Kaiser Permanente nurses, staff and physicians vaccinated students at Kailua High School and Roosevelt High School today. PC: Kaiser Permanente Hawaii (5.13.21)

The state Department of Health reports that there were 127 additional COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i on Sunday, including 103 on O‘ahu, 10 on Maui, three on Moloka‘i, three on Hawai‘i Island, and eight in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state.

There were a total of 1,116 cases logged over the past two weeks in the state of Hawaiʻi, 161 of them in Maui County.

Maui’s 14-day average for new COVID-19 cases is 12 and test positivity rate over the same period is 1.7 percent.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 492, with one new death reported today on O‘ahu. The death involved an O’ahu woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions. This brings O‘ahu’s total number of COVID-related deaths to 380 since the start of the pandemic.

* As a result of updated information, two cases on Oahu and one case on Maui were removed from the counts.

The state Department of Health has linked 12 cases to specific zip codes on Maui since the previous day’s report. The newly categorized cases include: three on Molokaʻi, three in Wailuku, three in Makawao, one in Kahului, one in Kīhei, and one in Kula.

There are three individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated on May 14, 2021, from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

There are 10 ICU beds being used in Maui County at this time (out of 31 currently available). One of the ICU beds is being used by a COVID-19 patients. Four ventilators (out of 38 available) are being used in Maui County, with none being used by COVID-19 patients.

Through May 14, 2021, an estimated 1,362,417 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 203,457 pharmacy doses, 147,087 federal agency doses, and 1,011,873 state doses Hawai‘i. The state’s total population is 1,415,857.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 53 percent (69,813) of the population have initiated vaccine; and 41 percent (54,475) have completed full vaccination. In total, Maui County has administered 122,871 doses among a total population base of 167,488 (of which 131,277 are 18 years or older). *The county tallies does not include doses from federal pharmacy programs, long-term care facilities and nursing homes or other federal agencies.

Kauaʻi continues to lead the state with first dose vaccinations at 61 percent, followed by Maui at 53 percent, Hawaiʻi Island at 52 percent, and Oʻahu at 48 percent. For second doses, Kauaʻi is at 54 percent followed by Hawaiʻi Island at 43 percent, Oʻahu at 41 percent, and Maui at 41 percent.

Of the 3,727 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Wailuku has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 41. Kahului has the second most current infections with 30 cases. Other areas in the medium yellow category (11-50 cases over two weeks) are: Kīhei (27), and Lahaina (28).

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 33,761 statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 3,727 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 46 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 112 on Lāna‘i and 3,569 on Maui.

Of the 3,727 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (918), followed by Lahaina (747), Wailuku (738), Kīhei (516), Makawao (207), Haʻikū (125), Lānaʻi (112), Kula (86), Spreckelsville (54), Molokaʻi (46) and Hāna (16). There are 162 outstanding cases in Maui County that have not been attributed to a specific zip code in DOH mapping.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 2,757 (three new; 54 within last 14 days; 121 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths)

: 2,757 (three new; 54 within last 14 days; 121 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths) Honolulu County : 25,836 (103 new; 863 within last 14 days; 1852 required hospitalization; 380 deaths)

: 25,836 (103 new; 863 within last 14 days; 1852 required hospitalization; 380 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 307 (0 new; 38 within last 14 days; nine required hospitalization; two deaths)

: 307 (0 new; 38 within last 14 days; nine required hospitalization; two deaths) Maui Island : 3,569 (10 new; 151 within last 14 days; 231 required hospitalization; 54 deaths)

: 3,569 (10 new; 151 within last 14 days; 231 required hospitalization; 54 deaths) Molokaʻi: 46 (three new; nine within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

46 (three new; nine within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Lāna‘i: 112 (0 new; one within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

112 (0 new; one within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 1,134 (eight new; no data is available for cases within last 14 days; 10 required hospitalization; and three deaths)

**The state Department of Health says “using cases reported in the past 14 days provides a rough approximation of the number of cases currently meeting criteria for isolation. This proxy number for “active cases” resolves classification issues for cases unable to be reached or who are out of jurisdiction, for whom precise release from isolation date may not be possible to determine. It is also not influenced by lags in data entry.”

Cluster report: Updated Weekly (May 13, 2021)

The state Department of Health released its updated weekly cluster report today, detailing information on COVID-19 cases in certain settings. The department also discussed recent clusters that involve singers on Oʻahu and performing artists.

While construction was not identified in this week’s report, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino on Wednesday confirmed that there is a a cluster at a construction company that contributed to today’s double-digit count of new cases in Maui County.

“Unfortunately it was just one individual who then spread it to other family members and other workers from that particular construction company. We are working very diligently with the Department of Health to do what we can and to do the contact tracing that’s necessary,” the mayor said during a press briefing. “(It’s) nothing serious at this time; however, ladies and gentlemen, we are not out of the woods. So let’s continue wearing our masks, continue good hygiene and keep physical distancing.”

The cluster report, which covers the period through May 11, 2021, identified nine active clusters in Maui County, including four in the travel/lodging/tourism sector, two in restaurants, and one each in an educational setting, social gathering, and football tournament.

The cluster report indicates that there are 98 cases identified in the travel/lodging/tourism sector, including 76 associated with the primary setting and 22 that are outside of the primary setting. These 98 cases are from four different clusters. This represents a 21 percent decrease in cases (down 26) from last week’s cluster report when 124 cases were identified in this sector.

The report does not show how many of the infected individuals have recovered. While general categories have been identified, health officials have said that they don’t typically identify specific locations of clusters unless there is an “imminent health threat.”

To date, there have been 492 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 380 on Oʻahu, 54 in Maui County, 53 on Hawaiʻi Island, two on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui, according to DOH mapping.

The island of Molokaʻi was added back to the active map on Feb. 11, with a new case reported at the time, additional new cases were reported on: Feb. 15 and 18; March 12, 18, 21, 22 and 24; and April 15 and 23; and May 13, 14, 15 and 16, bringing the island wide total to 46.

On Lānaʻi, 105 infections were associated with the outbreak, first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. A safer-at-home order concluded on Nov. 30, 2020, and the island returned to an act-with-care status as of Dec. 1, 2020. Lānaʻi had new cases reported on Jan. 28, Feb. 5 and 6, March 17, 23, and 31, and May 7, 2021, for a total of 112 cases to date.

In the East Maui town of Hāna two new cases were reported on April 12, and additional cases occurred on April 14 and 30 and May 7, bringing the total over the course of the pandemic to 16 cases for the zip code.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Inter-Island Vaccine Travel Protocol Program Launched on May 11

Beginning May 11, fully vaccinated travelers who received their vaccine in Hawaiʻi may travel inter-county (Kauaʻi, Maui, and Hawaiʻi) without having to take a pre-travel test or quarantining for 10 days under a new Vaccine Travel Protocol Program. People are fully vaccinated on the 15th day following their final vaccine dose. Travelers will need to create a Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and check county websites for additional requirements. Those who aren’t vaccinated may bypass quarantine if they get a negative COVID-19 test result from a trusted travel partner under the current Safe Travels program.

Maui Implements Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights

Starting May 4, the County of Maui began the soft rollout of a secondary test upon arrival at Kahului Airport for trans-Pacific flights. The post-arrival test is for both visitors and returning residents who arrive directly from a mainland gateway city into Kahului Airport. Maui County will provide an exception for fully vaccinated trans-Pacific travelers from the post-arrival rapid COVID test requirement with proof of vaccination. They will still need to take a pre-departure test to receive the travel quarantine exception. Further details and FAQs are posted here.

Effective May 9, 2021: New Maui Rules Include Increasing Occupancy at All Retail Businesses to 50 Percent

A new set of amended emergency rules goes into effect for Maui County on Sunday, May 9 at 12:01 a.m.

Increasing retail facilities to a capacity of 50% or less (up from 30%).

Bars, restaurants, food courts, commercial events such as luaus can stay open until 11 pm (previously 10 pm); No entry for take-out service after 11 pm.

Allows social gatherings of up to 10 people (previously 5 people).

More than one group of 10 individuals may gather outdoors, provided that face coverings are worn and physical distancing of at least 6 feet between groups is maintained.

Commercial and recreational boats with a capacity of more than 10 may allow 75% of rated capacity.

Outdoor organized sports (drills and practice): This rule now includes rugby and football; practice only, still no games allowed.

Vaccine exemption for Inter-County travel. Fully vaccinated travelers who were vaccinated in Hawaiʻi may travel into Maui County without pre-departure testing/quarantine, starting the 15th day after the competition of their vaccination.

The newly amended public health emergency rules are posted in their entirety at the County of Maui website.

Gov. Ige Signs 20th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation

On May 7, 2021, Gov. David Ige signed the 20th proclamation on COVID-19 to allow inter-county travelers vaccinated in the State of Hawai‘i to bypass the pre-travel testing and/or quarantine requirement starting May 11.

The state’s Safe Travels platform went online May 7, allowing travelers to upload their travel information and vaccination data.

The 20th proclamation addresses only the inter-county travel vaccine exception which continues for the duration of the previous 19th proclamation. The 19th proclamation — which includes the eviction moratorium prohibiting evictions for failure to pay rent, and the extension of expirations for driver’s licenses, state IDs and permits – continues through June 8, 2021. The provisions will be re-evaluated to determine if they will be included in the next proclamation.

Gov. Ige Signs 19th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation

The proclamation extends the eviction moratorium, prohibiting evictions of tenants for failure to pay all or a portion of the rent, maintenance fees, utility charges, taxes or other required fees for the rental unit. In addition, the proclamation includes mention of an anticipated new exception for vaccinated travelers that will become effective only upon approval by the director of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency. This exception is not available as of today. The vaccine passport program is currently under prototype testing, and there is still no comprehensive database for verification purposes.

Gov. Ige Reduces Quarantine From 14 to 10 Days

Governor David Ige signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation reducing the state’s mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers entering the state and traveling between counties from 14 to 10 days. The policy took effect on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 12:01 a.m.

Limited Reopening on O‘ahu: New Tier 3 modified conditions approved

Oʻahu entered Tier 3 of its four-tiered reopening plan at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 25. Prior to that, the island had been under a limited reopening phase since Oct. 22. Under Tier 3, businesses face less restrictive guidelines for operation and there is an increase in the number of people who can gather in specified settings.

On March 11, Gov. Ige approved modifications to Tier 3 on Oʻahu which include:

Allowing outdoor organized teams sports to operate in Tier 3 starting April 12, 2021 for youth teams and April 19 for adult teams (no spectators or potlucks allowed; face coverings required), and providing an opportunity for indoor sports to operate in some limited capacity in Tier 4

Team competition/games can resume, however tournaments and regatta type events are not allowed

Allowing funerals to operate without the strict 25 person limit, but limiting capacity to ensure six foot distancing is maintained as with other controlled business categories in Tier 3

Allowing “Bars” to operate in the same manner that “Restaurants” currently operate, but without a food service requirement (sit down service only, groups limited to 10 people or less), and extending the last call for liquor service and consumption from 10 p.m. to midnight

Adding a new category “Structured Events at Venues” that would allow venues such as convention centers, third party conference room providers, and banquet halls to host “static” (low risk) events (e.g., graduations, seminars)

Adjusting the categories for transportation, tours, helicopter/plane tours and skydiving for consistency with other categories and associated risk levels

Changing the name of the “Nightclubs” category to “Dance/social/nightlife” to clarify that category applies to non-sit down establishments that allow on premises food/beverage consumption

Easing capacity restrictions on commercial recreational boating in Tier 4 (50% to 75%)

Easing capacity restrictions on commercial gyms in Tier 4 (50% to 75%)

