There were 60 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Sunday, including 39 on O‘ahu, 15 on Maui, four on Hawai‘i Island, and two in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed out-of-state.

*As a result of updated information, three cases on Oʻahu and one case on Maui were removed from the counts.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 439 with no new deaths reported today.

California Variant Present on Maui

On Friday the state Department of Health confirmed a variant of concern, associated with an increase of COVID-19 cases on Maui. The B.1.429 variant, previously called L452R, is the predominant strain in California. Health officials say at least one lab study has shown that there may need to be more antibody in order to neutralize this strain of the virus, and it may be more transmissible than other COVID strains.

Breakdown:

The state Department of Health has linked 13 cases to specific zip codes on Maui, since the previous day’s report. The newly categorized cases include: five in Kahului, four in Lahaina, two in Haʻikū, and one each in Wailuku and Kīhei.

There are about 112 outstanding cases in Maui County that have not been attributed to a specific zip code in DOH mapping.

Maui’s 14 day average for new cases is 22 and test positivity rate over the same period is 3.8 percent.

There are 10 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated on Feb. 27, 2021, from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

Note: The state Department of Health count reflected one new hospitalization for Maui County in today’s reports.

There are 18 ICU beds being used in Maui County at this time (out of 31 currently available). None of the ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients. Thirteen ventilators (out of 38 available) are being used in Maui County, none of them are by COVID-19 patients.

Through Feb. 26, 2021, an estimated 336,901 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide (81 percent) out of the 417,590 vaccine doses received in Hawai‘i. An estimated 14.4 percent of the population has received a first dose in Hawaiʻi, or 203,956; and 110,820 received a second dose out of the 1,415,786 people in Hawaiʻi.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 10 percent of the population or 16,797 individuals have received a first dose of the vaccine; and 6.4 percent or 10,796 individuals have completed two doses. In total, Maui County has administered 27,593 doses among a total population base of 167,417.

Maui County currently has the smallest percentage of its population vaccinated compared to other counties in the state; however, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said 10,000 to 12,000 administered doses are unaccounted for due to a lag in data entry as health workers on Maui transfer paper files to the CDC’s VAMS registry site.

Of the 2345 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Wailuku has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 84 cases. The zip code returned to the orange DOH mapping classification today (Feb. 22) for locations with rates of 51-200 cases over a two week period.

Kahului is listed in the same category and has had 62 cases over the last two weeks.

Lahaina dropped below 50 cases on Feb. 9 and now has 43 cases reported over the last two weeks. Kīhei returned to the medium yellow category (11-50 cases over two weeks) on Feb. 21 with 16 cases over 14 days.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 27,559 statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 2345 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 27 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 108 on Lāna‘i and 2210 on Maui.

Of the 2345 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (559), followed by Wailuku (466), Lahaina (391), Kīhei (356), Makawao (145), Lānaʻi (108), Haʻikū (76), Kula (59), Spreckelsville (45), Molokaʻi (27) and Hāna (1-10).

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 2244 (four new; 29 within last 14 days; 101 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths)

: 2244 (four new; 29 within last 14 days; 101 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths) Honolulu County : 21,949 (39 new; 361 within last 14 days; 1618 required hospitalization; 349 deaths)

: 21,949 (39 new; 361 within last 14 days; 1618 required hospitalization; 349 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 183 (0 new; four within last 14 days; eight required hospitalization; one death)

: 183 (0 new; four within last 14 days; eight required hospitalization; one death) Maui Island : 2210 (15 new; 241 within last 14 days; 130 required hospitalization; 33 deaths)

: 2210 (15 new; 241 within last 14 days; 130 required hospitalization; 33 deaths) Molokaʻi: 27 (0 new; one within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

27 (0 new; one within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Lāna‘i: 108 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

108 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 838 (two new; no data is available for cases within last 14 days; six required hospitalization; and three deaths)

**The state Department of Health says “using cases reported in the past 14 days provides a rough approximation of the number of cases currently meeting criteria for isolation. This proxy number for “active cases” resolves classification issues for cases unable to be reached or who are out of jurisdiction, for whom precise release from isolation date may not be possible to determine. It is also not influenced by lags in data entry.”

There are three COVID-19 clusters identified in Maui County, according to an updated report issued on Thursday, Feb. 25. This included: one cluster at a correctional facility, one in the travel/lodging/tourism sector, and one in cleaning services. The cluster at the Maui Community Correctional Center was updated today to include 50 inmates who tested positive (34 are active and 16 have recovered).

To date, there have been 439 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 349 on Oʻahu, 33 in Maui County, 53 on Hawaiʻi Island, one on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui Island except the East Maui town of Hāna, according to DOH mapping.

The island of Molokaʻi was added back to the active map on Feb. 11, with a new case reported at the time, additional new cases were reported on Feb. 15, and 18, bringing the island wide total to 27.

As of Nov. 21, Lāna‘i’s case load lightened to 0 cases reported within the last 14 days, out of a total 108 reported over the course of the pandemic. On Lānaʻi, 105 of the 108 total infections are associated with the outbreak, first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. A safer-at-home order concluded on Nov. 30, 2020, and the island returned to an act-with-care status as of Dec. 1, 2020. Lānaʻi had new cases reported on Jan. 28, and Feb. 5 and 6, 2021.

The East Maui town of Hāna was added back to the active map on Nov. 19, dropped off the active list on Dec. 3, and added back to the active map on Jan. 3, and removed on Jan. 17. Over the course of the pandemic the total number of cases is listed as ranging from (1-10).

The state Department of Health counts visitors that are diagnosed here – they don’t count visitors that were diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi. For residents, the DOH counts both: those that are diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi are counted under the category, “Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi.”

The volunteer post-arrival testing is for both returning residents and visitors. For this testing, the county asks people to test about 72 hours after arrival as a secondary or “sandwich” test to their pre-arrival testing.

As of Feb. 23, 2021, this program has deployed 24,002 tests with 541 testing positive for COVID-19 (including Harbor Lights testing). The voluntary testing positivity rate is 2.2 percent.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

New Maui Rules Include Restricting Occupancy at All Retail Businesses to 30 Percent

A new set of amended emergency rules went into effect for Maui County on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 12:01 a.m.

Restricting retail facilities to a capacity of 30% or less;

Bars and Restaurants Still Subject to 10 p.m. Closure for Dine-in; Curbside or Drive Through Service May Continue Beyond That Time

Face Mask Rules Revised to Clarify for Beach/Pool Areas

Revised Mask Rules at Gyms, Yoga Studios and Similar Venues

Changes to Pre-Travel Testing Program: All interisland and transpacific travelers who want to avoid the 10-day quarantine by pre-testing negative for COVID-19 within the State’s Safe Travels Program must also: (1) Download either the AlohaSafe Alert application or another Google-Apple Exposure Notification System application (2) Or enable their exposure notification setting on their mobile device

The newly amended public health emergency rules are posted in their entirety at the County of Maui website.

APPROVED: Reduction in Gathering Size from 10 to 5

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino received approval for a change in gathering size from 10 people down to 5 people, in order to keep gatherings smaller.

Gov. Ige Signs 18th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation,

The proclamation includes mention of an anticipated new exception for vaccinated travelers that will become effective only upon approval by the director of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency. *This exception is not available as of today.

Gov. Ige said, “The state is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is asking the CDC for explicit guidelines on vaccination and travel. This EP acknowledges vaccinated travelers/quarantine as a future exception, but the state will wait for specific guidance from the CDC before implementing a quarantine exception for vaccinated travelers.”

Gov. Ige Signs 17th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation, Reducing Quarantine From 14 to 10 Days

Governor David Ige signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation reducing the state’s mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers entering the state and traveling between counties from 14 to 10 days. The new policy took effect on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 12:01 a.m. The change is based on updated recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Hawaiʻi’s Department of Health in December.

Limited Reopening on O‘ahu: Honolulu Transitions to Tier 3 of Reopening Plan

Oʻahu entered Tier 3 of its four-tiered reopening plan at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 25. The island had been under a limited reopening phase since Oct. 22. Under Tier 3, businesses face less restrictive guidelines for operation and there is an increase in the number of people who can gather in specified settings.

