Maui Memorial Medical Center.

There were 460 additional COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i on Tuesday. The latest data represents an average of 689 cases per day for the state over the past seven days, and more than 8,500 cases over two weeks. This spike in cases comes amid a rise in cases involving the Delta variant.

Of today’s 460 cases, there were 382 cases identified as confirmed, and 78 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 265 on O‘ahu (+65 probable); 74 on Hawai‘i Island (+10 probable); 19 on Maui (+2 probable); 15 on Kaua‘i; two on Molokaʻi; one on Lāna‘i; and six in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (+1 probable).

Today’s COVID case count includes all cases from the regular 24-hour reporting cycle that ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

In Maui County, there is an average of 61 new cases with a 6.4% test positivity rate over 14 days. This marks a 45% increase from Aug. 2 to Aug. 15, 2021. For every 100,000 residents in Maui County, there have been an average of 36.5 newly reported cases per day over the last seven days.

There were 324 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, (290 of them are unvaccinated) up from 165 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The state’s positivity rate is now at 7.5%.

There are 40 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated on Aug. 16, 2021, from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. There are 14 ICU beds being used in Maui County at this time (out of 31 currently available). Six of the ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients. Seven ventilators (out of 38 available) are being used in Maui County, with three being used by COVID-19 patients. This is the largest number of COVID-19 admissions the Maui hospital has experienced throughout the pandemic, according to a Maui Health spokesperson.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 552, with no new deaths reported on Tuesday.

Through Aug. 17, 2021, an estimated 1,808,134 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 69.4% of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 61.5% have completed full vaccination. On Maui, the DOH reports that 64% of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 55% have completed a full course of vaccination.

Vaccination Requirement Announcements:

Of the 5,196 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Wailuku has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 178 cases, followed by Kahului with 160, Kīhei with 115, Lahaina with 74, and Makawao with 62. The five locations are included in the dark blue category (51-200 cases) on DOH mapping.

Areas in the medium blue category (11-50 cases over two weeks) include: Haʻikū with 37 cases, Kula with 26 cases, and Spreckelsville with 16 cases.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 52,199 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 5,196 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 93 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 117 on Lāna‘i and 4,986 on Maui.

There are 5,196 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 1,141 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 6,337.

The state Department of Health has now lumped the probable and actual cases classified by zip code. The new totals are: Kahului (1436), followed by Wailuku (1298), Lahaina (1242), Kīhei (928), Makawao (383), Haʻikū (223), Lānaʻi (120), Kula (154), Molokaʻi (130), Spreckelsville (90), and Hāna (24).

Cluster report: Updated Weekly (Aug. 5, 2021)

The state Department of Health released its updated weekly cluster report, detailing information on COVID-19 cases in certain settings. The next report has not yet been updated.

The cluster report, which covers the period through Aug. 5, 2021, identified 15 active clusters in Maui County. There’s three clusters each in occupational settings and from social gatherings; two clusters each in the travel/loding/tourism sector and educational settings; and once cluster each in a correctional facility, shelter, restaurant, and construction site.

The report does not show how many of the infected individuals have recovered. While general categories have been identified, health officials have said that they don’t typically identify specific locations of clusters unless there is an “imminent health threat.”

To date, there have been 552 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 426 on Oʻahu, 62 in Maui County, 59 on Hawaiʻi Island, two on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

The island of Molokaʻi was added back to the active map on Feb. 11, with a new case reported at the time, additional new cases were reported on: Feb. 15 and 18; March 12, 18, 21, 22 and 24; April 15 and 23; May 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 23, 25, and 28; and June 25; and July 16; Aug. 7-17 bringing the island wide total to 130 cases (93 confirmed and 37 probable).

On Lānaʻi, 105 infections were associated with the outbreak, first reported on Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. A safer-at-home order concluded on Nov. 30, 2020, and the island returned to an act-with-care status as of Dec. 1, 2020. Lānaʻi had new cases reported on Jan. 28, Feb. 5 and 6, March 17, 23, and 31; May 7, 2021; July 24, 2021; and Aug. 15 and 17, 2021 for a total of 120 cases to date (117 confirmed and three probable).

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Vaccination Exemption for Mainland Travelers to Hawaiʻi Begins July 8

Beginning July 8, 2021, the state is now accepting proof of vaccination through the Safe Travels program, for domestic travel including trans-Pacific travelers vaccinated in the US and traveling from the continental US, Alaska and the US territories to Hawaiʻi.

Social gatherings: 25 will be allowed indoors and 75 allowed outdoors

Restaurants: Up to 75% capacity (with maximum groups size of 25 indoors and 75 outdoors)

**NOTE: Statewide vaccination goals will not affect the counties’ COVID-19 policies regarding structured events, weddings, etc. This applies only to travel, social gatherings, and restaurants.

At 70% Vaccination Rate, Safe Travels Ends

When the state’s fully vaccinated rate reaches 70%, ALL restrictions on travel will be lifted and the Safe Travels program will end. Gov. Ige said that at this benchmark, he plans to drop the indoor mask mandate as well.

Hawai‘i Inter-County Travel Restrictions Lifted June 15

On Tuesday, June 15, the state of Hawaiʻi ended restrictions on inter-county travel. “There will be no testing and no quarantine requirements for inter-county travel,” said Gov. Ige. All inter-island travel restrictions were dropped. Those who are in quarantine will not be able to travel.

Also beginning on June 15, a quarantine exemption went into effect for incoming travelers to the state who are verified to have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi. If travelers have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi, and the state can verify that, they are now able to bypass quarantine without a pre-travel test when returning to Hawaiʻi from the mainland.

Hawai‘i Mask Mandate Lifted for Outdoors



As of May 25, 2021, Hawaiʻi’s mask mandate has been lifted for outdoors, but remains in place for indoors. When outdoors, people are still encouraged to mask up when in large groups of 10 people or more. Governor David Ige also announced he is lifting the suspension on ocean sports competitions as of June 1 to allow events such as surfing, canoe paddling, and swimming.

Maui Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights Ends June 4, 2021

The post arrival rapid testing at Kahului Airport concluded on June 4 after one full month of operation. Since the program began on May 4, there were just five confirmed positive tests out of the more than 110,000 post-arrival tests conducted. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said the program cost the county between $2.5-$2.7 million, but in the same breath, has provided important information on the source of variant transmission as well as the mindfulness of community spread.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online

PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 552)