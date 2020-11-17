There were 53 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today, including 37 on O‘ahu, six on Hawai‘i Island, two on Maui, and eight in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed outside of the state. Kaua‘i, Lānaʻi and Moloka‘i had no new cases today. At least one of the new Maui cases was in Kīhei according to the latest mapping updates provided by the state Department of Health.

*As a result of updated information, one case on O‘ahu was removed from the counts.

The new cases today brings the cumulative total of cases to 16,665 statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 222 with no new deaths reported today.

On Lānaʻi, 105 of the 106 total infections are associated with the recent outbreak, first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. More than 3,700 COVID-19 tests have been administered on the island of Lānaʻi since the start of the outbreak last month.

A stay-at-home order for the island of Lāna‘i was replaced by a safer-at-home order, which went into effect on Nov. 12, and continues to Nov. 30, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 575 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 17 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 106 on Lāna‘i and 452 on Maui.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 1485 (six new; 180 within last 14 days; 72 required hospitalization; and 31 deaths)

: 1485 (six new; 180 within last 14 days; 72 required hospitalization; and 31 deaths) Honolulu County : 14373 (37 new; 1129 within last 14 days; 1069 required hospitalization; 173 deaths)

: 14373 (37 new; 1129 within last 14 days; 1069 required hospitalization; 173 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 82 (0 new; 16 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

: 82 (0 new; 16 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Maui Island : 452 (two new; 43 within last 14 days; 58 required hospitalization; 17 deaths)

: 452 (two new; 43 within last 14 days; 58 required hospitalization; 17 deaths) Molokaʻi: 17 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

17 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Lāna‘i: 106 (0 new; six within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

106 (0 new; six within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 150 (eight new; 66 within last 14 days; two required hospitalization, one death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

**The state Department of Health says “using cases reported in the past 14 days provides a rough approximation of the number of cases currently meeting criteria for isolation. This proxy number for “active cases” resolves classification issues for cases unable to be reached or who are out of jurisdiction, for whom precise release from isolation date may not be possible to determine. It is also not influenced by lags in data entry.”

To date, there have been 222 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 173 on Oʻahu, 17 in Maui County (all on the island of Maui, two additional deaths were accounted for by the county and previous state records, but there is now a discrepancy in the latest DOH tally), 31 on Hawaiʻi Island and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Molokaʻi (including all zip codes at Maunaloa, Kualapuʻu, Kalaupapa and Kaunakakai), the East Maui town of Hāna. Spreckelsville was added back to the active map on Oct. 25; and Kahului was added back on Oct. 30. Makawao was added back to the active map on Nov. 4. Lahaina was added back to the active map on Nov. 11. Kula was added back to the active map on Nov. 16.

Lāna‘i’s case load lightened to six cases reported within the last 14 days, out of a total 106 reported over the course of the pandemic.

Kīhei darkened to the medium range last week with 12 cases reported there in the last 14 days.

Of the 575 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (101); followed by Wailuku (76), Lahaina (67), Kīhei (75), Makawao (43); Haʻikū (32), Spreckelsville (19), Kula (15), Molokaʻi (17), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (106).

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Pre-Travel Testing Program Launched on Oct. 15



The State’s Pre-Travel testing program launched as planned on Oct. 15 with an expanded list of testing partners. Under the program, travelers arriving in Hawaiʻi must take a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test from a CLIA certified lab within 72 hours from the final leg of departure and produce a negative result in order to avoid the state’s 14-day mandatory quarantine. Children under the age of five are exempt from the test.

This expanded list of partners includes Hawaiian, Southwest, United airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and the Port of Oakland; CVS Health, Walgreens and Bartell Drugs; Kaiser Permanente and Quest Diagnostics; AFC and CityHealth Urgent Care; as well as Carbon Health, Vault Health and Color.

Separate from the travel testing, Gov. Ige also announced that the state will receive 420,000 Abbot BINAXNOW rapid antigen tests from the federal government by the end of the year. These 15-minute tests will be used first to protect the health of residents, specifically at long term care centers and as schools are reopened.

In addition to the pre-test program, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green announced plans to start a pilot post-arrival surveillance testing program. The program seeks voluntary compliance and hopes to test 10% of arriving passengers.

State Adds “Trusted Partners” for Domestic Trans-Pacific, Inter-County Pre-Travel Testing Program

The State of Hawai‘i has added 11 new trusted partners for its domestic trans-Pacific pre-travel testing program; and two new trusted testing partners to its inter-county program for passengers arriving in Kaua’i and Maui Counties. The state will accept COVID-19 test results from the new partners starting Nov. 17. Partners were selected based on their ability to administer the test and expand the testing network, with the goal of making it easier to safely travel to Hawai‘i.

Inter-county passengers arriving in Kauaʻi and Maui counties may bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine if they take an FDA-authorized Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from the certified CLIA lab of a trusted testing and travel partner no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure and receive a negative result.

Travelers register on and upload their test results to the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and inter-county travelers must have the test result with them upon arrival so airport screeners can review the result.

Maui Moves Forward with Pre-Travel Testing Program; and Post-Arrival Voluntary Test