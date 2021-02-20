A A A

There were 59 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Saturday, including 35 on O‘ahu, 12 on Maui, two on Hawaiʻi Island, and 10 in Hawaiʻi residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Due to an interruption of electronic laboratory reporting, Tuesday’s case count was lower than the true number of new cases. Health officials say the

reporting feeds were re-established Tuesday by 3:30 p.m. and DOCD expected catch-up reporting of the additional cases through yesterday.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths remains unchanged at 430 with no new deaths reported today.

The state Department of Health has linked 14 cases to specific zip codes on Maui, since the previous day’s report. The newly categorized cases include: six in Kahului, four in Wailuku, two in Kīhei, and one each in Lahaina and Spreckelsville.

There are about 91 outstanding cases in Maui County that have not been attributed to a specific zip code in DOH mapping.

Maui’s 14 day average for new cases is nine and test positivity rate over the same period is 2.4 percent.

There are nine individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated on Feb. 19, 2021, from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

Note: The state Department of Health count reflected three new hospitalizations for Maui County in today’s reports.

There are 16 ICU beds being used in Maui County at this time (out of 31 currently available). Two ICU beds are now being used by COVID-19 patients. Six ventilators (out of 38 available) are being used in Maui County, one by a COVID-19 patient.

Through Feb. 17, 2021, an estimated 268,428 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide out of the 315,900 vaccine doses received in Hawai‘i. An estimated 12.5 percent of the population has received a first dose in Hawaiʻi, or 177,064; and 72,326 received a second dose out of the 1,415,786 people in Hawaiʻi.

Of the 2134 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 47 cases. The zip code was the last on island to be removed from the orange DOH mapping classification for locations with rates of 51-200 cases over a two week period. Kahului lightened to the medium yellow category (11-50 cases over two weeks) on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

On Feb. 15, Wailuku dropped below 50 cases over two weeks, with 42 cases reported over the last 14 days. Lahaina dropped below 50 cases on Feb. 9 and now has 27 cases reported over the last two weeks.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 27,107 statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 2134 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 27 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 108 on Lāna‘i and 1999 on Maui.

Of the 2134 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (505), followed by Wailuku (404), Lahaina (348), Kīhei (334), Makawao (145), Lānaʻi (108), Haʻikū (69), Kula (58), Spreckelsville (45), Molokaʻi (27) and Hāna (1-10).

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 2228 (two new; 40 within last 14 days; 101 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths)

: 2228 (two new; 40 within last 14 days; 101 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths) Honolulu County : 21,751 (35 new; 468 within last 14 days; 1592 required hospitalization; 343 deaths)

: 21,751 (35 new; 468 within last 14 days; 1592 required hospitalization; 343 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 180 (0 new; one within last 14 days; seven required hospitalization; one death)

: 180 (0 new; one within last 14 days; seven required hospitalization; one death) Maui Island : 1999 (12 new; 157 within last 14 days; 119 required hospitalization; 30 deaths)

: 1999 (12 new; 157 within last 14 days; 119 required hospitalization; 30 deaths) Molokaʻi: 27 (0 new; two within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

27 (0 new; two within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Lāna‘i: 108 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

108 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 814 (10 new; no data is available for cases within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; and three deaths)

**The state Department of Health says “using cases reported in the past 14 days provides a rough approximation of the number of cases currently meeting criteria for isolation. This proxy number for “active cases” resolves classification issues for cases unable to be reached or who are out of jurisdiction, for whom precise release from isolation date may not be possible to determine. It is also not influenced by lags in data entry.”

There are two COVID-19 clusters identified in Maui County, according to an updated report issued on Thursday, Feb. 18. This included: one cluster at a correctional facility, and one in the travel/lodging/tourism sector. The cluster at the Maui Community Correctional Center was updated today to include 29 inmates who tested positive (25 are active and four have recovered).

To date, there have been 430 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 343 on Oʻahu, 30 in Maui County, 53 on Hawaiʻi Island, one on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

Cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui except the East Maui town of Hāna and Kula, according to DOH mapping.

The island of Molokaʻi was added back to the active map on Feb. 11, with a new case reported at the time, additional new cases were reported on Feb. 15, and 18, bringing the island wide total to 27.

As of Nov. 21, Lāna‘i’s case load lightened to 0 cases reported within the last 14 days, out of a total 108 reported over the course of the pandemic. On Lānaʻi, 105 of the 108 total infections are associated with the outbreak, first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. A safer-at-home order concluded on Nov. 30, 2020, and the island returned to an act-with-care status as of Dec. 1, 2020. Lānaʻi had new cases reported on Jan. 28, and Feb. 5 and 6, 2021.

The East Maui town of Hāna was added back to the active map on Nov. 19, dropped off the active list on Dec. 3, and added back to the active map on Jan. 3, and removed on Jan. 17. Over the course of the pandemic the total number of cases is listed as ranging from (1-10).

The state Department of Health counts visitors that are diagnosed here – they don’t count visitors that were diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi. For residents, the DOH counts both: those that are diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi are counted under the category, “Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi.”

The volunteer post-arrival testing is for both returning residents and visitors. For this testing, the county asks people to test about 72 hours after arrival as a secondary or “sandwich” test to their pre-arrival testing.

As of Feb. 16, 2021, this program has deployed 22,797 tests with 486 testing positive for COVID-19 (including Harbor Lights testing). The voluntary testing positivity rate is 2.13 percent.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

New Maui Rules Include Restricting Occupancy at All Retail Businesses to 30 Percent

A new set of amended emergency rules went into effect for Maui County on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 12:01 a.m.

Restricting retail facilities to a capacity of 30% or less;

Bars and Restaurants Still Subject to 10 p.m. Closure for Dine-in; Curbside or Drive Through Service May Continue Beyond That Time

Face Mask Rules Revised to Clarify for Beach/Pool Areas

Revised Mask Rules at Gyms, Yoga Studios and Similar Venues

Changes to Pre-Travel Testing Program: All interisland and transpacific travelers who want to avoid the 10-day quarantine by pre-testing negative for COVID-19 within the State’s Safe Travels Program must also: (1) Download either the AlohaSafe Alert application or another Google-Apple Exposure Notification System application (2) Or enable their exposure notification setting on their mobile device

The newly amended public health emergency rules are posted in their entirety at the County of Maui website.

APPROVED: Reduction in Gathering Size from 10 to 5

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino received approval for a change in gathering size from 10 people down to 5 people, in order to keep gatherings smaller.

Gov. Ige Signs 18th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation,

The proclamation includes mention of an anticipated new exception for vaccinated travelers that will become effective only upon approval by the director of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency. *This exception is not available as of today.

Gov. Ige said, “The state is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is asking the CDC for explicit guidelines on vaccination and travel. This EP acknowledges vaccinated travelers/quarantine as a future exception, but the state will wait for specific guidance from the CDC before implementing a quarantine exception for vaccinated travelers.”

Gov. Ige Signs 17th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation, Reducing Quarantine From 14 to 10 Days

Governor David Ige signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation reducing the state’s mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers entering the state and traveling between counties from 14 to 10 days. The new policy took effect on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 12:01 a.m. The change is based on updated recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Hawaiʻi’s Department of Health in December.

Limited Reopening on O‘ahu: Honolulu in Tier 2 of Reopening Plan

Honolulu is under a limited reopening phase. On Thursday, Oct. 22, O‘ahu moved to Tier 2 of the four-tiered reopening strategy. If O‘ahu’s number of cases go above 100, two weeks in a row, the island would go back to Tier 1.

On Feb. 12, Mayor Rick Blangiardi said a new emergency order was approved, keeping O‘ahu within Tier 2 of Honolulu’s COVID-19 Reopening Framework through Monday, March 15, 2021, unless movement to another tier is required earlier by the Reopening Framework.

PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 430)