The state Department of Health reports that there were 100 additional COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i on Tuesday.

There were 101 cases identified as confirmed, two probable cases were added to the count, and three probable cases were removed.

The confirmed cases included: 77 on O‘ahu (-2 probable); 13 on Hawai‘i Island (+2 probable); seven on Maui (-1 probable); one on Kaua‘i; and three in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state.

Maui’s 14-day average for new COVID-19 cases is 10 per 100,000 and test positivity rate over the same period is 2.4%.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 523, with no new deaths reported today.

There are 15 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated on July 19, 2021, from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

There are 16 ICU beds being used in Maui County at this time (out of 31 currently available). Two of the ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients. Six ventilators (out of 38 available) are being used in Maui County, with one being used by a COVID-19 patient.

Through July 20, 2021, an estimated 1,731,897 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 65.8% of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 59.4% have completed full vaccination.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 61 percent of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 53 percent have completed a full course of vaccination.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Of the 4,157 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 29. The only other areas in the medium yellow category (11-50 cases over two weeks) are Lahaina with 19 cases, Kīhei with 18 cases, and Wailuku with 16 cases.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 39,486 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 4,157 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 57 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 112 on Lāna‘i and 3,988 on Maui.

There are 4,157 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 867 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 5,024.

The state Department of Health has now lumped the probable and actual cases classified by zip code. The new totals are: Kahului (1188), followed by Lahaina (1068), Wailuku (1022), Kīhei (732), Makawao (272), Haʻikū (166), Lānaʻi (115), Kula (106), Molokaʻi (81), Spreckelsville (67), and Hāna (20).

Cluster report: Updated Weekly (July 8, 2021)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Due to declining COVID-19 cases and fewer large clusters, the COVID-19 Cluster Report will be published every other week after July 8, 2021; the next report will be uploaded on July 22, 2021.

The state Department of Health released its updated weekly cluster report, detailing information on COVID-19 cases in certain settings.

The cluster report, which covers the period through July 8, 2021, identified just two active clusters in Maui County. There’s one cluster in an educational setting that includes six cases–three that were associated with the primary setting. The other cluster is at a place of worship, where eight cases are under investigation–all occurring within the primary setting.

The report does not show how many of the infected individuals have recovered. While general categories have been identified, health officials have said that they don’t typically identify specific locations of clusters unless there is an “imminent health threat.”

To date, there have been 523 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 405 on Oʻahu, 57 in Maui County, 56 on Hawaiʻi Island, two on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

Cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the East Maui town of Hāna, the island of Lānaʻi according to DOH mapping.

The island of Molokaʻi was added back to the active map on Feb. 11, with a new case reported at the time, additional new cases were reported on: Feb. 15 and 18; March 12, 18, 21, 22 and 24; April 15 and 23; May 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 23, 25, and 28; and June 25; and July 16, bringing the island wide total to 57 confirmed cases.

On Lānaʻi, 105 infections were associated with the outbreak, first reported on Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. A safer-at-home order concluded on Nov. 30, 2020, and the island returned to an act-with-care status as of Dec. 1, 2020. Lānaʻi had new cases reported on Jan. 28, Feb. 5 and 6, March 17, 23, and 31, and May 7, 2021, for a total of 112 cases to date confirmed cases.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Vaccination Exemption for Mainland Travelers to Hawaiʻi Begins July 8

Beginning July 8, 2021, the state is now accepting proof of vaccination through the Safe Travels program, for domestic travel including trans-Pacific travelers vaccinated in the US and traveling from the continental US, Alaska and the US territories to Hawaiʻi.

Social gatherings: 25 will be allowed indoors and 75 allowed outdoors

Restaurants: Up to 75% capacity (with maximum groups size of 25 indoors and 75 outdoors)

**NOTE: Statewide vaccination goals will not affect the counties’ COVID-19 policies regarding structured events, weddings, etc. This applies only to travel, social gatherings, and restaurants.

At 70% Vaccination Rate, Safe Travels Ends

When the state’s fully vaccinated rate reaches 70%, ALL restrictions on travel will be lifted and the Safe Travels program will end. Gov. Ige said that at this benchmark, he plans to drop the indoor mask mandate as well.

Hawai‘i Inter-County Travel Restrictions Lifted June 15

On Tuesday, June 15, the state of Hawaiʻi ended restrictions on inter-county travel. “There will be no testing and no quarantine requirements for inter-county travel,” said Gov. Ige. All inter-island travel restrictions were dropped. Those who are in quarantine will not be able to travel.

Also beginning on June 15, a quarantine exemption went into effect for incoming travelers to the state who are verified to have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi. If travelers have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi, and the state can verify that, they are now able to bypass quarantine without a pre-travel test when returning to Hawaiʻi from the mainland.

Hawai‘i Mask Mandate Lifted for Outdoors



As of May 25, 2021, Hawaiʻi’s mask mandate has been lifted for outdoors, but remains in place for indoors. When outdoors, people are still encouraged to mask up when in large groups of 10 people or more. Governor David Ige also announced he is lifting the suspension on ocean sports competitions as of June 1 to allow events such as surfing, canoe paddling, and swimming.

Maui Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights Ends June 4, 2021

The post arrival rapid testing at Kahului Airport concluded on June 4 after one full month of operation. Since the program began on May 4, there were just five confirmed positive tests out of the more than 110,000 post-arrival tests conducted. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said the program cost the county between $2.5-$2.7 million, but in the same breath, has provided important information on the source of variant transmission as well as the mindfulness of community spread.

21st COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online

PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 523)