Minit Medical. PC: Wendy Osher. (8.27.21)

There were 938 additional COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i on Saturday. The latest data represents an average of 780 cases per day for the state over the past seven days, and a total of 9,937 “active” cases over two weeks. This spike in cases comes amid a rise in cases involving the Delta variant.

Of today’s 938 cases, there were 924 cases identified as confirmed, and 14 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 688 on O‘ahu (+5 probable); 119 on Hawai‘i Island (-3 probable); 75 on Maui (+12 probable); 31 on Kaua‘i; and 11 in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 587, with five new deaths reported today. The state Department of Health reports the deaths included four individuals on O‘ahu and one on Moloka‘i. This is the first COVID related death for the island of Moloka‘i since the pandemic began. The deaths today included the following:

Moloka‘i

1 Female, 70-79 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

O‘ahu

1 Male, 50-59 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 Female, 70-79 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

2 Male, 80+ yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

(8.28.21) PC: Hawai‘i Department of Health

Today’s COVID case count includes all cases from the regular 24-hour reporting cycle that ended at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

In Maui County, there is an average of 82 new cases with a 6.9% test positivity rate over 14 days. This marks a 21% increase from Aug. 13 to Aug. 26, 2021. For every 100,000 residents in Maui County, there have been an average of 41.9 newly reported cases per day over the last seven days.

Statewide, there were 425 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, (376 of them are unvaccinated/ 49 are fully or partially vaccinated), according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green. This is up +158% from the 165 hospitalizations reported on Aug. 5, 2021. The state’s positivity rate is now at 8.2%.

PC: Maui Health (8.27.21)

There are a total of 34 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, (30 are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated) according to counts last updated on Aug. 27, 2021, from Maui Health. Of that number, six COVID patients are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.

*Note on ICU capacity: The Maui hospital needs to have adequate ICU nurses to care for the ICU patients that are in beds and will staff up and down based on need. This means that although beds are listed as still “available,” staffing would be needed to accommodate occupancy. According to Maui Health, capacity and staffing statistics are not static numbers, and are constantly shifting throughout a 24 hour period, with staffing based on census/capacity.

Hospital executives acknowledged that the recent surge in COVID cases is taking a toll on the hospital and that more staff is needed. Twenty FEMA nurses were due to arrive on Monday, which will mostly staff the Maui hospital’s ICU and Emergency Department, with more arriving this coming week.

Through Aug. 27, 2021, an estimated 1,848,431 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 70.9% of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 62.6% have completed full vaccination. On Maui, the DOH reports that 66% of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 56% have completed a full course of vaccination.

As case counts have escalated, Hawaiʻi has experienced an increase in the number of vaccine doses administered. During the past seven days the number of vaccine doses reported to have been administered has grown from 1,820,538 to 1,848,431. That is an increase of 27,893 doses over the past seven days. The weekly vaccine count has increased for four consecutive weeks as shown below:

Aug. 21-27: 27,893 doses

Aug. 14-20: 23,136 doses

Aug. 7-13: 22,842 doses

July 31 – Aug. 6: 20,006 doses

July 24 – 30: 14,670 doses

Vaccination Requirement Announcements:

Of the 6,065 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 242 cases, followed by Wailuku with 212 current infections. The two locations have entered the 200+ mark for active infections.

Lahaina has 174 cases, followed by Kīhei with 154, and Makawao with 107. The three locations are included in the dark blue category (51-200 cases) on DOH mapping.

Areas in the medium blue category (11-50 cases over two weeks) include: Haʻikū with 40 cases, Kula with 41 cases, Spreckelsville with 30 cases, and Hāna with 19 cases.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 60,551 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 6,065 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 122 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 126 on Lāna‘i and 5,817 on Maui.

There are 6,065 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 1,340 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 7,405.

The state Department of Health has now lumped the probable and actual cases classified by zip code. The new totals are: Kahului (1666), followed by Wailuku (1494), Lahaina (1424), Kīhei (1073), Makawao (486), Haʻikū (266), Kula (191), Molokaʻi (158), Lānaʻi (129), Spreckelsville (116), and Hāna (43).

Cluster report: Updated Weekly (Aug. 19, 2021)

The state Department of Health released its updated weekly cluster report, detailing information on COVID-19 cases in certain settings.

The cluster report, which covers the period through Aug. 19, 2021, identified 21 active clusters in Maui County. There’s five clusters each in occupational settings and travel/lodging/tourism; two clusters each in educational settings, social gatherings and “other” locations; and once cluster each in a correctional facility, food supplier restaurant, construction/industrial site and a gym.

The report does not show how many of the infected individuals have recovered. While general categories have been identified, health officials have said that they don’t typically identify specific locations of clusters unless there is an “imminent health threat.”

To date, there have been 587 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 454 on Oʻahu, 68 in Maui County, 59 on Hawaiʻi Island, three on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Vaccination Exemption for Mainland Travelers to Hawaiʻi Begins July 8

Beginning July 8, 2021, the state is now accepting proof of vaccination through the Safe Travels program, for domestic travel including trans-Pacific travelers vaccinated in the US and traveling from the continental US, Alaska and the US territories to Hawaiʻi.

Hawai‘i Inter-County Travel Restrictions Lifted June 15

On Tuesday, June 15, the state of Hawaiʻi ended restrictions on inter-county travel. “There will be no testing and no quarantine requirements for inter-county travel,” said Gov. Ige. All inter-island travel restrictions were dropped. Those who are in quarantine will not be able to travel.

Also beginning on June 15, a quarantine exemption went into effect for incoming travelers to the state who are verified to have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi. If travelers have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi, and the state can verify that, they are now able to bypass quarantine without a pre-travel test when returning to Hawaiʻi from the mainland.

Hawai‘i Mask Mandate Lifted for Outdoors



As of May 25, 2021, Hawaiʻi’s mask mandate has been lifted for outdoors, but remains in place for indoors. When outdoors, people are still encouraged to mask up when in large groups of 10 people or more. Governor David Ige also announced he is lifting the suspension on ocean sports competitions as of June 1 to allow events such as surfing, canoe paddling, and swimming.

Maui Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights Ends June 4, 2021

The post arrival rapid testing at Kahului Airport concluded on June 4 after one full month of operation. Since the program began on May 4, there were just five confirmed positive tests out of the more than 110,000 post-arrival tests conducted. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said the program cost the county between $2.5-$2.7 million, but in the same breath, has provided important information on the source of variant transmission as well as the mindfulness of community spread.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online

PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 582)