from last week’s cluster report when 154 cases were identified in this sector.

The state Department of Health has since removed the five educational setting clusters that were included in last week’s report.

The Maui Community Correctional Center cluster was removed from last week’s cluster report. On Thursday, the state Department of Public safety identified two positive cases in MCCC staff members. The first employee last worked April 16 and the second last worked April 22. Although no other staff have reported symptoms, five employees were instructed to quarantine at home as a precaution. The one remaining active positive inmate at MCCC has since recovered, which means there are currently no active COVID-19 cases in the inmate population, according to the PSD.

On Friday, the Hawai‘i Department of Health issued a notice, urging anyone who attended a recent youth football tournament on the mainland to get tested for COVID-19 and to quarantine. Teams involved in the Pylon Mecca 7v7 tournament played games in Utah and Nevada. As of Friday, seven people who have returned to Maui and six people who have returned to O‘ahu have tested positive. This includes players, parents and spectators. Investigation into this cluster continues and additional cases are likely.

The report does not show how many of the infected individuals have recovered. While general categories have been identified, health officials have said that they don’t typically identify specific locations of clusters unless there is an “imminent health threat.”

To date, there have been 484 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 374 on Oʻahu, 52 in Maui County, 53 on Hawaiʻi Island, two on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

Cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui, except for the island of Lānaʻi, according to DOH mapping.

The island of Molokaʻi was added back to the active map on Feb. 11, with a new case reported at the time, additional new cases were reported on: Feb. 15 and 18; March 12, 18, 21, 22 and 24; and April 15 and 23, bringing the island wide total to 37.

On Lānaʻi, 105 infections were associated with the outbreak, first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. A safer-at-home order concluded on Nov. 30, 2020, and the island returned to an act-with-care status as of Dec. 1, 2020. Lānaʻi had new cases reported on Jan. 28, Feb. 5 and 6, and March 17, 23, and 31 2021, for a total of 111 cases to date.

In the East Maui town of Hāna two new cases were reported on April 12, and additional cases occurred on April 14 and 30 bringing the total over the course of the pandemic to 15 cases for the zip code.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Inter-Island Vaccine Travel Protocol Program to Launch on May 11

Beginning May 11, fully vaccinated travelers who received their vaccine in Hawaiʻi may travel inter-county (Kauaʻi, Maui, and Hawaiʻi) without having to take a pre-travel test or quarantining for 10 days under a new Vaccine Travel Protocol Program. People are fully vaccinated on the 15th day following their final vaccine dose. Travelers will need to create a Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and check county websites for additional requirements. Those who aren’t vaccinated may bypass quarantine if they get a negative COVID-19 test result from a trusted travel partner under the current Safe Travels program.

Maui to Implement Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights

Proposed changes have been approved by the governor for the state’s Safe Travels program in Maui County. Trans-Pacific travelers arriving at Kahului Airport will soon be required to undergo a mandatory secondary COVID-19 rapid test upon arrival, or face a mandatory 10-day quarantine. Mayor Michael Victorino’s latest projection for implementation is May 4, 2021. Upon arriving on Maui on a trans-Pacific flight (including travel from the mainland), will be subject to a secondary rapid post test, even if they take the required pre-test 72 hours prior to departure of the final leg of their trip to Hawaiʻi. Further details and FAQs are posted here.

New Maui Rules Include Restricting Occupancy at All Retail Businesses to 30 Percent

A new set of amended emergency rules went into effect for Maui County on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 12:01 a.m.

Restricting retail facilities to a capacity of 30% or less;

Bars and Restaurants Still Subject to 10 p.m. Closure for Dine-in; Curbside or Drive Through Service May Continue Beyond That Time

Face Mask Rules Revised to Clarify for Beach/Pool Areas

Revised Mask Rules at Gyms, Yoga Studios and Similar Venues

Changes to Pre-Travel Testing Program: All interisland and transpacific travelers who want to avoid the 10-day quarantine by pre-testing negative for COVID-19 within the State’s Safe Travels Program must also: (1) Download either the AlohaSafe Alert application or another Google-Apple Exposure Notification System application (2) Or enable their exposure notification setting on their mobile device

The newly amended public health emergency rules are posted in their entirety at the County of Maui website.

APPROVED: Reduction in Gathering Size from 10 to 5

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino received approval for a change in gathering size from 10 people down to 5 people, in order to keep gatherings smaller.

Gov. Ige Signs 19th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation

The proclamation extends the eviction moratorium, prohibiting evictions of tenants for failure to pay all or a portion of the rent, maintenance fees, utility charges, taxes or other required fees for the rental unit. In addition, the proclamation includes mention of an anticipated new exception for vaccinated travelers that will become effective only upon approval by the director of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency. This exception is not available as of today. The vaccine passport program is currently under prototype testing, and there is still no comprehensive database for verification purposes.

Gov. Ige Reduces Quarantine From 14 to 10 Days

Governor David Ige signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation reducing the state’s mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers entering the state and traveling between counties from 14 to 10 days. The policy took effect on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 12:01 a.m.

Limited Reopening on O‘ahu: New Tier 3 modified conditions approved

Oʻahu entered Tier 3 of its four-tiered reopening plan at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 25. Prior to that, the island had been under a limited reopening phase since Oct. 22. Under Tier 3, businesses face less restrictive guidelines for operation and there is an increase in the number of people who can gather in specified settings.

On March 11, Gov. Ige approved modifications to Tier 3 on Oʻahu which include:

Allowing outdoor organized teams sports to operate in Tier 3 starting April 12, 2021 for youth teams and April 19 for adult teams (no spectators or potlucks allowed; face coverings required), and providing an opportunity for indoor sports to operate in some limited capacity in Tier 4

Team competition/games can resume, however tournaments and regatta type events are not allowed

Allowing funerals to operate without the strict 25 person limit, but limiting capacity to ensure six foot distancing is maintained as with other controlled business categories in Tier 3

Allowing “Bars” to operate in the same manner that “Restaurants” currently operate, but without a food service requirement (sit down service only, groups limited to 10 people or less), and extending the last call for liquor service and consumption from 10 p.m. to midnight

Adding a new category “Structured Events at Venues” that would allow venues such as convention centers, third party conference room providers, and banquet halls to host “static” (low risk) events (e.g., graduations, seminars)

Adjusting the categories for transportation, tours, helicopter/plane tours and skydiving for consistency with other categories and associated risk levels

Changing the name of the “Nightclubs” category to “Dance/social/nightlife” to clarify that category applies to non-sit down establishments that allow on premises food/beverage consumption

Easing capacity restrictions on commercial recreational boating in Tier 4 (50% to 75%)

Easing capacity restrictions on commercial gyms in Tier 4 (50% to 75%)

