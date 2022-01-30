COVID-19 testing is available throughout Maui County. PC: Wendy Osher

The Hawaiʻi state Department of Health reported 2,741 new COVID-19 cases today, down from a record high of 6,252 new cases reported on Jan. 18, 2022.

But there were seven deaths reported today from COVID-19, five on O’ahu, 1 on Maui and 1 on the Big Island. The deaths bring the total to 1,180 in Hawaiʻi.

Today’s count includes 257 cases on Maui, 394 on Hawaiʻi Island, 217 on Kauaʻi, 5 on Molokaʻi, 6 on Lānaʻi, 1,804 on Oʻahu and 58 out of state, as the omicron surge spreads across the state.

The latest data represents a total of 44,651 “active” cases statewide over two weeks, far surpassing the delta peak of 11,500. By island, Maui has 6,342 active cases, Molokaʻi has 220, Lānaʻi has 220, Oahu has 31,261, the Big Island has 5,099 and Kauaʻi has 3,155.

Maui County’s seven day average of cases decreased to 176.4 cases per 100,000, still much higher than the delta peak of 57.6 per 100,000 reported on Aug. 25, but below the 412.1 reported on Jan. 21, 2022.

Of today’s 2,741 cases, there are 2,241 cases identified as confirmed, and 500 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 1,447 on O‘ahu (+357 probable); 285 on Hawai‘i Island (+109 probable); 227 on Maui (+30 probable); 215 on Kaua‘i (+2 probable); 5 on Molokaʻi; 6 on Lānaʻi; and 56 Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (+2 probable).

*Officials with the state Department of Health say that “because of the volume of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths” going forward, the DOH “can no longer provide daily information including county of death, age range of the decedent, hospitalization status, gender, and whether or not the decedent had underlying conditions.” This information will be updated every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.

In Maui County, the seven day average for new daily cases dropped to 295. The countyʻs test positivity rate was last listed at 23.9% on Saturday, Jan. 15, before a bottleneck in testing temporarily suspended reporting of this metric.

Statewide, with data through Jan. 28, there are 373 people hospitalized with COVID-19, (down from a peak of 448 on Sept. 4), according to an update from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. HIEMA statistics show 53 people in the ICU for COVID-19 statewide, and 35 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

As of 9 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2022, the latest data available, there are 56 people hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, surpassing both the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the previous omicron high of 51 reported on Jan. 27, 2022. This includes 27 vaccinated (including 10 boosted), and 29 unvaccinated. Of the 56 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 are in the ICU (four vaccinated (one boosted)/nine unvaccinated), and two are on ventilators (both unvaccinated).

Jan. 28, 2022. PC: Maui Health

During the delta surge, hospitalizations at Maui Health rose to 41 COVID-19 positive patients in mid-August. On Aug. 23, of the 40 hospitalizations at Maui Health on that day, five were in the ICU and two were on ventilators.

*Note on ICU capacity: The Maui hospital needs to have adequate ICU nurses to care for the ICU patients that are in beds and will staff up and down based on need. This means that although beds are listed as still “available,” staffing would be needed to accommodate occupancy. According to Maui Health, capacity and staffing statistics are not static numbers, and are constantly shifting throughout a 24 hour period, with staffing based on census/capacity.

Through Jan. 28, 2022, an estimated 2,706,023 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 490,132 third doses. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 81.8% of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 74.7% have completed two doses; and 34.1% have had a third dose. On Maui, the DOH reports that 76% of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 68% have completed a full course of vaccination, and 32% with additional doses.

Of the 23,534 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Wailuku has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 1,512 cases, followed by Kahului with 1,485 , Lahaina with 800, Kīhei with 798, Makawao with 460 cases, Haʻikū with 219, Molokaʻi with 195, Kula with 186, and Lānaʻi with 186. The nine locations are included in the category for areas with 200 or more cases. Spreckelsville is next with 100. It is categorized in the dark blue category (for areas with 51-200 cases over two weeks). Hāna in East Maui has 24 cases over two weeks.

The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 217,775 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 23,534 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 800 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 526 on Lāna‘i and 22,208 on Maui.

There are 23,534 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 3,669 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 27,203.

To date, there have been 1,180 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 872 on Oʻahu, 110 in Maui County, 164 on Hawaiʻi Island, 22 on Kauaʻi and 12 deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state.

Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Maui County hosts free drive-through COVID-19 testing at War Memorial in Wailuku, Jan. 3-31, 2022. Testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; and 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday in the parking lot area next to Ichiro “Iron” Maehara Stadium. Vehicle access will be south-bound on Kanaloa Avenue. Appointments are required with pre-registration at AlohaClear.com. Note: When people register and are asked for their ZIP code, they need to enter “96793” for the War Memorial test site. The tests offered at the War Memorial site are rapid PCR tests, with results available in less than 24 hours.

Testing on Maui is also available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Must pre-register to be tested, visit https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.

Wailuku: Mauliola Pharmacy | 95 Mahalani Street, Rm 10 | 7 days a week, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. | pre-register for appointment

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center has expanded to Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.

Vaccination Exemption for Mainland Travelers to Hawaiʻi Begins July 8

Beginning July 8, 2021, the state is now accepting proof of vaccination through the Safe Travels program, for domestic travel including trans-Pacific travelers vaccinated in the US and traveling from the continental US, Alaska and the US territories to Hawaiʻi.

Hawai‘i Inter-County Travel Restrictions Lifted June 15

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the state of Hawaiʻi ended restrictions on inter-county travel. “There will be no testing and no quarantine requirements for inter-county travel,” said Gov. Ige. All inter-island travel restrictions were dropped. Those who are in quarantine will not be able to travel.

Also beginning on June 15, 2021, a quarantine exemption went into effect for incoming travelers to the state who are verified to have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi. If travelers have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi, and the state can verify that, they are now able to bypass quarantine without a pre-travel test when returning to Hawaiʻi from the mainland.

Hawai‘i Mask Mandate Lifted for Outdoors



As of May 25, 2021, Hawaiʻi’s mask mandate has been lifted for outdoors, but remains in place for indoors. When outdoors, people are still encouraged to mask up when in large groups of 10 people or more. Governor David Ige also announced he is lifting the suspension on ocean sports competitions as of June 1 to allow events such as surfing, canoe paddling, and swimming.

Maui Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights Ends June 4, 2021

The post arrival rapid testing at Kahului Airport concluded on June 4 after one full month of operation. Since the program began on May 4, there were just five confirmed positive tests out of the more than 110,000 post-arrival tests conducted. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said the program cost the county between $2.5-$2.7 million, but in the same breath, has provided important information on the source of variant transmission as well as the mindfulness of community spread.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online

PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 1,164)

*Officials with the state Department of Health say that “because of the volume of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths” going forward, the DOH “can no longer provide daily information including county of death, age range of the decedent, hospitalization status, gender, and whether or not the decedent had underlying conditions.” This information will be updated every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.