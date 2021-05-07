The state Department of Health reports that there were 115 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Friday, including 82 on O‘ahu, 14 on Maui, 4 on Hawai‘i Island, 8 on Kaua‘i and 6 in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state. There were a total of 1,218 cases logged over the past two weeks, 175 of them in Maui County.

The one Lānaʻi case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

Maui’s 14 day average for new COVID-19 cases is 13 and test positivity rate over the same period is 1.7 percent.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths remained at 486.

The state Department of Health has linked 13 cases to specific zip codes on Maui, since the previous day’s report. The newly categorized cases include: three in Kahului, two each in Wailuku, Kīhei, Haʻikū and Kula, and one in Lahaina.

There are about 167 outstanding cases in Maui County that have not been attributed to a specific zip code in DOH mapping.

There are six individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated on May 7, 2021, from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

Note: The state Department of Health count reflected one new hospitalization for Maui County in today’s reports.

There are 14 ICU beds being used in Maui County at this time (out of 31 currently available). One of the ICU beds was being used by COVID-19 patients. Seven ventilators (out of 38 available) are being used in Maui County, one of them by a COVID-19 patient.

Through May 7, 2021, an estimated 1,274,050 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 186,473 pharmacy doses, 143,167 federal agency doses, and 944,410 state doses Hawai‘i. The state’s total population is 1,415,857.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 51 percent (67,504) of the population have initiated vaccine; and 36 percent (46,620) have completed full vaccination. In total, Maui County has administered 112,077 doses among a total population base of 167,488 (of which 131,277 are 18 years or older). *The county tallies does not include doses from federal pharmacy programs, long-term care facilities and nursing homes or other federal agencies.

Kauaʻi continues to lead the state with first dose vaccinations at 60 percent, followed by Maui at 51 percent, Hawaiʻi Island at 50 percent, and Oʻahu at 47 percent. For second doses, Kauaʻi is at 51 percent followed by Hawaiʻi Island at 38 percent, Oʻahu at 37 percent, and Maui at 36 percent.

Of the 3,624 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 45 cases. Other areas in the medium yellow category (11-50 cases over two weeks) include: Lahaina which had 38 cases over the past two weeks; Wailuku has had 28 cases; and Kīhei had 32.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 33,036 statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 3,624 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 37 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 112 on Lāna‘i and 3,475 on Maui.

Of the 3,624 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (902), followed by Lahaina (724), Wailuku (707), Kīhei (502), Makawao (202), Lānaʻi (112), Haʻikū (121), Kula (80), Spreckelsville (54), Molokaʻi (37) and Hāna (16).

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 2,725 (4 new; 61 within last 14 days; 121 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths)

: 2,725 (4 new; 61 within last 14 days; 121 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths) Honolulu County : 25,306 (82 new; 909 within last 14 days; 1816 required hospitalization; 376 deaths)

: 25,306 (82 new; 909 within last 14 days; 1816 required hospitalization; 376 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 295 (8 new; 90 within last 14 days; 9 required hospitalization; 2 deaths)

: 295 (8 new; 90 within last 14 days; 9 required hospitalization; 2 deaths) Maui Island : 3,475 (14 new; 175 within last 14 days; 216 required hospitalization; 52 deaths)

: 3,475 (14 new; 175 within last 14 days; 216 required hospitalization; 52 deaths) Molokaʻi: 37 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; 1 required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

37 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; 1 required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Lāna‘i: 112 (1 new; 1 within last 14 days; 5 required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

112 (1 new; 1 within last 14 days; 5 required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 1,086 (6 new; no data is available for cases within last 14 days; 9 required hospitalization; and 3 deaths)

**The state Department of Health says “using cases reported in the past 14 days provides a rough approximation of the number of cases currently meeting criteria for isolation. This proxy number for “active cases” resolves classification issues for cases unable to be reached or who are out of jurisdiction, for whom precise release from isolation date may not be possible to determine. It is also not influenced by lags in data entry.”

Cluster report: Updated Weekly (May 7, 2021)

There are 12 COVID-19 clusters identified in Maui County, according to an updated report issued on Thursday, May 6, 2021. This includes: seven in the travel/lodging/tourism sector; two from social gatherings; and one each at an educational setting, food supplier and restaurant.

The cluster report indicates that there are 124 cases identified in the travel/lodging/tourism sector, including 99 associated with the primary setting and 25 that are outside of the primary setting. These 124 cases are from seven different clusters. This represents a 16 percent decrease in cases (down 24) from last week’s cluster report when 148 cases were identified in this sector.

The report does not show how many of the infected individuals have recovered. While general categories have been identified, health officials have said that they don’t typically identify specific locations of clusters unless there is an “imminent health threat.”

To date, there have been 486 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 376 on Oʻahu, 52 in Maui County, 53 on Hawaiʻi Island, two on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui, except for Molokaʻi, according to DOH mapping.

The island of Molokaʻi was added back to the active map on Feb. 11, with a new case reported at the time, additional new cases were reported on: Feb. 15 and 18; March 12, 18, 21, 22 and 24; and April 15 and 23, bringing the island wide total to 37.

On Lānaʻi, 105 infections were associated with the outbreak, first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. A safer-at-home order concluded on Nov. 30, 2020, and the island returned to an act-with-care status as of Dec. 1, 2020. Lānaʻi had new cases reported on Jan. 28, Feb. 5 and 6, March 17, 23, and 31, and May 7, 2021, for a total of 112 cases to date.

In the East Maui town of Hāna two new cases were reported on April 12, and additional cases occurred on April 14 and 30 and May 7, bringing the total over the course of the pandemic to 16 cases for the zip code.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Inter-Island Vaccine Travel Protocol Program to Launch on May 11

Beginning May 11, fully vaccinated travelers who received their vaccine in Hawaiʻi may travel inter-county (Kauaʻi, Maui, and Hawaiʻi) without having to take a pre-travel test or quarantining for 10 days under a new Vaccine Travel Protocol Program. People are fully vaccinated on the 15th day following their final vaccine dose. Travelers will need to create a Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and check county websites for additional requirements. Those who aren’t vaccinated may bypass quarantine if they get a negative COVID-19 test result from a trusted travel partner under the current Safe Travels program.

Maui Implements Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights

Starting May 4, the County of Maui began the soft rollout of a secondary test upon arrival at Kahului Airport for trans-Pacific flights. The post-arrival test is for both visitors and returning residents who arrive directly from a mainland gateway city into Kahului Airport. Maui County will provide an exception for fully vaccinated trans-Pacific travelers from the post-arrival rapid COVID test requirement with proof of vaccination. They will still need to take a pre-departure test to receive the travel quarantine exception. Further details and FAQs are posted here.

New Maui Rules Include Restricting Occupancy at All Retail Businesses to 30 Percent

A new set of amended emergency rules went into effect for Maui County on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 12:01 a.m.

Restricting retail facilities to a capacity of 30% or less;

Bars and Restaurants Still Subject to 10 p.m. Closure for Dine-in; Curbside or Drive Through Service May Continue Beyond That Time

Face Mask Rules Revised to Clarify for Beach/Pool Areas

Revised Mask Rules at Gyms, Yoga Studios and Similar Venues

Changes to Pre-Travel Testing Program: All interisland and transpacific travelers who want to avoid the 10-day quarantine by pre-testing negative for COVID-19 within the State’s Safe Travels Program must also: (1) Download either the AlohaSafe Alert application or another Google-Apple Exposure Notification System application (2) Or enable their exposure notification setting on their mobile device

The newly amended public health emergency rules are posted in their entirety at the County of Maui website.

APPROVED: Reduction in Gathering Size from 10 to 5

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino received approval for a change in gathering size from 10 people down to 5 people, in order to keep gatherings smaller.

Gov. Ige Signs 19th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation

The proclamation extends the eviction moratorium, prohibiting evictions of tenants for failure to pay all or a portion of the rent, maintenance fees, utility charges, taxes or other required fees for the rental unit. In addition, the proclamation includes mention of an anticipated new exception for vaccinated travelers that will become effective only upon approval by the director of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency. This exception is not available as of today. The vaccine passport program is currently under prototype testing, and there is still no comprehensive database for verification purposes.

Gov. Ige Reduces Quarantine From 14 to 10 Days

Governor David Ige signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation reducing the state’s mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers entering the state and traveling between counties from 14 to 10 days. The policy took effect on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 12:01 a.m.

Limited Reopening on O‘ahu: New Tier 3 modified conditions approved

Oʻahu entered Tier 3 of its four-tiered reopening plan at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 25. Prior to that, the island had been under a limited reopening phase since Oct. 22. Under Tier 3, businesses face less restrictive guidelines for operation and there is an increase in the number of people who can gather in specified settings.

On March 11, Gov. Ige approved modifications to Tier 3 on Oʻahu which include:

Allowing outdoor organized teams sports to operate in Tier 3 starting April 12, 2021 for youth teams and April 19 for adult teams (no spectators or potlucks allowed; face coverings required), and providing an opportunity for indoor sports to operate in some limited capacity in Tier 4

Team competition/games can resume, however tournaments and regatta type events are not allowed

Allowing funerals to operate without the strict 25 person limit, but limiting capacity to ensure six foot distancing is maintained as with other controlled business categories in Tier 3

Allowing “Bars” to operate in the same manner that “Restaurants” currently operate, but without a food service requirement (sit down service only, groups limited to 10 people or less), and extending the last call for liquor service and consumption from 10 p.m. to midnight

Adding a new category “Structured Events at Venues” that would allow venues such as convention centers, third party conference room providers, and banquet halls to host “static” (low risk) events (e.g., graduations, seminars)

Adjusting the categories for transportation, tours, helicopter/plane tours and skydiving for consistency with other categories and associated risk levels

Changing the name of the “Nightclubs” category to “Dance/social/nightlife” to clarify that category applies to non-sit down establishments that allow on premises food/beverage consumption

Easing capacity restrictions on commercial recreational boating in Tier 4 (50% to 75%)

Easing capacity restrictions on commercial gyms in Tier 4 (50% to 75%)

PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:

