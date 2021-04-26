Vaccine Clinic at War Memorial Gym in Wailuku, Maui. PC: Minit Medical

The state Department of Health reports that there were 70 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Monday, including 42 on O‘ahu, nine on Maui, three on Hawai‘i Island, 14 on Kaua‘i, and two in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state. There were a total of 1,110 cases logged over the past two weeks, 205 of them in Maui County.

++As a result of updated information, three cases from Maui were removed from the counts.

Maui’s 14 day average for new COVID-19 cases is 11 and test positivity rate over the same period is 1.4 percent.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 478 with no new deaths reported today.

The state Department of Health has linked seven cases to specific zip codes on Maui, since the previous day’s report. The newly categorized cases include: three in Lahaina, two in Kahului, and one each in Makawao and Haʻikū. There were also two cases removed from the Kīhei zip code in today’s mapping.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There are about 164 outstanding cases in Maui County that have not been attributed to a specific zip code in DOH mapping.

There are 14 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated on April 26, 2021, from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

Note: The state Department of Health count reflected no new hospitalizations for Maui County in today’s reports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There are 17 ICU beds being used in Maui County at this time (out of 31 currently available). Two of the ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients. Ten ventilators (out of 38 available) are being used in Maui County, none of them by COVID-19 patients.

Through April 26, 2021, an estimated 1,161,471 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 140,762 pharmacy doses, 137,298 federal agency doses, and 883,411 state doses Hawai‘i. The state’s total population is 1,415,857.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 50 percent (65,662) of the population have initiated vaccine; and 31 percent (40,220) have completed full vaccination. In total, Maui County has administered 103,453 doses among a total population base of 167,488. *The county tallies does not include doses from federal pharmacy programs, long-term care facilities and nursing homes or other federal agencies.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kauaʻi continues to lead the state with first dose vaccinations at 57 percent, followed by Maui at 50 percent, Hawaiʻi Island at 49 percent, and Oʻahu at 45 percent. For second doses, Kauaʻi is at 48 percent followed by Hawaiʻi Island at 35 percent, Oʻahu at 34 percent, and Maui at 31 percent.

Of the 3476 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Lahaina has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 93 cases. Lahaina is currently the only zip code identified in the orange DOH mapping classification for areas with rates of 51-200 cases over a two week period.

Areas in the medium yellow category (11-50 cases over two weeks) include: Wailuku which had 33 cases over the past two weeks; Kahului has had 30; and Kīhei had 17.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 31,991 statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 3476 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 37 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 111 on Lāna‘i and 3328 on Maui.

Of the 3476 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (863), followed by Lahaina (695), Wailuku (679), Kīhei (476), Makawao (199), Lānaʻi (111), Haʻikū (110), Kula (75), Spreckelsville (53), Molokaʻi (37) and Hāna (14).

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 2677 (three new; 94 within last 14 days; 116 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths)

: 2677 (three new; 94 within last 14 days; 116 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths) Honolulu County : 24,578 (42 new; 786 within last 14 days; 1765 required hospitalization; 372 deaths)

: 24,578 (42 new; 786 within last 14 days; 1765 required hospitalization; 372 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 224 (14 new; 25 within last 14 days; nine required hospitalization; one death)

: 224 (14 new; 25 within last 14 days; nine required hospitalization; one death) Maui Island : 3322 (nine new; 202 within last 14 days; 199 required hospitalization; 49 deaths)

: 3322 (nine new; 202 within last 14 days; 199 required hospitalization; 49 deaths) Molokaʻi: 37 (0 new; three within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

37 (0 new; three within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Lāna‘i: 111 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

111 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 1036 (two new; no data is available for cases within last 14 days; eight required hospitalization; and three deaths)

**The state Department of Health says “using cases reported in the past 14 days provides a rough approximation of the number of cases currently meeting criteria for isolation. This proxy number for “active cases” resolves classification issues for cases unable to be reached or who are out of jurisdiction, for whom precise release from isolation date may not be possible to determine. It is also not influenced by lags in data entry.”

Cluster report: Updated Weekly (April 22, 2021)

There are 18 COVID-19 clusters identified in Maui County, according to an updated report issued on Thursday, April 22, 2021. This includes: 11 in the travel/lodging/tourism sector, five at educational settings, one at a food supplier, and one at a restaurant.

The cluster report indicates that there are 154 cases identified in the travel/lodging/tourism sector, including 115 associated with the primary setting and 39 that are outside of the primary setting. These 154 cases are from 11 different clusters. This represents a 65 percent increase in cases (up 61) from last week’s cluster report when 93 cases were identified in this sector.

There are 41 cases identified among five different educational sites in Maui County. This is down from 48 cases tied to six educational clusters last week.

The state Department of Health has since removed the Maui Community Correctional Center and King’s Cathedral clusters from this week’s cluster report. There is still one active case at the Maui jail. The latest case was added to the count on Monday, April 19, 2021.

The report does not show how many of the infected individuals have recovered. While general categories have been identified, health officials have said that they don’t typically identify specific locations of clusters unless there is an “imminent health threat.”

To date, there have been 478 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 372 on Oʻahu, 49 in Maui County, 53 on Hawaiʻi Island, one on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

Cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui, except for the island of Lānaʻi according to DOH mapping.

The island of Molokaʻi was added back to the active map on Feb. 11, with a new case reported at the time, additional new cases were reported on: Feb. 15 and 18; March 12, 18, 21, 22 and 24; and April 15 and 23, bringing the island wide total to 37.

On Lānaʻi, 105 infections were associated with the outbreak, first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. A safer-at-home order concluded on Nov. 30, 2020, and the island returned to an act-with-care status as of Dec. 1, 2020. Lānaʻi had new cases reported on Jan. 28, Feb. 5 and 6, and March 17, 23, and 31 2021, for a total of 111 cases to date.

In the East Maui town of Hāna two new cases were reported on April 12, and additional new case occurred on April 14, bringing the total over the course of the pandemic to 14 cases for the zip code.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Inter-Island Vaccine Travel Protocol Program to Launch on May 11

Beginning May 11, fully vaccinated travelers who received their vaccine in Hawaiʻi may travel inter-county (Kauaʻi, Maui, and Hawaiʻi) without having to take a pre-travel test or quarantining for 10 days under a new Vaccine Travel Protocol Program. People are fully vaccinated on the 15th day following their final vaccine dose. Travelers will need to create a Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and check county websites for additional requirements. Those who aren’t vaccinated may bypass quarantine if they get a negative COVID-19 test result from a trusted travel partner under the current Safe Travels program.

Maui to Implement Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights

Proposed changes have been approved by the governor for the state’s Safe Travels program in Maui County. Trans-Pacific travelers arriving at Kahului Airport will soon be required to undergo a mandatory secondary COVID-19 rapid test upon arrival, or face a mandatory 10-day quarantine. Mayor Michael Victorino’s latest projection for implementation is May 4, 2021. When the County is confident that the program is able to start, he said “ample notice” will be given so that travelers understand that upon arriving on Maui on a trans-Pacific flight (including travel from the mainland), that they will be subject to a secondary rapid post test, even if they take the required pre-test 72 hours prior to departure of the final leg of their trip to Hawaiʻi. Further details are pending release.

New Maui Rules Include Restricting Occupancy at All Retail Businesses to 30 Percent

A new set of amended emergency rules went into effect for Maui County on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 12:01 a.m.

Restricting retail facilities to a capacity of 30% or less;

Bars and Restaurants Still Subject to 10 p.m. Closure for Dine-in; Curbside or Drive Through Service May Continue Beyond That Time

Face Mask Rules Revised to Clarify for Beach/Pool Areas

Revised Mask Rules at Gyms, Yoga Studios and Similar Venues

Changes to Pre-Travel Testing Program: All interisland and transpacific travelers who want to avoid the 10-day quarantine by pre-testing negative for COVID-19 within the State’s Safe Travels Program must also: (1) Download either the AlohaSafe Alert application or another Google-Apple Exposure Notification System application (2) Or enable their exposure notification setting on their mobile device

The newly amended public health emergency rules are posted in their entirety at the County of Maui website.

APPROVED: Reduction in Gathering Size from 10 to 5

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino received approval for a change in gathering size from 10 people down to 5 people, in order to keep gatherings smaller.

Gov. Ige Signs 19th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation

The proclamation extends the eviction moratorium, prohibiting evictions of tenants for failure to pay all or a portion of the rent, maintenance fees, utility charges, taxes or other required fees for the rental unit. In addition, the proclamation includes mention of an anticipated new exception for vaccinated travelers that will become effective only upon approval by the director of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency. This exception is not available as of today. The vaccine passport program is currently under prototype testing, and there is still no comprehensive database for verification purposes.

Gov. Ige Reduces Quarantine From 14 to 10 Days

Governor David Ige signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation reducing the state’s mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers entering the state and traveling between counties from 14 to 10 days. The policy took effect on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 12:01 a.m.

Limited Reopening on O‘ahu: New Tier 3 modified conditions approved

Oʻahu entered Tier 3 of its four-tiered reopening plan at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 25. Prior to that, the island had been under a limited reopening phase since Oct. 22. Under Tier 3, businesses face less restrictive guidelines for operation and there is an increase in the number of people who can gather in specified settings.

On March 11, Gov. Ige approved modifications to Tier 3 on Oʻahu which include:

Allowing outdoor organized teams sports to operate in Tier 3 starting April 12, 2021 for youth teams and April 19 for adult teams (no spectators or potlucks allowed; face coverings required), and providing an opportunity for indoor sports to operate in some limited capacity in Tier 4

Team competition/games can resume, however tournaments and regatta type events are not allowed

Allowing funerals to operate without the strict 25 person limit, but limiting capacity to ensure six foot distancing is maintained as with other controlled business categories in Tier 3

Allowing “Bars” to operate in the same manner that “Restaurants” currently operate, but without a food service requirement (sit down service only, groups limited to 10 people or less), and extending the last call for liquor service and consumption from 10 p.m. to midnight

Adding a new category “Structured Events at Venues” that would allow venues such as convention centers, third party conference room providers, and banquet halls to host “static” (low risk) events (e.g., graduations, seminars)

Adjusting the categories for transportation, tours, helicopter/plane tours and skydiving for consistency with other categories and associated risk levels

Changing the name of the “Nightclubs” category to “Dance/social/nightlife” to clarify that category applies to non-sit down establishments that allow on premises food/beverage consumption

Easing capacity restrictions on commercial recreational boating in Tier 4 (50% to 75%)

Easing capacity restrictions on commercial gyms in Tier 4 (50% to 75%)

PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 478)