The state Department of Health is reporting a COVID-19 count of 311 new cases today. This comes following a record high of 6,252 new cases reported on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Cases since then have been trending down, and hospitalizations on Maui are following suit.

Todayʻs count includes 38 cases on Maui, 41 on Hawaiʻi Island, 20 on Kauaʻi, 0 on Molokaʻi, 0 on Lānaʻi, and 17 out of state. There are 195 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.

The latest data represents a total of 4,710 “active” cases statewide over two weeks. This is below the delta peak of 11,500. Maui County’s seven day average of cases is now 15.9 cases per 100,000. This is below the delta peak of 57.6 per 100,000 reported on Aug. 25, and the 412.1 per 100,000 reported on Jan. 21, 2022.

Of today’s 311 cases, there are 247 cases identified as confirmed, and 64 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 153 on O‘ahu (+42 probable); 28 on Hawai‘i Island (+13 probable); 34 on Maui (+4 probable); 18 on Kaua‘i (+2 probable); 0 on Molokaʻi; three on Lānaʻi; and 14 Hawai‘i resident diagnosed while out of state (+3 probable).

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,321, with nine new deaths reported today.

*Officials with the state Department of Health say that “because of the volume of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths” going forward, the DOH “can no longer provide daily information including county of death, age range of the decedent, hospitalization status, gender, and whether or not the decedent had underlying conditions.” This information will be updated every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.

In Maui County, the seven day average for new daily cases dropped to 27. The countyʻs test positivity rate is now 3.7%, and the statewide positivity rate is now 3.0%.

Statewide, with data through Feb. 24, there are 103 people hospitalized with COVID-19, (down from a peak of 448 on Sept. 4), according to an update from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. HIEMA statistics show 10 people in the ICU for COVID-19 statewide, and five COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

As of 9 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2022, the latest data available, there are 12 people hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, below both the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the previous omicron high of 56 reported on Jan. 28, 2022. This includes seven vaccinated (including one boosted), and five unvaccinated. Of the 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations, two are in the ICU (one vaccinated and one unvaccinated), and none are on ventilators.

During the delta surge, hospitalizations at Maui Health rose to 41 COVID-19 positive patients in mid-August. On Aug. 23, of the 40 hospitalizations at Maui Health on that day, five were in the ICU and two were on ventilators.

*Note on ICU capacity: The Maui hospital needs to have adequate ICU nurses to care for the ICU patients that are in beds and will staff up and down based on need. This means that although beds are listed as still “available,” staffing would be needed to accommodate occupancy. According to Maui Health, capacity and staffing statistics are not static numbers, and are constantly shifting throughout a 24 hour period, with staffing based on census/capacity.

Through Feb. 25, 2022, an estimated 2,800,715 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 535,342 third doses. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 83.6% of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 76.4% have completed two doses; and 37.2% have had a third dose. On Maui, the DOH reports that 78% of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 69% have completed a full course of vaccination, and 37% with additional doses.

Of the 25,487 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Wailuku has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 119 cases, followed by Kahului with 94 cases, Kīhei with 87, Lahaina with 75 cases, and Makawao with 75 cases. These are categorized in the dark blue category (for areas with 51-200 cases over two weeks). Molokaʻi has 27 cases, Lānaʻi has 24, Kula has 25, Haʻikū has 20 cases, and Spreckelsville and Hāna in East Maui had 0-10 cases over two weeks.

The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 235,435 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 25,487 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 876 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 609 on Lāna‘i and 24,002 on Maui.

There are 25,487 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 3,906 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 29,393.

To date, there have been 1,321 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 962 on Oʻahu, 130 in Maui County, 181 on Hawaiʻi Island, 27 on Kauaʻi and 12 deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Testing on Maui is available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Must pre-register to be tested, visit https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.

Wailuku: Mauliola Pharmacy | 95 Mahalani Street, Rm 10 | 7 days a week, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. | pre-register for appointment

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center has expanded to Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 1,321)

