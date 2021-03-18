A A A

Vaccine administration. PC: Maui Health

Maui’s 14 day average for new COVID-19 cases is 21 and test positivity rate over the same period is 2.5 percent.

The state Department of Health reports that there were 88 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Thursday, including 38 on O‘ahu, 39 on Maui, two on Molokaʻi, seven on Hawai‘i Island, and two in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed out of state. There were a total of 781 cases logged over the past two weeks, 275 of them in Maui County.

*As a result of updated information, one case on Kaua‘i was recategorized to O‘ahu.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 451 with no new deaths reported today.

The state Department of Health has linked 35 cases to specific zip codes on Maui, since the previous day’s report. The newly categorized cases include: 11 cases each in Kahului and Kīhei, six in Wailuku, three in Makawao, two on Molokaʻi, and one each in Lahaina and Haʻikū.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There are about 156 outstanding cases in Maui County that have not been attributed to a specific zip code in DOH mapping.

There are 13 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated on March 17, 2021, from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

Note: The state Department of Health count reflected one new hospitalization for Maui County in today’s reports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There are 14 ICU beds being used in Maui County at this time (out of 31 currently available). Four of the ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients. Eight ventilators (out of 38 available) are being used in Maui County, three of them by COVID-19 patients.

Through March 18, 2021, an estimated 504,891 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide (78 percent) out of the 649,080 vaccine doses received in Hawai‘i. An estimated 21.6 percent of the population has received a first dose in Hawaiʻi, or 298,845; and 178,350 received a second dose (12.9 percent) out of the 1,415,786 people in Hawaiʻi.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 20.0 percent (32,525) of the population have received a first dose of the vaccine; and 8.7 percent (14,055) have completed two doses. In total, Maui County has administered 47,024 doses among a total population base of 167,417.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui County continues to have the smallest percentage of its population vaccinated compared to other counties in the state. Maui’s first dose rate of 20.0 percent is well behind Kauaʻi, which leads the state at 29.1 percent, Oʻahu at 21.4 percent, and 21.3 percent on Hawaiʻi Island. For second doses, Kauaʻi is at 17.9 percent followed by Oʻahu at 13.5 percent, Hawaiʻi Island at 11.5 percent and Maui at 8.7 percent.

Of the 2666 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 78 cases. Kahului is currently the only zip code identified in the orange DOH mapping classification for areas with rates of 51-200 cases over a two week period.

Lahaina now has 41 cases over two weeks, dropping to the medium yellow category (11-50 cases over two weeks). Wailuku has had 45 cases over the past two weeks. Kīhei has had 34 cases over 14 days. Makawao had 14 cases over two weeks.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 28,509 statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 2666 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 30 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 109 on Lāna‘i and 2527 on Maui.

Of the 2666 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (643), followed by Wailuku (526), Lahaina (448), Kīhei (393), Makawao (160), Lānaʻi (109), Haʻikū (84), Kula (67), Spreckelsville (47), Molokaʻi (30) and Hāna (1-10).

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 2354 (seven new; 102 within last 14 days; 105 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths)

: 2354 (seven new; 102 within last 14 days; 105 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths) Honolulu County : 22,419 (38 new; 402 within last 14 days; 1661 required hospitalization; 359 deaths)

: 22,419 (38 new; 402 within last 14 days; 1661 required hospitalization; 359 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 186 (0 new; two within last 14 days; eight required hospitalization; one death)

: 186 (0 new; two within last 14 days; eight required hospitalization; one death) Maui Island : 2527 (39 new; 271 within last 14 days; 155 required hospitalization; 35 deaths)

: 2527 (39 new; 271 within last 14 days; 155 required hospitalization; 35 deaths) Molokaʻi: 30 (two new; three within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

30 (two new; three within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Lāna‘i: 109 (one new; one within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

109 (one new; one within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 884 (two new; no data is available for cases within last 14 days; eight required hospitalization; and three deaths)

**The state Department of Health says “using cases reported in the past 14 days provides a rough approximation of the number of cases currently meeting criteria for isolation. This proxy number for “active cases” resolves classification issues for cases unable to be reached or who are out of jurisdiction, for whom precise release from isolation date may not be possible to determine. It is also not influenced by lags in data entry.”

There are 12 COVID-19 clusters identified in Maui County, according to an updated report issued on Thursday, March 18, 2021. This includes: one cluster at a correctional facility, one in an educational setting, three in the travel/lodging/tourism sector, four at bars/nightclub setting, one at a restaurant, one at a place of worship, and one at a cleaning service. The cluster at the Maui Community Correctional Center was updated today to include 86 inmates who tested positive (14 are active and 72 have recovered).

To date, there have been 451 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 359 on Oʻahu, 35 in Maui County, 53 on Hawaiʻi Island, one on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

Cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui, according to DOH mapping.

The island of Molokaʻi was added back to the active map on Feb. 11, with a new case reported at the time, additional new cases were reported on Feb. 15 and 18, and March 12 and 18, bringing the island wide total to 30.

As of Nov. 21, Lāna‘i’s case load lightened to 0 cases reported within the last 14 days, out of a total 108 reported over the course of the pandemic. On Lānaʻi, 105 infections were associated with the outbreak, first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. A safer-at-home order concluded on Nov. 30, 2020, and the island returned to an act-with-care status as of Dec. 1, 2020. Lānaʻi had new cases reported on Jan. 28, Feb. 5 and 6, and March 17, 2021, for a total of 109 cases to date.

The East Maui town of Hāna was added back to the active map on Nov. 19, dropped off the active list on Dec. 3; added back to the active map on Jan. 3, and removed on Jan. 17; and added back to the map on March 5, 2021. Over the course of the pandemic the total number of cases is listed as ranging from (1-10).

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

New Maui Rules Include Restricting Occupancy at All Retail Businesses to 30 Percent

A new set of amended emergency rules went into effect for Maui County on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 12:01 a.m.

Restricting retail facilities to a capacity of 30% or less;

Bars and Restaurants Still Subject to 10 p.m. Closure for Dine-in; Curbside or Drive Through Service May Continue Beyond That Time

Face Mask Rules Revised to Clarify for Beach/Pool Areas

Revised Mask Rules at Gyms, Yoga Studios and Similar Venues

Changes to Pre-Travel Testing Program: All interisland and transpacific travelers who want to avoid the 10-day quarantine by pre-testing negative for COVID-19 within the State’s Safe Travels Program must also: (1) Download either the AlohaSafe Alert application or another Google-Apple Exposure Notification System application (2) Or enable their exposure notification setting on their mobile device

The newly amended public health emergency rules are posted in their entirety at the County of Maui website.

APPROVED: Reduction in Gathering Size from 10 to 5

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino received approval for a change in gathering size from 10 people down to 5 people, in order to keep gatherings smaller.

Gov. Ige Signs 18th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation,

The proclamation includes mention of an anticipated new exception for vaccinated travelers that will become effective only upon approval by the director of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency. *This exception is not available as of today.

Gov. Ige said, “The state is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is asking the CDC for explicit guidelines on vaccination and travel. This EP acknowledges vaccinated travelers/quarantine as a future exception, but the state will wait for specific guidance from the CDC before implementing a quarantine exception for vaccinated travelers.”

Gov. Ige Signs 17th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation, Reducing Quarantine From 14 to 10 Days

Governor David Ige signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation reducing the state’s mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers entering the state and traveling between counties from 14 to 10 days. The new policy took effect on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 12:01 a.m. The change is based on updated recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Hawaiʻi’s Department of Health in December.

Limited Reopening on O‘ahu: New Tier 3 modified conditions approved

Oʻahu entered Tier 3 of its four-tiered reopening plan at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 25. The island had been under a limited reopening phase since Oct. 22. Under Tier 3, businesses face less restrictive guidelines for operation and there is an increase in the number of people who can gather in specified settings.

On March 11, Gov. Ige approved modifications to Tier 3 on Oʻahu which include:

Allowing outdoor organized teams sports to operate in Tier 3 starting April 12, 2021 for youth teams and April 19 for adult teams (no spectators or potlucks allowed; face coverings required), and providing an opportunity for indoor sports to operate in some limited capacity in Tier 4

Team competition/games can resume, however tournaments and regatta type events are not allowed

Allowing funerals to operate without the strict 25 person limit, but limiting capacity to ensure six foot distancing is maintained as with other controlled business categories in Tier 3

Allowing “Bars” to operate in the same manner that “Restaurants” currently operate, but without a food service requirement (sit down service only, groups limited to 10 people or less), and extending the last call for liquor service and consumption from 10 p.m. to midnight

Adding a new category “Structured Events at Venues” that would allow venues such as convention centers, third party conference room providers, and banquet halls to host “static” (low risk) events (e.g., graduations, seminars)

Adjusting the categories for transportation, tours, helicopter/plane tours and skydiving for consistency with other categories and associated risk levels

Changing the name of the “Nightclubs” category to “Dance/social/nightlife” to clarify that category applies to non-sit down establishments that allow on premises food/beverage consumption

Easing capacity restrictions on commercial recreational boating in Tier 4 (50% to 75%)

Easing capacity restrictions on commercial gyms in Tier 4 (50% to 75%)

PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 451)