Hotel signage. PC: Wendy Osher (January 2022)

The state Department of Health is reporting a COVID-19 count of 1,904 new cases today. This comes following a record high of 6,252 new cases reported on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Cases since then have been trending down, but hospitalizations remain elevated.

Todayʻs count includes 170 cases on Maui, 142 on Hawaiʻi Island, 90 on Kauaʻi, two on Molokaʻi, six on Lānaʻi, and 49 out of state, as the omicron surge spreads across the state. There are 1,445 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.

The latest data represents a total of 54,619 “active” cases statewide over two weeks, far surpassing the delta peak of 11,500. Maui County’s seven day average of cases is now 304.1 cases per 100,000, surpassing the delta peak of 57.6 per 100,000 reported on Aug. 25, but below the 412.1 reported on Jan. 21, 2022.

Of today’s 1,904 cases, there are 1,649 cases identified as confirmed, and +255 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 1,248 on O‘ahu (+197 probable); 85 on Hawai‘i Island (+57 probable); 168 on Maui (+2 probable); 90 on Kaua‘i; two on Molokaʻi; six on Lānaʻi; and 50 Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (-1 probable).

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 1,146, with no new deaths reported today.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Officials with the state Department of Health say that “because of the volume of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths” going forward, the DOH “can no longer provide daily information including county of death, age range of the decedent, hospitalization status, gender, and whether or not the decedent had underlying conditions.” This information will be updated every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.

Jan. 25, 2022. PC: state Department of Health.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today’s COVID case count includes all cases from the regular 24-hour reporting cycle that ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

In Maui County, the seven day average for new cases daily is 509. The countyʻs test positivity rate was last listed at 23.9% on Saturday, Jan. 15, before a bottleneck in testing temporarily suspended reporting of this metric. For every 100,000 residents in Maui County, there have been an average of 304.1 newly reported cases per day over a seven day period.

Statewide, there are 400 people hospitalized with COVID-19, (Down -11% from a peak of 448 on Sept. 4), according to an update from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. HIEMA notes that are 49 people in the ICU statewide, and 34 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There are now 38 people hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19 (as of 9 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2022), dropping below the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the 44 reported on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. This includes 24 vaccinated (including nine boosted), and 14 unvaccinated. Of the 38 COVID-19 hospitalizations, six are in the ICU (two vaccinated (one boosted)/four unvaccinated), and two are on ventilators (two unvaccinated).

Jan. 24, 2022. PC: Maui Health

During the delta surge, hospitalizations at Maui Health rose to 41 COVID-19 positive patients in mid-August. On Aug. 23, of the 40 hospitalizations at Maui Health on that day, five were in the ICU and two were on ventilators.

*Note on ICU capacity: The Maui hospital needs to have adequate ICU nurses to care for the ICU patients that are in beds and will staff up and down based on need. This means that although beds are listed as still “available,” staffing would be needed to accommodate occupancy. According to Maui Health, capacity and staffing statistics are not static numbers, and are constantly shifting throughout a 24 hour period, with staffing based on census/capacity.

Through Jan. 25, 2022, an estimated 2,691,120 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 480,491 third doses. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 81.6% of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 74.5% have completed two doses; and 33.4% have had a third dose. On Maui, the DOH reports that 76% of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 67% have completed a full course of vaccination, and 31% with additional doses.

Of the 22,146 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 1,829 cases, followed by Wailuku with 1,776, Lahaina with 975, Kīhei with 942, Makawao with 548 cases, Molokaʻi with 271, Haʻikū with 263, and Kula with 216. The eight locations are included in the category for areas with 200 or more cases. Lānaʻi is next with 196; followed by Spreckelsville with 122 cases. Both are categorized in the dark blue category (for areas with 51-200 cases over two weeks). Hāna in East Maui has 40 cases over two weeks.

The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 206,837 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 22,146 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 774 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 470 on Lāna‘i and 20,902 on Maui.

There are 22,146 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 3,481 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 25,627.

To date, there have been 1,146 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 845 on Oʻahu, 108 in Maui County, 161 on Hawaiʻi Island, 21 on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Maui County hosts free drive-through COVID-19 testing at War Memorial in Wailuku, Jan. 3-31, 2022. Testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; and 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday in the parking lot area next to Ichiro “Iron” Maehara Stadium. Vehicle access will be south-bound on Kanaloa Avenue. Appointments are required with pre-registration at AlohaClear.com. Note: When people register and are asked for their ZIP code, they need to enter “96793” for the War Memorial test site. The tests offered at the War Memorial site are rapid PCR tests, with results available in less than 24 hours.

Testing on Maui is also available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Must pre-register to be tested, visit https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.

Wailuku: Mauliola Pharmacy | 95 Mahalani Street, Rm 10 | 7 days a week, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. | pre-register for appointment

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center has expanded to Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.

Vaccination Exemption for Mainland Travelers to Hawaiʻi Begins July 8

Beginning July 8, 2021, the state is now accepting proof of vaccination through the Safe Travels program, for domestic travel including trans-Pacific travelers vaccinated in the US and traveling from the continental US, Alaska and the US territories to Hawaiʻi.

Hawai‘i Inter-County Travel Restrictions Lifted June 15

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the state of Hawaiʻi ended restrictions on inter-county travel. “There will be no testing and no quarantine requirements for inter-county travel,” said Gov. Ige. All inter-island travel restrictions were dropped. Those who are in quarantine will not be able to travel.

Also beginning on June 15, 2021, a quarantine exemption went into effect for incoming travelers to the state who are verified to have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi. If travelers have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi, and the state can verify that, they are now able to bypass quarantine without a pre-travel test when returning to Hawaiʻi from the mainland.

Hawai‘i Mask Mandate Lifted for Outdoors



As of May 25, 2021, Hawaiʻi’s mask mandate has been lifted for outdoors, but remains in place for indoors. When outdoors, people are still encouraged to mask up when in large groups of 10 people or more. Governor David Ige also announced he is lifting the suspension on ocean sports competitions as of June 1 to allow events such as surfing, canoe paddling, and swimming.

Maui Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights Ends June 4, 2021

The post arrival rapid testing at Kahului Airport concluded on June 4 after one full month of operation. Since the program began on May 4, there were just five confirmed positive tests out of the more than 110,000 post-arrival tests conducted. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said the program cost the county between $2.5-$2.7 million, but in the same breath, has provided important information on the source of variant transmission as well as the mindfulness of community spread.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online

PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 1,146)

*Officials with the state Department of Health say that “because of the volume of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths” going forward, the DOH “can no longer provide daily information including county of death, age range of the decedent, hospitalization status, gender, and whether or not the decedent had underlying conditions.” This information will be updated every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.