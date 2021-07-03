The state Department of Health reports that there were 47 additional COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i on Saturday.

There were 43 cases identified as confirmed, and five probable cases were added to the count, and one case was removed.

The confirmed cases included: 20 on O‘ahu (+1 probable); 11 on Kaua‘i; four on Hawai‘i Island (+1 probable); eight on Maui (-1 probable); and (+3 probable) in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state.

There were a total of 596 cases logged over the past two weeks in the state of Hawaiʻi, 72 of them in Maui County.

Maui’s 14-day average for new COVID-19 cases is four and test positivity rate over the same period is 1.5%.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 518, with no new deaths reported today.

The state began adding probable cases to the daily counts on May 18, 2021. The department reports that going forward, both newly reported confirmed and probable cases will be included in the total case counts for the state. The DOH says probable cases were previously reported in a separate table, but says including them in the counts going forward “will provide a more complete picture of disease activity in Hawaiʻi.” Department officials say probable cases that are later confirmed will not be counted twice, rather they will be recategorized from probable to confirmed. Probable cases are defined as those that either have a positive antigen test result (without a follow-up confirmatory test) or were symptomatic and had a known exposure but did not get tested.

There are seven individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated on July 1, 2021, from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

There are 15 ICU beds being used in Maui County at this time (out of 31 currently available). Three of the ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients. Eight ventilators (out of 38 available) are being used in Maui County, with two being used by COVID-19 patients.

Through July 2, 2021, an estimated 1,690,038 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 313,323 pharmacy doses, 166,510 federal agency doses, and 1,210,205 state doses Hawai‘i. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 62.7% of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 58.3% have completed full vaccination.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 60 percent (98,896) of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 50 percent (82,933) have completed a full course of vaccination. In total, Maui County has administered 181,829 doses among a total population base of 166,378. *The county tallies do not include doses from federal pharmacy programs, long-term care facilities and nursing homes or other federal agencies.

Of the 4,057 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kīhei has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 28. The only other area in the medium yellow category (11-50 cases over two weeks) is Lahaina, which has 12 cases.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 36,163 confirmed statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 4,057 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 56 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 112 on Lāna‘i and 3,889 on Maui.

There are 4,057 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 846 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 4,903.

The state Department of Health has now lumped the probable and actual cases classified by zip code. The new totals are: Kahului (1155), followed by Lahaina (1045), Wailuku (977), Kīhei (712), Makawao (263), Haʻikū (160), Lānaʻi (115), Kula (101), Molokaʻi (80), Spreckelsville (64), and Hāna (20).

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 3,208 (four new; 90 within last 14 days; 136 required hospitalization; and 55 deaths; 71 probable)

: 3,208 (four new; 90 within last 14 days; 136 required hospitalization; and 55 deaths; 71 probable) Honolulu County : 27,190 (20 new; 392 within last 14 days; 2040 required hospitalization; 401 deaths; 792 probable)

: 27,190 (20 new; 392 within last 14 days; 2040 required hospitalization; 401 deaths; 792 probable) Kauaʻi County : 385 (11 new; 42 within last 14 days; 10 required hospitalization; two deaths; three probable)

: 385 (11 new; 42 within last 14 days; 10 required hospitalization; two deaths; three probable) Maui Island : 3,889 (eight new and probable; 72 within last 14 days; 283 required hospitalization; 57 deaths; 819 probable)

: 3,889 (eight new and probable; 72 within last 14 days; 283 required hospitalization; 57 deaths; 819 probable) Molokaʻi: 56 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths; 24 probable)

56 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths; 24 probable) Lāna‘i: 112 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths; three probable)

112 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths; three probable) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 1,323 (0 new; no data is available for cases within last 14 days; 13 required hospitalization; and three deaths; 58 probable)

**The state Department of Health says “using cases reported in the past 14 days provides a rough approximation of the number of cases currently meeting criteria for isolation. This proxy number for “active cases” resolves classification issues for cases unable to be reached or who are out of jurisdiction, for whom precise release from isolation date may not be possible to determine. It is also not influenced by lags in data entry.”

Cluster report: Updated Weekly (July 1, 2021)

The state Department of Health released its updated weekly cluster report, detailing information on COVID-19 cases in certain settings.

The cluster report, which covers the period through July 1, 2021, identified just two active clusters in Maui County. There’s one cluster in an educational setting that includes six cases–three that were associated with the primary setting. The other cluster is at a place of worship, where eight cases are under investigation–all occurring within the primary setting.

The report does not show how many of the infected individuals have recovered. While general categories have been identified, health officials have said that they don’t typically identify specific locations of clusters unless there is an “imminent health threat.”

To date, there have been 518 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 401 on Oʻahu, 57 in Maui County, 55 on Hawaiʻi Island, two on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the East Maui town of Hāna, the islands of Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi, Kula and Spreckelsville, according to DOH mapping.

The island of Molokaʻi was added back to the active map on Feb. 11, with a new case reported at the time, additional new cases were reported on: Feb. 15 and 18; March 12, 18, 21, 22 and 24; April 15 and 23; May 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 23, 25, and 28; and June 25; bringing the island wide total to 56 confirmed cases.

On Lānaʻi, 105 infections were associated with the outbreak, first reported on Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. A safer-at-home order concluded on Nov. 30, 2020, and the island returned to an act-with-care status as of Dec. 1, 2020. Lānaʻi had new cases reported on Jan. 28, Feb. 5 and 6, March 17, 23, and 31, and May 7, 2021, for a total of 112 cases to date confirmed cases.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Hawai‘i Inter-County Travel Restrictions Lifted June 15

On Tuesday, June 15, the state of Hawaiʻi ended restrictions on inter-county travel. “There will be no testing and no quarantine requirements for inter-county travel,” said Gov. Ige. All inter-island travel restrictions were dropped. Those who are in quarantine will not be able to travel.

Also beginning on June 15, a quarantine exemption went into effect for incoming travelers to the state who are verified to have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi. If travelers have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi, and the state can verify that, they are now able to bypass quarantine without a pre-travel test when returning to Hawaiʻi from the mainland.

At 60% Vaccination Rate Anticipated to be Reached July 8

When the state’s fully vaccinated rate reaches 60%, (which is anticipated to occur on July 8) the state will accept proof of vaccination through the Safe Travels program, for domestic travel including trans-Pacific travelers vaccinated in the US and traveling from the continental US, Alaska and the US territories to Hawaiʻi.

Social gatherings: 25 will be allowed indoors and 75 allowed outdoors

Restaurants: Up to 75% capacity (with maximum groups size of 25 indoors and 75 outdoors)

**NOTE: Statewide vaccination goals will not affect the counties’ COVID-19 policies regarding structured events, weddings, etc. This applies only to travel, social gatherings, and restaurants.

At 70% Vaccination Rate, Safe Travels Ends

When the state’s fully vaccinated rate reaches 70%, ALL restrictions on travel will be lifted and the Safe Travels program will end. Gov. Ige said that at this benchmark, he plans to drop the indoor mask mandate as well.

Hawai‘i Mask Mandate Lifted for Outdoors



As of May 25, 2021, Hawaiʻi’s mask mandate has been lifted for outdoors, but remains in place for indoors. When outdoors, people are still encouraged to mask up when in large groups of 10 people or more. Governor David Ige also announced he is lifting the suspension on ocean sports competitions as of June 1 to allow events such as surfing, canoe paddling, and swimming.

Maui Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights Ends June 4, 2021

The post arrival rapid testing at Kahului Airport concluded on June 4 after one full month of operation. Since the program began on May 4, there were just five confirmed positive tests out of the more than 110,000 post-arrival tests conducted. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said the program cost the county between $2.5-$2.7 million, but in the same breath, has provided important information on the source of variant transmission as well as the mindfulness of community spread.

Effective June 15, 2021: Amended Maui Emergency Rules: Expanded Outdoor Gatherings, Restaurant Hours

Outdoor social gatherings limit is increased to 25 individuals (Indoor social gatherings are still limited to 10 individuals);

Restaurants may now operate until midnight; and

Up to 200 people may now attend outdoor sporting events.

The newly amended public health emergency rules are posted in their entirety at the County of Maui website.

Effective May 9, 2021: New Maui Rules Include Increasing Occupancy at All Retail Businesses to 50 Percent

A new set of amended emergency rules goes into effect for Maui County on Sunday, May 9 at 12:01 a.m.

Increasing retail facilities to a capacity of 50% or less (up from 30%).

Allows social gatherings of up to 10 people (previously 5 people).

Commercial and recreational boats with a capacity of more than 10 may allow 75% of rated capacity.

Gov. Ige Signs 20th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation

On May 7, 2021, Gov. David Ige signed the 20th proclamation on COVID-19 to allow inter-county travelers vaccinated in the State of Hawai‘i to bypass the pre-travel testing and/or quarantine requirement starting May 11.

The state’s Safe Travels platform went online May 7, allowing travelers to upload their travel information and vaccination data.

The 20th proclamation addresses only the inter-county travel vaccine exception which continues for the duration of the previous 19th proclamation. The 19th proclamation — which includes the eviction moratorium prohibiting evictions for failure to pay rent, and the extension of expirations for driver’s licenses, state IDs and permits – continues through June 8, 2021. The provisions will be re-evaluated to determine if they will be included in the next proclamation.

Gov. Ige Reduces Quarantine From 14 to 10 Days

Governor David Ige signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation reducing the state’s mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers entering the state and traveling between counties from 14 to 10 days. The policy took effect on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 12:01 a.m.

