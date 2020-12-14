There were 190 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Monday, including 158 on O‘ahu, 15 on Maui, 15 on Hawaiʻi Island and two in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed outside of the state.

The new infections include four cases each in Lahaina and Kahului, two cases each in Kīhei and Makawao and one case in Kula, according to the latest mapping updates provided by the state Department of Health. The two remaining Maui cases were unaccounted for in the latest update.

*As a result of update information, one case on O‘ahu was removed from the counts

Of the 835 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Lahaina has the most current infections with 49 cases reported over the past two weeks. Kīhei also has a medium range of infections with 39 cases reported over the last 14 days. Kahului has had 21 cases over the same period. Wailuku was added to the medium infection range list on Friday (Dec. 11) with 16 cases tallied over the last two weeks and Makawao was added to the medium infection range list on Sunday, Dec. 13, with 13 cases over the same period.

Lower infections (1-10 over two weeks) are reported in Haʻikū, Kula, Molokaʻi and Spreckelsville. Areas with no cases over the last 14 days include: Hāna and Lānaʻi.

The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 19,424 statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 274 with no new deaths reported today

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 835 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 22 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 106 on Lāna‘i and 707 on Maui.

Of the 835 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kīhei had the most cases (149) followed by Lahaina (137), Kahului (131); Wailuku (99), Makawao (63); Haʻikū (38), Kula (27), Molokaʻi (22), Spreckelsville (21), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (106).

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 1733 (15 new; 135 within last 14 days; 82 required hospitalization; and 43 deaths)

: 1733 (15 new; 135 within last 14 days; 82 required hospitalization; and 43 deaths) Honolulu County : 16423 (158 new; 1099 within last 14 days; 1202 required hospitalization; 211 deaths)

: 16423 (158 new; 1099 within last 14 days; 1202 required hospitalization; 211 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 134 (0 new; 21 within last 14 days; seven required hospitalization; one death)

: 134 (0 new; 21 within last 14 days; seven required hospitalization; one death) Maui Island : 707 (15 new; 166 within last 14 days; 67 required hospitalization; 17 deaths)

: 707 (15 new; 166 within last 14 days; 67 required hospitalization; 17 deaths) Molokaʻi: 22 (0 new; four within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

22 (0 new; four within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Lāna‘i: 106 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

106 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 299 (two new; no data is available for cases within last 14 days; three required hospitalization; and two deaths)

**The state Department of Health says “using cases reported in the past 14 days provides a rough approximation of the number of cases currently meeting criteria for isolation. This proxy number for “active cases” resolves classification issues for cases unable to be reached or who are out of jurisdiction, for whom precise release from isolation date may not be possible to determine. It is also not influenced by lags in data entry.”

To date, there have been 274 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 211 on Oʻahu, 17 in Maui County (all on the island of Maui, two additional deaths were accounted for by the county and previous state records, but there is now a discrepancy in the latest DOH tally), 43 on Hawaiʻi Island, one on Kauaʻi and two deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui except the island of Lāna‘i and Hāna on Maui.

Kahului was added back to the active map on Oct. 30. Makawao was added back to the active map on Nov. 4. Lahaina was added back to the active map on Nov. 11. Kula was added back to the active map on Nov. 16. The East Maui town of Hāna was added back to the active map on Nov. 19. The DOH reports that the number of cases in the zip code reported over the course of the pandemic ranges from (1-10). Moloka‘i was added back to the active map on Nov. 30. Haʻikū was added back to the active map on Dec. 5; and Spreckelsville was added back to the active map on Dec. 11.

As of Nov. 21, Lāna‘i’s case load lightened to 0 cases reported within the last 14 days, out of a total 106 reported over the course of the pandemic. On Lānaʻi, 105 of the 106 total infections are associated with the recent outbreak, first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. A safer-at-home order concluded on Nov. 30, 2020, and the island returned to an act-with-care status as of Dec. 1, 2020. Fewer travel restrictions in place, although travelers to Lānaʻi need to have a negative COVID test result 72 hours prior to departure to avoid quarantine. Lānaʻi residents do not need to test or quarantine for intra-county travel

The East Maui town of Hāna dropped off the active list on Dec. 3, with no new active cases in the previous two weeks.

The state Department of Health counts visitors that are diagnosed here – they don’t count visitors that were diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi. For residents, the DOH counts both: those that are diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi are counted under the category, “Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi.”

The volunteer post-arrival testing is for both returning residents and visitors. For this testing, the county asks people to test about 72 hours after arrival as a secondary or “sandwich” test to their pre-arrival testing. As of Dec. 10, there were over 7,500 individuals participating in voluntary testing programs in Maui County. So far, (since Oct. 18) there have been about 110 positive cases.

Approximately 75 percent of the positives have been from community exposure that are not travel related; 11 percent were visitors; and 14 percent were residents who had a travel history.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Hawai‘i’s New Tightened Restrictions on Trans-Pacific and International Travel Starts

Governor David Ige signed a 16th COVID-19 emergency proclamation requiring all transpacific travelers to have a negative test result from a trusted travel partner before their departure for the State of Hawai‘i, in order to bypass the 14-day quarantine. The new policy takes effect Tuesday, Nov. 24, as COVID cases surge on the mainland.

The policy change means that test results will not be accepted once a traveler arrives in Hawai‘i. Travelers who did not have a negative test result prior to departing for Hawai‘i, must self-quarantine for 14 days, without exception.

Post-arrival testing and results will also not be accepted once a traveler has arrived in the State of Hawai‘i. This policy change applies to domestic transpacific flights and flights from international locations in which pre-travel testing programs are in place. It does not apply to inter-county travelers.

The 16th emergency proclamation is posted at https://governor.hawaii.gov/ emergency-proclamations/

State Adds “Trusted Partners” for Domestic Trans-Pacific, Inter-County Pre-Travel Testing Program

The State of Hawai‘i has added 11 new trusted partners for its domestic trans-Pacific pre-travel testing program; and two new trusted testing partners to its inter-county program for passengers arriving in Kaua’i and Maui Counties. The state will accept COVID-19 test results from the new partners starting Nov. 17. Partners were selected based on their ability to administer the test and expand the testing network, with the goal of making it easier to safely travel to Hawai‘i.

Inter-county passengers arriving in Kauaʻi and Maui counties may bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine if they take an FDA-authorized Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from the certified CLIA lab of a trusted testing and travel partner no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure and receive a negative result.

Travelers register on and upload their test results to the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and inter-county travelers must have the test result with them upon arrival so airport screeners can review the result.

Maui Moves Forward with Pre-Travel Testing Program; and Post-Arrival Voluntary Test