There were 61 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today, including 45 on O‘ahu, four on Maui, seven on Hawai‘i Island, one on Kaua‘i, and four in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed outside of the state. Lānaʻi and Moloka‘i had no new cases today.

Maui cases included two in Kīhei, and one each in Makawao and Lahaina, according to the latest mapping updates provided by the state Department of Health.

*As a result of updated information, one case on the Big Island of Hawai‘i was removed from the counts.

The new cases today brings the cumulative total of cases to 17,393 statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 233 with no new deaths reported today.

On Lānaʻi, 105 of the 106 total infections are associated with the recent outbreak, first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. More than 3,700 COVID-19 tests have been administered on the island of Lānaʻi since the start of the outbreak last month.

A stay-at-home order for the island of Lāna‘i was replaced by a safer-at-home order, which went into effect on Nov. 12, and continues to Nov. 30, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 622 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 17 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 106 on Lāna‘i and 499 on Maui.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 1557 (seven new; 146 within last 14 days; 75 required hospitalization; and 32 deaths)

: 1557 (seven new; 146 within last 14 days; 75 required hospitalization; and 32 deaths) Honolulu County : 14918 (45 new; 1062 within last 14 days; 1118 required hospitalization; 182 deaths)

: 14918 (45 new; 1062 within last 14 days; 1118 required hospitalization; 182 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 101 (one new; 30 within last 14 days; six required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

: 101 (one new; 30 within last 14 days; six required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Maui Island : 499 (four new; 71 within last 14 days; 61 required hospitalization; 17 deaths)

: 499 (four new; 71 within last 14 days; 61 required hospitalization; 17 deaths) Molokaʻi: 17 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

17 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Lāna‘i: 106 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

106 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 195 (four new; no data is available for cases within last 14 days; two required hospitalization; and two deaths)

**The state Department of Health says “using cases reported in the past 14 days provides a rough approximation of the number of cases currently meeting criteria for isolation. This proxy number for “active cases” resolves classification issues for cases unable to be reached or who are out of jurisdiction, for whom precise release from isolation date may not be possible to determine. It is also not influenced by lags in data entry.”

To date, there have been 233 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 182 on Oʻahu, 17 in Maui County (all on the island of Maui, two additional deaths were accounted for by the county and previous state records, but there is now a discrepancy in the latest DOH tally), 32 on Hawaiʻi Island and two deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Molokaʻi (including all zip codes at Maunaloa, Kualapuʻu, Kalaupapa and Kaunakakai) and Spreckelsville on Maui. Kahului was added back to the active map on Oct. 30. Makawao was added back to the active map on Nov. 4. Lahaina was added back to the active map on Nov. 11. Kula was added back to the active map on Nov. 16.

The East Maui town of Hāna was added back to the active map on Nov. 19. The DOH reports that the number of cases in the zip code reported over the course of the pandemic ranges from (1-10).

As of Nov. 21, Lāna‘i’s case load lightened to 0 cases reported within the last 14 days, out of a total 106 reported over the course of the pandemic.

Kīhei darkened to the medium range last week with 27 cases reported there in the last 14 days. Wailuku darkened to the medium range on Nov. 21, with 12 cases reported there in the last 14 days.

Of the 622 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (105); followed by Wailuku (82), Lahaina (74), Kīhei (95), Makawao (47); Haʻikū (32), Spreckelsville (19), Kula (17), Molokaʻi (17), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (106).

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Hawai‘i’s New Tightened Restrictions on Trans-Pacific and International Travel Starts

Governor David Ige signed a 16th COVID-19 emergency proclamation requiring all transpacific travelers to have a negative test result from a trusted travel partner before their departure for the State of Hawai‘i, in order to bypass the 14-day quarantine. The new policy takes effect Tuesday, Nov. 24, as COVID cases surge on the mainland.

The policy change means that test results will not be accepted once a traveler arrives in Hawai‘i. Travelers who did not have a negative test result prior to departing for Hawai‘i, must self-quarantine for 14 days, without exception.

Post-arrival testing and results will also not be accepted once a traveler has arrived in the State of Hawai‘i. This policy change applies to domestic transpacific flights and flights from international locations in which pre-travel testing programs are in place. It does not apply to inter-county travelers.

The 16th emergency proclamation is posted at https://governor.hawaii.gov/ emergency-proclamations/

State Adds “Trusted Partners” for Domestic Trans-Pacific, Inter-County Pre-Travel Testing Program

The State of Hawai‘i has added 11 new trusted partners for its domestic trans-Pacific pre-travel testing program; and two new trusted testing partners to its inter-county program for passengers arriving in Kaua’i and Maui Counties. The state will accept COVID-19 test results from the new partners starting Nov. 17. Partners were selected based on their ability to administer the test and expand the testing network, with the goal of making it easier to safely travel to Hawai‘i.

Inter-county passengers arriving in Kauaʻi and Maui counties may bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine if they take an FDA-authorized Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from the certified CLIA lab of a trusted testing and travel partner no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure and receive a negative result.

Travelers register on and upload their test results to the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and inter-county travelers must have the test result with them upon arrival so airport screeners can review the result.

Maui Moves Forward with Pre-Travel Testing Program; and Post-Arrival Voluntary Test