Sept. 7, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 499 New Cases in Hawai‘i
* Updated September 7, 10:30 AM
There were 499 additional COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i on Tuesday. The latest data represents a total of 11,265 “active” cases over two weeks. This spike in cases comes amid a rise in cases involving the Delta variant.
Of today’s 499 cases, there were 489 cases identified as confirmed, and 10 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 357 on O‘ahu (+7 probable); 46 on Hawai‘i Island (+4 probable); 38 on Maui; 45 on Kaua‘i; and three in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (-1 probable).
Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 626, with no new deaths reported today.
Today’s COVID case count includes all cases from the regular 24-hour reporting cycle that ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
In Maui County, there is an average of 83 new cases with a 6.4% test positivity rate over 14 days. This is -13% from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5, 2021. For every 100,000 residents in Maui County, there have been an average of 49.6 newly reported cases per day over the last seven days.
Statewide, there are 443 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday (87 unvaccinated, 13% vaccinated), according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green. This is up +168% from the 165 hospitalizations reported on Aug. 5, 2021. The state’s positivity rate is now at 7.2%.
There are a total of 32 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, (27 are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated) according to counts last updated on Sept. 7, 2021, from Maui Health. Of that number, two COVID patients are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.
*Note on ICU capacity: The Maui hospital needs to have adequate ICU nurses to care for the ICU patients that are in beds and will staff up and down based on need. This means that although beds are listed as still “available,” staffing would be needed to accommodate occupancy. According to Maui Health, capacity and staffing statistics are not static numbers, and are constantly shifting throughout a 24 hour period, with staffing based on census/capacity.
Hospital executives acknowledged that the recent surge in COVID cases is taking a toll on the hospital and that more staff is needed. FEMA sent nurses to assist with staffing.
Through Sept. 7, 2021, an estimated 1,899,029 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 72.6% of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 64.4% have completed full vaccination. On Maui, the DOH reports that 67% of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 57% have completed a full course of vaccination.
Vaccination Requirement Announcements:
- State & County Workers: On Thursday, Aug. 5, Governor David Ige announced that all state and county employees are required to provide their vaccination status to their department, office or agency. If they cannot provide proof of vaccination by Aug. 16, they will be subject to regular COVID-19 testing.
- State House Members: Also on Aug. 5, the state House announced it would be implementing a vaccine requirement for members and staff by Sept. 30, 2021.
- Student Athletes, Staff, Volunteers: On Wednesday, Aug. 4, the state Department of Education announced all student-athletes, athletic staff and volunteers will need to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 24, 2021, to participate in school-sanctioned athletic activities for the 2021-22 school year.
- Three Hawaiʻi banks: Bank of Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank and Territorial Savings Bank–announced that effective Sept. 30, they will require employees to show proof of full vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union is the latest to announce it will require all of its 369 employees on Oʻahu and Maui to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 1, 2021.
- Maui Healthcare Providers Join in Announcing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: Kīhei-Wailea Medical Center and Maui Medical Group have joined Maui Health, which includes Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lānaʻi Community Hospital, in mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible employees and providers. All health care entities will follow their company vaccine mandate policy, which will include exemptions for a medical condition or a sincerely held religious belief that prohibits someone from receiving the vaccine.
- DOE to Implement Weekly COVID-19 Testing Requirement for Employees, Volunteers: If an employee can certify and provide proof of full vaccination, the employee will not be subject to the weekly testing requirement. This requirement applies to all HIDOE employees, including salaried and casuals/substitutes, as well as volunteers.
Of the 6,853 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 250 cases, followed by Wailuku with 224, and Lahaina with 232 current infections. The three locations have entered the 200+ mark for active infections.
Kīhei has 176 cases, followed by Makawao with 124, and Kula with 62 cases. The three locations are included in the dark blue category (51-200 cases) on DOH mapping.
Areas in the medium blue category (11-50 cases over two weeks) include: Haʻikū with 43 cases, and Spreckelsville with 33 cases.
Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 68,764 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.
The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 6,853 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 130 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 131 on Lāna‘i and 6,592 on Maui.
There are 6,853 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 1,480 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 8,333.
The state Department of Health has now lumped the probable and actual cases classified by zip code. The new totals are: Kahului (1859), followed by Wailuku (1659), Lahaina (1603), Kīhei (1221), Makawao (576), Haʻikū (302), Kula (239), Molokaʻi (166), Spreckelsville (139), Lānaʻi (134), and Hāna (49).
Cluster report: Updated Weekly (Sept. 2, 2021)
*Next cluster report is due out on Sept. 16, 2021
The state Department of Health released its updated weekly cluster report, detailing information on COVID-19 cases in certain settings.
The cluster report, which covers the period through Sept. 2, 2021, identified 44 active clusters in Maui County. There’s 12 clusters in the travel/lodging/tourism sector; 10 clusters in educational settings; eight clusters at restaurants; three in construction/industrial sites; two at food suppliers; one cluster at the Maui Community Correctional Center; and one cluster at an occupational setting. There’s also 7 clusters in other settings.
The report does not show how many of the infected individuals have recovered. While general categories have been identified, health officials have said that they don’t typically identify specific locations of clusters unless there is an “imminent health threat.”
To date, there have been 624 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 475 on Oʻahu, 77 in Maui County, 62 on Hawaiʻi Island, four on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.
Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.
QUARANTINE UPDATES:
Vaccination Exemption for Mainland Travelers to Hawaiʻi Begins July 8
- Beginning July 8, 2021, the state is now accepting proof of vaccination through the Safe Travels program, for domestic travel including trans-Pacific travelers vaccinated in the US and traveling from the continental US, Alaska and the US territories to Hawaiʻi.
Hawai‘i Inter-County Travel Restrictions Lifted June 15
- On Tuesday, June 15, the state of Hawaiʻi ended restrictions on inter-county travel. “There will be no testing and no quarantine requirements for inter-county travel,” said Gov. Ige. All inter-island travel restrictions were dropped. Those who are in quarantine will not be able to travel.
- Also beginning on June 15, a quarantine exemption went into effect for incoming travelers to the state who are verified to have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi. If travelers have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi, and the state can verify that, they are now able to bypass quarantine without a pre-travel test when returning to Hawaiʻi from the mainland.
Hawai‘i Mask Mandate Lifted for Outdoors
As of May 25, 2021, Hawaiʻi’s mask mandate has been lifted for outdoors, but remains in place for indoors. When outdoors, people are still encouraged to mask up when in large groups of 10 people or more. Governor David Ige also announced he is lifting the suspension on ocean sports competitions as of June 1 to allow events such as surfing, canoe paddling, and swimming.
Maui Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights Ends June 4, 2021
The post arrival rapid testing at Kahului Airport concluded on June 4 after one full month of operation. Since the program began on May 4, there were just five confirmed positive tests out of the more than 110,000 post-arrival tests conducted. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said the program cost the county between $2.5-$2.7 million, but in the same breath, has provided important information on the source of variant transmission as well as the mindfulness of community spread.
22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online
- Maui Mayor Victorino says a Health Pass will begin in Maui County on Sept. 15, 2021
- Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi announced a Safe Access Oʻahu Program that starts Sept. 13, 2021
- Maui Mayor Victorino has implemented a 21 day voluntary lockdown. (Announced Aug. 27, 2021)
- Gov. David Ige signed an executive order on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
- Social gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
- Indoor capacity for restaurants, bars and gyms is 50%.
- The newly amended public health emergency rules are posted in their entirety at the County of Maui website.
- Gov. David Ige has signed the state’s 22st proclamation on COVID-19. The proclamation effectively requires all state and county employees to provide their vaccination status to their department, office or agency. If they cannot provide proof of vaccination by Aug. 16, they will be subject to regular COVID-19 testing.
- Gov. Ige Urges Travelers to Refrain From Non-Essential Travel to End of October 2021.
- Honolulu Mayor Announces Suspension of Large Gatherings on Oʻahu for Four Weeks: The modified rules effectively suspend all large gatherings on Oʻahu for four weeks, starting Aug. 25–this includes trade shows, conventions, concerts and other live events.
PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:
- 9.7.21: 499 cases: 357 O‘ahu (+7 probable); 46 Hawai‘i Island (+4 probable); 38 Maui; 45 Kaua‘i; and 3 out of state (-1 probable)
- 9.6.21: 756 cases, 2 deaths: 458 O‘ahu (+15 probable); 118 Hawai‘i Island (+1 probable); 72 Maui (+13 probable); 63 Kaua‘i (+2 probable); and 14 out of state.
- 9.5.21: 731 cases, 10 deaths: 509 O‘ahu (+1 probable); 90 Hawai‘i Island (+10 probable); 67 Maui (+11 probable); 29 Kaua‘i; 1 Lānaʻi; and 13 out of state.
- 9.4.21: 888 cases, 1 death: 556 O‘ahu (+6 probable); 126 Hawai‘i Island (+2 probable); 103 Maui (+38 probable); 40 Kaua‘i (-1 probable); 4 Molokaʻi; 1 Lānaʻi; and 12 out of state (+1 probable)
- 9.3.21: 865 cases, 7 deaths: 502 O‘ahu (50 probable); 122 Hawai‘i Island (+9 probable); 111 Maui (+26 probable); 42 Kaua‘i; and 2 out of state (+1 probable)
- 9.2.21: *1,068 cases, 4 deaths: 647 O‘ahu (77 probable); 160 Hawai‘i Island (+9 probable); 115 Maui (+13 probable); 39 Kaua‘i; and 8 out of state. *(Includes backlog)
- 9.1.21: 455 cases, 13 deaths: 230 O‘ahu (61 probable); 55 Hawai‘i Island (+9 probable); 40 Maui (+11 probable); 37 Kaua‘i; 3 Moloka‘i; 1 Lāna‘i; and eight in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state.
- 8.31.21: 553 cases: 431 O‘ahu (-1 probable); 61 Hawai‘i Island (+4 probable); 37 Maui; 12 Kaua‘i (+1 probable); and 8 out of state.
- 8.30.21: 720 cases: 443 O‘ahu (+25 probable); 135 Hawai‘i Island (+4 probable); 72 Maui (+1 probable); 33 Kaua‘i (+1 probable); and 5 out of state (+1 probable)
- 8.29.21: *1,678 cases, 2 deaths: 1,183 on O‘ahu (+56 probable); 199 on Hawai‘i Island (+15 probable); 120 on Maui (+27 probable); 55 on Kaua‘i; one on Molokaʻi; two on Lānaʻi; and 19 in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (+1 probable). *One Hawaiʻi lab experienced system errors from Aug. 15-25. Today’s case count includes this lab’s backlog of cases.
- 8.28.21: 938 cases, 5 deaths: 688 O‘ahu (+5 probable); 119 Hawai‘i Island (-3 probable); 75 Maui (+12 probable); 31 Kaua‘i; and 11 out of state.
- 8.27.21: 1,035 cases, 9 deaths: 586 O‘ahu (+86 probable); 169 Hawai‘i Island (+15 probable); 89 Maui (+31 probable); 38 Kaua‘i; 3 Molokaʻi; and 17 out of state (+1 probable).
- 8.26.21: 831 cases: 501 O‘ahu (+10 probable); 175 Hawai‘i Island (+1 probable); 81 Maui (+21 probable); 31 Kaua‘i (+1 probable); 1 Lānaʻi; 2 Molokaʻi; and 7 out of state.
- 8.25.21: 625 cases, 8 deaths: 249 O‘ahu (+27 probable); 96 Hawai‘i Island (+4 probable); 58 Maui (+38 probable); 39 Kaua‘i; 2 Lānaʻi; 1 Molokaʻi (+1 probable); and 10 out of state.
- 8.24.21: 565 cases, 1 death: 308 O‘ahu (+62 probable); 97 Hawai‘i Island (+3 probable); 65 Maui (+5 probable); 17 Kaua‘i; and 8 out of state.
- 8.23.21: 571 cases: 355 O‘ahu (+4 probable); 105 Hawai‘i Island (+2 probable); 78 Maui (+1 probable); 23 Kaua‘i; 2 Lāna‘i; and 1 out of state.
- 8.22.21: 893 cases: 529 O‘ahu (+67 probable); 154 Hawai‘i Island (+4 probable); 77 Maui (+6 probable); 36 Kaua‘i (+1 probable); 12 Molokaʻi (-1 probable); and 9 out of state (-1 probable).
- 8.21.21: 763 cases: 460 O‘ahu (+9 probable); 125 Hawai‘i Island (+1 probable); 105 Maui (+18 probable); 25 Kaua‘i (+1 probable); 4 Molokaʻi (+1 probable); 3 Lānaʻi; and 11 out of state.
- 8.20.21: 845 cases: 521 O‘ahu (+27 probable); 163 Hawai‘i Island (-1 probable); 72 Maui (+25 probable); 26 Kaua‘i; 3 Molokaʻi; and 9 out of state.
- 8.19.21: 752 cases: 403 O‘ahu (+23 probable); 162 Hawai‘i Island (+1 probable); 87 Maui (+38 probable); 26 Kaua‘i (-1 probable); 3 Molokaʻi (+1 probable); 1 Lānaʻi; and 8 out of state.
- 8.18.21: 647 cases: 384 O‘ahu (+47 probable); 83 Hawai‘i Island (+4 probable); 47 Maui (+49 probable); 25 Kaua‘i (+1 probable); 1 Molokaʻi; and 5 out of state (+1 probable).
- 8.17.21: 460 cases: 265 O‘ahu (+65 probable); 74 Hawai‘i Island (+10 probable); 19 Maui (+2 probable); 15 Kaua‘i; two Molokaʻi; one Lāna‘i; and six out of state (+1 probable).
- 8.16.21: 539 cases: 368 O‘ahu (+8 probable); 81 Hawai‘i Island (-1 probable); 49 Maui; 14 Kaua‘i; Molokaʻi (+3 probable); and 17 out of state.
- 8.15.21: 845 cases, 4 deaths: 528 O‘ahu (+15 probable); 132 Hawai‘i Island (+15 probable); 51 Maui (+34 probable); 46 Kaua‘i; three Molokaʻi (+3 probable); two Lāna‘i; and 16 out of state.
- 8.14.21: 791 cases, 1 death: 542 O‘ahu (+2 probable); 129 Hawai‘i Island (+5 probable); 59 Maui (+6 probable); 13 Kaua‘i (+2 probable); five Molokaʻi (+1 probable); and 22 out of state (+5 probable)
- 8.13.21: 1,167 cases, 1 death: 830 on O‘ahu (+7 probable); 149 on Hawai‘i Island (+2 probable); 111 on Maui (-2 probable); 45 on Kaua‘i (+1 probable); eight Molokaʻi (-2 probable); and 18 out of state.
- 8.12.21: 549 cases, 1 death: 116 Hawaiʻi Island (+6 probable); 50 Kauaʻi; 40 Maui (+25 probable); 2 Molokaʻi (+3 probable); 266 Oʻahu (+35 probable); 6 out of state
- 8.11.21: 472 cases, 2 deaths: 290 Oʻahu (+8 probable); 69 Hawaiʻi Island (+10 probable); 47 Maui (+14 probable); 17 Kauaʻi; 4 Molokaʻi (+1 probable); 12 out of state
- 8.10.21: 436 cases: 285 Oʻahu (+7 probable); 68 Hawaiʻi Island (+8 probable); 31 Maui (+2 probable); 15 Kauaʻi; 3 Molokaʻi; 16 out of state (+1 probable)
- 8.9.21: 437 cases, 1 death: 288 Oʻahu (+5 probable); 68 Hawaiʻi Island (-1 probable); 41 Maui (+11 probable); 16 Kauaʻi; Molokaʻi (+4 probable); 5 out of state.
- 8.8.21: 643 cases: 428 Oʻahu (+3 probable); 116 Hawaiʻi Island (+2 probable); 35 Maui (+19 probable); 21 Kauaʻi (+1 probable); 7 Molokaʻi; 10 out of state (+1 probable)
- 8.7.21: 615 cases, 2 deaths: 405 Oʻahu (+10 probable); 93 Hawaiʻi Island (+8 probable); 52 Maui (+13 probable); 17 Kauaʻi; 2 Molokaʻi; 13 out of state (+2 probable)
- 8.6.21: 628 cases, 2 deaths: 418 Oʻahu (+6 probable); 105 Hawaiʻi Island (+5 probable); 62 Maui (+2 probable); 9 Kauaʻi; 20 out of state (+1 probable)
- 8.5.21: 655 cases: 422 Oʻahu (+6 probable); 121 Hawaiʻi Island (+10 probable); 52 Maui (+17 probable); 7 Kauaʻi; 20 out of state
- 8.4.21: 346 cases: 217 Oʻahu (+6 probable); 53 Hawaiʻi Island (+10 probable); 18 Maui (+11 probable); 5 Kauaʻi; 25 out of state (+1 probable)
- 8.3.21: 389 cases, 1 death: 266 Oʻahu (+2 probable); 65 Hawaiʻi Island (-1 probable); 34 Maui (-3 probable); 6 Kauaʻi; 18 out of state (+2 probable)
- 8.2.21: 365 cases: 219 Oʻahu (+3 probable); 74 Hawaiʻi Island (+2 probable); 41 Maui (+3 probable); 11 Kauaʻi (+3 probable); 10 out of state (-1 probable)
- 8.1.21: 452 cases: 274 Oʻahu (+2 probable); 96 Hawaiʻi Island (+3 probable); 58 Maui (+8 probable); 6 Kauaʻi; 5 out of state
- 7.31.21: 485 cases: 312 Oʻahu (+3 probable); 101 Hawaiʻi Island; 28 maui (+14 probable); 10 Kauaʻi (-1 probable); 17 out of state (+1 probable)
- 7.30.21: 622** cases, 3 deaths: 357 Oʻahu (+2 probable); 106 Hawaiʻi Island (+5 probable); 48 Maui (+26 probable); 8 Kauaʻi; 69 out of state (+1 probable) **An interruption in electronic lab reporting earlier this week resulted in incomplete case counts reported Tuesday through today. The balance of positive COVID-19 tests that were not reported due to the recent interruption were included in today’s count.
- 7.29.21: 234 Cases, 2 Deaths: 137 O‘ahu (+1 probable); 54 Hawai‘i Island; 18 Maui (+13 probable); 9 Kaua‘i; 1 out of state (+1 probable)
- 7.28.21: 85 Cases* Incomplete Case Count, 3 Deaths: 46 Oʻahu (+4 probable); 14 Hawaiʻi Island (+4 probable); 12 Maui (+5 probable); 3 Kauaʻi; -3 out of state
- 7.27.21: 162 cases: 106 Oʻahu; 25 Hawaiʻi Island (+2 probable); 10 Maui (+1 probable); 4 Kauaʻi; 15 out of state (-1 probable)
- 7.26.21: 163 Cases: 102 Oʻahu (+3 probable); 34 Hawaiʻi Island; 16 Maui; Kauaʻi (+1 probable); 7 out of state
- 7.25.21:276 cases, 2 deaths: 163 Oʻahu (+3 probable); 65 Hawaiʻi Island; 19 Maui (+3 probable); 6 Kauaʻi; 17 out of state
- 7.24.21: 258 cases: 145 Oʻahu (+4 probable); 44 Hawaiʻi Island; 18 Maui (+21 probable); 8 Kauaʻi; 2 Lānaʻi; 13 out of state (+3 probable)
- 7.23.21: 233 cases: 149 Oʻahu (+2 probable); 40 Hawaiʻi Island (-1 probable); 12 Kauaʻi; 9 Maui (+4 probable); 18 out of state
- 7.22.21: 243 cases, 3 deaths: 135 Oʻahu (+11 probable); 52 Hawaiʻi Island (-2 probable); 10 Maui (+4 probable); 8 Kauaʻi; 25 out of state
- 7.21.21: 163 cases, 1 death: 95 Oʻahu (+4 probable); 10 Maui (+8 probable); 7 Hawaiʻi Island (+2 probable); 4 Kauaʻi; 33 out of state
- 7.20.21: 100 cases: 77 Oʻahu (-2 probable); 13 Hawaiʻi Island (+2 probable); 7 Maui (-1 probable); 1 Kauaʻi; 3 out of state
- 7.19.21: 132 cases: 81 Oʻahu (+7 probable); 22 Hawaiʻi Island (-1 probable); 8 Maui (+1 probable); 4 Kauaʻi; 9 out of state (+1 probable)
- 7.18.21: 164 cases: 99 Oʻahu (+5 probable); 17 Hawaiʻi Island (+1 probable); 14 Maui (-2 probable); 6 Kauaʻi; 23 out of state (+1 probable)
- 7.17.21: 124 cases: 80 Oʻahu (+1 probable); 17 Hawaiʻi Island (+3 probable); 12 Kauaʻi; 3 Maui (+6 probable); 2 out of state
- 7.16.21: 147 cases; 1 death: 25 Hawaiʻi Island (+2 probable); 9 Kauaʻi; 7 Maui; 1 Molokaʻi; 95 Oʻahu (-2 probable); 10 out of state
- 7.15.21: 166 cases, 1 death: 89 Oʻahu (+2 probable); 18 Hawaiʻi Island (-1 probable); 15 Maui (+7 probable); 14 Kauaʻi; 21 out of state (+1 probable)
- 7.14.21: 48 cases: 25 Oʻahu; 5 Maui (+2 probable); 5 Hawaiʻi Island (+1 probable); 2 Kauaʻi; 8 out of state
- 7.13.21: 61 cases: 42 Oʻahu (-1 probable); 6 Hawaiʻi Island (+1 probable); 4 Kauaʻi; 1 Maui; 8 out of state
- 7.12.21: 63 cases: 26 Oʻahu (+2 probable); 15 Hawaiʻi Island; 7 Kauaʻi; 6 Maui; 6 out of state (+1 probable)
- 7.11.21: 102 cases: 54 Oʻahu (+4 probable); 12 Maui (+1 probable); 12 Hawaiʻi Island; 8 Kauaʻi; 11 out of state
- 7.10.21: 114 cases, 2 deaths: 58 Oʻahu (+13 probable); 20 Hawaiʻi Island; 4 Maui (+3 probable); 2 Kauaʻi; 14 out of state
- 7.9.21: 69 cases: 36 Oʻahu (+1 probable); 10 Hawaiʻi Island (-1 probable); 7 Kauaʻi; 3 Maui (+1 probable); 12 out of state.
- 7.8.21: 75 cases, 1 death: 38 Oʻahu (+4 probable); 7 Hawaiʻi Island (+1 probable); 6 Maui (+1 probable); 6 Kauaʻi; 12 out of state.
- 7.7.21: 39 cases: 24 Oʻahu; 9 Hawaiʻi Island; 1 Maui; 1 Kauaʻi (-1 probable); 5 out of state
- 7.6.21: 39 cases: 27 Oʻahu (+1 probable); 3 Maui; 2 Hawaiʻi Island; 1 Kauaʻi; 5 out of state.
- 7.5.21: 48 cases: 36 Oʻahu (-2 probable); 5 Hawaiʻi Island (+1 probable); Kauaʻi (+1 probable); 1 Maui; 5 out of state (+1 probable)
- 7.4.21: 62 cases: 31 Oʻahu (+4 probable); 7 Hawaiʻi Island (+1 probable); 4 Kauaʻi ; 3 Maui (+2 probable); 11 out of state (-1 probable)
- 7.3.21: 47 cases: 20 Oʻahu (+1 probable); 11 Kauaʻi; 8 Maui (-1 probable); 4 Hawaiʻi Island (+1 probable); out of state (+3 probable)
- 7.2.21: 79 cases: 43 Oahu (+9 probable); 9 Kauai; 6 Hawaii Island (+1 probable); 4 Maui (+1 probable); 6 out of state
- 7.1.21: 49 Cases; 1 Death: 31 O‘ahu (+4 probable); 7 Kaua‘i; 3 Hawai‘i Island (-1 probable); 1 Maui (-1 probable); 5 out of state.
- 6.30.21: 56 Cases; 1 Death: 8 Hawai‘i Island (+1 probable); 3 Maui (+1 probable); 33 O‘ahu (+1 probable); 8 out of state (+1 probable)
- 6.29.21: 33 cases: 19 O‘ahu; 8 on Maui; 3 Hawai‘i Island; and 3 out of state
- 6.27.21: 51 cases: 22 O‘ahu (+1 probable); 11 Hawai‘i Island (+2 probable); 8 Maui (-1 probable); 3 Kaua‘i; 5 out of state
- 6.26.21: 64 cases: 41 O‘ahu (+1 probable); 8 Hawai‘i Island; 3 Maui; 10 out of state (+1 probable); 2 Deaths
- 6.25.21: 48 cases: 27 O‘ahu (+1 probable); 7 Maui (+2 probable); 2 Hawai‘i Island; 2 Kaua‘i; 7 out of state
- 6.24.21: 55 cases: 29 O‘ahu; 11 Maui (-1 probable); 7 Hawai‘i Island (-1 probable); 7 Kaua‘i; 1 Moloka‘i; 2 out of state
- 6.23.21: 42 cases: 12 Hawai‘i Island (-1 probable); 1 Kaua‘i; 1 Maui (+1 probable); 26 O‘ahu (-2 probable); 4 out of state.
- 6.22.21: 20 cases: 4 Hawaiʻi Island (+1 probable); 1 Kauaʻi; 4 Maui (-1 probable); 10 Oʻahu (-1 probable); 1 out of state (+1 probable)
- 6.21.21: 14 cases (15 confirmed, -1 probable): 2 Hawaiʻi Island (-1 probable); Kauaʻi (-1 probable); 11 Oʻahu (+1 probable); 2 out of state
- 6.20.21: 69 cases (68 confirmed, 1 probable): 41 O‘ahu (+3 probable); 13 Hawai‘i Island; 11 Maui (-1 probable); 2 Kaua‘i; 1 out of state (-1 probable). 2 Deaths.
- 6.19.21: 70 Cases: (65 confirmed, 5 probable): 30 Hawai‘i Island; 21 O‘ahu (+4 probable); 6 Maui (+1 probable); 2 Kaua‘i; 6 out of state. 1 Death
- 6.18.21: 44 Cases: 16 O‘ahu; 9 Hawai‘i Island; 15 Maui, 1 Kaua‘i, 3 out of state. 3 Deaths
- 6.16.21: 30 cases (28 confirmed, 2 probable): 22 O‘ahu (+2 probable); 2 Maui (+1 probable); 2 Hawai‘i Island (-1 probable); 1 Kaua‘i; 1 out of state; 1 death
- 6.15.21: 37 Cases (31 Confirmed, 6 Probable): 13 O‘ahu (+7 probable); 8 Hawai‘i Island; 5 Maui (-3 probable); 2 Kaua‘i (+1 probable); 3 iout of state (+1 probable)
- 6.14.21: 56 Cases: 22 O‘ahu (-1 probable); 13 Maui (+1 probable); 7 Kaua‘i; 4 Hawai‘i Island; 10 out of state
- 6.13.21: 36 Cases (32 Confirmed, 4 Probable): 16 O‘ahu; 9 Maui (+3 probable); 2 Hawai‘i Island; 5 out of state (+1 probable)
- 6.12 21: 104 Cases (102 Confirmed, 2 Probable): 46 Hawai‘i Island; 33 O‘ahu; 15 Maui (+3 probable); 1 Kaua‘i; 7 out of state (-1 probable)
- 6.11.21: 78 Cases (74 Confirmed, 4 Probable): 30 Hawai‘i Island; 28 O‘ahu (+5 probable); 1 Kaua‘i (-1 probable); 10 Maui; 5 out of state; 1 death
- 6.10.21: 62 cases (48 confirmed, 14 probable): 27 O‘ahu (+5 probable); 9 Maui (+8 probable); 9 Hawai‘i Island (+1 probable); 1 Kaua‘i (+1 probable); 2 out of state (-1 probable)
- 6.9.21: 46 Cases (42 Confirmed, 4 Probable): 18 O‘ahu (-1 probable); 15 Maui (+2 probable); 5 Hawai‘i Island; 4 out of state (+3 probable)
- 6.8.21: 36 Cases (33 Confirmed, 3 Probable): 14 Oahu (+1 probable); 11 Maui (+2 probable); 2 Hawai‘i Island; 1 Kauai; 5 out of state
- 6.7.21: 33 Cases: 18 Oahu (-1 probable); 12 Maui; 3 Hawaii Island; -1 Kauai; 1 out of state (+1 probable)
- 6.6.21: 81 (75 confirmed, 6 probable): 35 Hawai‘i Island; 25 O‘ahu (+7 probable); 13 Maui (-1 probable); 2 out of state
- 6.5.21: 64 Cases (62 Confirmed, 2 Probable): 42 O‘ahu (-1 probable); 10 Maui (+3 probable); 9 Hawai‘i Island; 1 Kaua‘i
- 6.4.21: 69 Cases (67 Confirmed, 2 Probable): 25 Hawaiʻi Island; 14 Maui (-1 probable); 25 Oʻahu (+2 probable); 3 out of state (+1 probable)
- 6.3.21: 45 Cases (37 Confirmed, 8 Probable): 30 Oʻahu (+6 probable); 2 Hawaiʻi Island (+1 probable); 1 Kauaʻi; Maui (+1 probable); 4 out of state
- 6.2.21: 25 Cases: 13 O‘ahu; 7 Maui (+2 probable); -1 Kaua‘i; 4 out of state
- 6.1.21: 56 Cases: 24 O‘ahu (+6 probable); 19 Hawai‘i Island; 3 Kaua‘i; 2 Maui (+1 probable); 2 out of state (-1 probable)
- 5.31.21: 30 Cases: 20 O‘ahu; 7 Maui (-1 probable); 1 Kaua‘i; 2 out of state (+1 probable).
- 5.30.21: 122 Cases (123 Confirmed, -1 Probable): 64 Hawai‘i Island (-1 probable); 47 O‘ahu (+1 probable); 6 Maui ; 2 Kaua‘i; 4 out of state (-1 probable)
- 5.29.21: 48 Cases (45 confirmed, +3 probable): 10 Hawai‘i Island (+1 probable); 5 Maui (+1 probable); 27 O‘ahu (+1 probable); 3 out of state.
- 5.28.21: 44 Cases: (+2 probable, -1 probable): 25 O‘ahu (-1 probable), 6 Maui (+1 probable), 5 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Moloka‘i, 6 (+1 probable) out of state
- 5.27.21: 57 confirmed (+1 probable): 39 (-1 probable) O‘ahu; 10 (-1 probable) Maui; 6 Hawai‘i Island; 2 (+3 probable) out of state
- 5.26.21: 50 Cases (50 New, +2 Probable, -2 Probable); 8 (+1 probable) Hawaiʻi Island; 5 (+1 probable) Maui; 1 Molokaʻi; 31 (-1 probable) Oʻahu; 5 (-1 probable) out of state
- 5.25.21: 23 Cases (21 New, 2 Probable); 15 O‘ahu (+1 probable), 2 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kauai, 1 Moloka‘i, 2 out of state (+1 probable).
- 5.24.21: 34 Cases (40 New, -6 Probable); 26 on O‘ahu (-3 probable); eight on Maui (-2 probable), five on Hawai‘i Island, and one case in a Hawai‘i resident diagnosed while out of state (-1 probable)
- 5.23.21: 48 Cases (8 Hawaiʻi Island, 1 Kauai, 2 Maui (-4 probable), 1 Molokaʻi (+1 probable), 32 Oʻahu (+3 probable), 4 out of state); 2 Deaths on Oʻahu
- 5.22.21: 93 Cases (85 Confirmed, 8 Probable); (65+6 O‘ahu, 1 Hawai‘i Island, 15+2 Maui, 3+1 Out-of-State)
- 5.21.21: 61 Cases (39 Oahu, 3 Hawaii Island, 3 Kauai, 1 Maui, 1 Molokai, 14 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths
- 5.20.21: 80 Cases (59 Confirmed, 21 Probable) Confirmed cases are: 50 O‘ahu, 5 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out-of-State.
- 5.19.21: 73 Cases (58 confirmed, 15 probable). Confirmed cases are: 41 O‘ahu, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Maui, 2 Moloka‘i, 4 Out-of-State.
- 5.18.21: 56 Cases (49 O‘ahu, 3 Kaua‘i, 1 Maui, 1 Moloka‘i, 2 Out-of-State)
- 5.17.21: 83 Cases (62 O‘ahu, 8 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Out-of-State)
- 5.16.21: 127 Cases (103 O‘ahu, 10 Maui, 3 Moloka‘i, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 8 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 5.15.21: 105 Cases (79 O‘ahu, 12 Maui, 4 Moloka‘i, 1 Kaua‘i, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 5.14.21: 83 Cases (64 O‘ahu, 12 Maui, 1 Moloka‘i, 2 Kaua‘i, 1 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Out-of-State); 1 Death on Maui
- 5.13.21: 76 Cases (49 O‘ahu, 17 Maui, 1 Moloka‘i, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Out-of-State)
- 5.12 21: 47 Cases (30 O‘ahu, 8 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i Island, 8 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 5.11.21: 64 Cases (50 O‘ahu, 6 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 4 Out-of-State)
- 5.10.21: 61 cases (36 O’ahu, 11 Maui, 0 Hawaiʻi Island, 6 Kauaʻi, 8 Out-of-State)
- 5.9.21: 84 cases (52 Oʻahu, 16 Maui, 8 Hawaiʻi Island, 0 Kauaʻi, 8 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 5.8.21: 91 cases (73 Oʻahu, 8 Maui, 6 Hawaiʻi Island, 2 Kauaʻi, 2 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 5.7.21: 115 Cases (82 Oʻahu, 14 Maui, 4 Hawaiʻi Island, 8 Kauaʻi, 6 Out-of-State)
- 5.6.21: 128 Cases (99 O‘ahu, 10 Maui, 10 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Kaua‘i, 5 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 5.5.21: 64 Cases (40 O‘ahu, 8 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Kaua‘i, 8 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 5.4.21: 80 Cases (60 O‘ahu, 11 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 6 Out-of-State)
- 5.3.21: 74 Cases (49 O‘ahu, 11 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 7 Kaua‘i, 3 Out-of-State); 1 Death on Maui
- 5.2.21: 113 Cases (80 O‘ahu, 16 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 9 Kaua‘i, 5 Out-of-State)
- 5.1.21: 119 Cases (69 O‘ahu, 21 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island, 17 Kaua‘i, 4 Out-of-State)
- 4.30.21: 118 Cases (84 O‘ahu, 14 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 12 Kaua‘i, 3 Out-of-State)
- 4.29.21: 122 Cases (79 O‘ahu, 26 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Kaua‘i, 7 Out-of-State); 1 Death on Kaua‘i
- 4.28.21: 69 Cases (55 O‘ahu, 10 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Kaua‘i, 1 Out-of-State); 3 Deaths
- 4.27.21: 54 Cases (37 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Kaua‘i, 2 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 4.26.21: 70 Cases (42 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 14 Kaua‘i, 2 Out-of-State)
- 4.25.21: 122 Cases (98 O‘ahu, 12 Maui, 6 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Kaua‘i, 3 Out-of-State)
- 4.24.21: 51 Cases (44 O‘ahu, 5 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Kaua‘i); 1 Death
- 4.23.21: 94 Cases (74 O‘ahu, 11 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Moloka‘i, 4 Out-of-State); 1 Death on Maui
- 4.22.21: 101 Cases (76 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 9 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Kaua‘i, 5 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths
- 4.21.21: 73 Cases (45 O‘ahu, 15 Maui, 6 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Kaua‘i, 1 Moloka‘i, 3 Out-of-State)
- 4.20.21: 48 Cases (26 O‘ahu, 14 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i Island, 7 Out-of-State)
- 4.19.21: 65 Cases (52 O‘ahu, 10 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out-of-State)
- 4.18.21: 111 Cases (93 O‘ahu, 6 Maui, 10 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Out-of-State)
- 4.17.21: 101 Cases (49 O‘ahu, 37 Maui, 11 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 3 Out-of-State)
- 4.16.21: 98 Cases (67 O‘ahu, 17 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 11 Out-of-State); 1 Death on Maui
- 4.15.21: 98 Cases (59 O‘ahu, 24 Maui, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Moloka‘i)
- 4.14.21: 72 Cases (35 O‘ahu, 17 Maui, 16 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths
- 4.13.21: 64 Cases (38 O‘ahu, 18 Maui, 6 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out-of-State)
- 4.12.21: 70 Cases (48 O‘ahu, 15 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Out-of-State)
- 4.11.21: 92 Cases (72 O‘ahu, 11 Maui, 6 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Out-of-State)
- 4.10.21: 114 Cases (74 O‘ahu, 27 Maui, 12 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out-of-State); 1 Maui Death
- 4.9.21: 87 Cases (67 O‘ahu, 11 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 5 Out-of-State)
- 4.8.21: 122 Cases (70 O‘ahu, 40 Maui, 10 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 1 Out-of-State); 3 Deaths
- 4.7.21: 76 Cases (51 O‘ahu, 15 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Kaua‘i, 3 Out-of-State)
- 4.6.21: 61 Cases (30 O‘ahu, 21 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 7 Out-of-State)
- 4.5.21: 95 Cases (54 O‘ahu, 23 Maui, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Out-of-State)
- 4.4.21: 96 Cases (51 O‘ahu, 26 Maui, 15 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Out-of-State)
- 4.3.21: 112 Cases (72 O‘ahu, 24 Maui, 9 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 6 Out-of-State); 4 Deaths
- 4.2.21: 136 Cases (82 O‘ahu, 32 Maui, 13 Hawai‘i Island, 5 Kaua‘i, 4 Out-of-State)
- 4.1.21: 113 Cases (72 O‘ahu, 30 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Out-of-State)
- 3.31.21: 100 Cases (42 O‘ahu, 30 Maui, 16 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 1 Lāna‘i, 10 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 3.30.21: 71 Cases (45 O‘ahu, 12 Maui, 6 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 7 Out-of-State)
- 3.29.21: 103 Cases (52 O‘ahu, 36 Maui, 10 Hawai‘i Island, 5 Out-of-State)
- 3.28.21: 102 Cases (61 O‘ahu, 26 Maui, 15 Hawai‘i Island)
- 3.27.21: 113 Cases (60 O‘ahu, 30 Maui, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 8 Out-of-State); 3 Deaths (2 Maui, 1 O‘ahu)
- 3.26.21: 123 Cases (59 O‘ahu, 44 Maui, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Out-of-State); 1 Death on Maui
- 3.25.21: 122 Cases (84 O‘ahu, 20 Maui, 12 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Out-of-State); 1 Deaths
- 3.24.21: 58 Cases (24 O‘ahu, 22 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 1 Moloka‘i, 3 Out-of-State); 3 Deaths
- 3.23.21: 41 Cases (28 O‘ahu, 8 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Lāna‘i, 3 Out-of-State)
- 3.22.21: 79 Cases (48 O‘ahu, 19 Maui, 9 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Moloka‘i, 1 Kaua‘i)
- 3.21.21: 81 Cases (42 O‘ahu, 24 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Moloka‘i, 9 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 3.20.21: 87 Cases (55 O‘ahu, 22 Maui, 9 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 3.19.21: 99 Cases (49 O‘ahu, 37 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Out-of-State); 1 Death on Maui
- 3.18.21: 88 Cases (38 O‘ahu, 39 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Molokaʻi; 2 Out-of-State)
- 3.17.21: 69 Cases (38 O‘ahu, 23 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Lānaʻi; 3 Out-of-State)
- 3.16.21: 48 Cases (30 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i; 2 Out-of-State)
- 3.15.21: 46 Cases (22 O‘ahu, 15 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island; 2 Out-of-State)
- 3.14.21: 51 Cases (28 O‘ahu, 18 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island; 1 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 3.13.21: 64 Cases (34 O‘ahu, 22 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island; 1 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 3.12.31: 66 Cases (30 O‘ahu, 20 Maui, 1 Moloka‘i, 15 Hawai‘i Island); 1 Death
- 3.11.21: 60 Cases (30 O‘ahu, 18 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Out-of-State)
- 3.10.21: 48 Cases (29 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 5 Out-of-State); 3 Deaths
- 3.9.21: 42 Cases (16 O‘ahu, 18 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out-of-State)
- 3.8.21: 45 Cases (21 O‘ahu, 11 Maui, 10 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Out-of-State)
- 3.7.21: 53 Cases (25 O‘ahu, 12 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Kaua‘i, 6 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 3.6.21: 87 Cases (33 O‘ahu, 42 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 3.5.21: 54 New Cases (29 O‘ahu, 18 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths
- 3.4.21: 60 New Cases (36 O‘ahu, 15 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 4 Out-of-State)
- 3.3.21: 20 New Cases (8 O‘ahu, 11 Maui, 1 Kaua‘i); 2 Deaths
- 3.2.21: 35 New Cases (18 O‘ahu, 13 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i, 2 Out-of-State)
- 3.1.21: 29 New Cases (17 O‘ahu, 8 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i, 3 Out-of-State)
- 2.28.21: 60 New Cases (39 O‘ahu, 15 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i, 2 Out-of-State)
- 2.27.21: 106 Cases including 23 O‘ahu, 75 Maui (44 “new” and 31 “old”), 3 Hawai‘i, 5 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths
- 2.26.21: 44 New Cases (25 O‘ahu, 15 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i, 1 Kaua‘i, 2 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths
- 2.25.21: 45 New Cases (24 O‘ahu, 18 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i, 2 Out-of-State)
- 2.24.21: 50 New Cases (16 O‘ahu, 24 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i, 1 Kaua‘i, 7 Out-of-State); 4 Deaths
- 2.23.21: 47 New Cases (27 O‘ahu, 17 Maui, 3 Out-of-State)
- 2.22.21: 52 New Cases (21 O‘ahu, 28 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i)
- 2.21.21: 68 New Cases (33 O‘ahu, 28 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Out-of-State)
- 2.20.21: 59 New Cases (35 O‘ahu, 12 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 10 Out-of-State)
- 2.19.21: 50 New Cases (22 O‘ahu, 22 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths
- 2.18.21: 67 New Cases (45 O‘ahu, 8 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Moloka‘i, 1 Kauai, 5 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 2.17.21: 29 New Cases (17 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 2.16.21: 17 New Cases (13 O‘ahu, 3 Maui, 1 Out-of-State)
- 2.15.21: 35 New Cases (25 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 1 Moloka‘i, 2 Out-of-State)
- 2.14.21: 48 New Cases (38 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 2.13.21: 71 New Cases (48 O‘ahu, 11 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 10 Out-of-State)
- 2.12.21: 70 New Cases (33 O‘ahu, 25 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 7 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 2.11.21: 95 New Cases (63 O‘ahu, 19 Maui, 1 Moloka‘i, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 9 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 2.10.21: 56 New Cases (42 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Out-of-State); 5 Deaths
- 2.9.21: 37 New Cases (26 O‘ahu, 5 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Out-of-State)
- 2.8.21: 33 New Cases (20 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Out-of-State)
- 2.7.21: 75 New Cases (52 O‘ahu, 14 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths
- 2.6.21: 108 New Cases (86 O‘ahu, 16 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Lāna‘i, 1 Kaua‘i, 3 Out-of-State)
- 2.5.21: 101 New Cases (64 O‘ahu, 25 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Lāna‘i, 8 Out-of-State)
- 2.4.21: 107 New Cases (79 O‘ahu, 16 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 5 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths
- 2.3.21: 74 New Cases (41 O‘ahu, 23 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Out-of-State)
- 2.2.21: 64 New Cases (41 O‘ahu, 17 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Out-of-State)
- 2.1.21: 90 New Cases (57 O‘ahu, 20 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 5 Out-of-State)
- 1.31.21: 82 New Cases (59 O‘ahu, 8 Maui, 11 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Out-of-State); 3 Deaths
- 1.30.21: 116 New Cases (82 O‘ahu, 20 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Out-of-State)
- 1.29.21: 115 New Cases (75 O‘ahu, 24 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 11 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 1.28.21: 100 New Cases (65 O‘ahu, 21 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Lāna‘i, 6 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths
- 1.27.21: 103 New Cases (64 O‘ahu, 27 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 9 Out-of-State); 3 Deaths
- 1.26.21: 71 New Cases (61 O‘ahu, 8 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out-of-State); Death Count Updated
- 1.25.21: 123 New Cases (91 O‘ahu, 21 Maui, 6 Hawai‘i Island, 5 Out-of-State)
- 1.24.21: 153 New Cases (103 O‘ahu, 34 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island, 8 Out-of-State); 6 Deaths
- 1.23.21: 134 New Cases (105 O‘ahu, 21 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Out-of-State); 4 Deaths
- 1.22.21: 132 New Cases (98 O‘ahu, 19 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 9 Out-of-State); 4 Deaths
- 1.21.21: 119 New Cases (66 O‘ahu, 30 Maui, 16 Hawai‘i Island, 7 Out-of-State); 3 Deaths
- 1.20.21: 75 New Cases (50 O‘ahu, 14 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 6 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 1.19.21: 65 New Cases (45 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 6 Hawai‘i Island, 5 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths
- 1.18.21: 129 New Cases (83 O‘ahu, 21 Maui, 9 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Kaua‘i, 14 Out-of-State)
- 1.17.21: 132 New Cases (86 O‘ahu, 29 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 9 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths
- 1.16.21: 165 New Cases (114 O‘ahu, 30 Maui, 11 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 9 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths
- 1.15.21: 150 New Cases (111 O‘ahu, 26 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 7 Out-of-State)
- 1.14.21: 179 New Cases (122 O‘ahu, 32 Maui, 13 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 11 Out-of-State); 5 Deaths
- 1.13.21: 106 New Cases (73 O‘ahu, 11 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Kaua‘i, 13 Out-of-State); 3 Deaths
- 1.12.21: 114 New Cases (83 O‘ahu, 21 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Out-of-State)
- 1.11.21: 172 New Cases (108 O‘ahu, 33 Maui, 20 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 10 Out-of-State)
- 1.10.21: 200 New Cases (128 O‘ahu, 30 Maui, 12 Hawai‘i Island, 9 Kaua‘i, 21 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths
- 1.9.21: 250 New Cases (159 O‘ahu, 51 Maui, 20 Hawai‘i Island, 20 Out-of-State); 4 Deaths
- 1.8.21: 264 New Cases (201 O‘ahu, 23 Maui, 10 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Kaua‘i, 2 Moloka‘i, 25 Out-of-State); 4 Deaths
- 1.7.21: 322 New Cases (213 O‘ahu, 56 Maui, 18 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 34 Out-of-State)
- 1.6.21: 143 New Cases (85 O‘ahu, 29 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Kaua‘i, 1 Moloka‘i, 17 Out-of-State); 10 Deaths
- 1.5.21: 124 New Cases (74 O‘ahu, 21 Maui, 12 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 16 Out-of-State)
- 1.4.21: 89 New Cases (62 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 14 Out-of-State)
- 1.3.21: 149 New Cases (88 O‘ahu, 30 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Kauaʻi, 27 Out-of-State)
- 1.2.21: 171 New Cases (92 O‘ahu, 47 Maui, 20 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Kauaʻi, 10 Out-of-State)
- 1.1.21: 241 New Cases (190 O‘ahu, 28 Maui, 13 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kauaʻi, 9 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 12.31.20: 188 New Cases (135 O‘ahu, 26 Maui, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 13 Out-of-State)
- 12.30.20: 108 New Cases (86 O‘ahu, 17 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 2 Out-of-State)
- 12.29.20: 76 New Cases (56 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Out-of-State)
- 12.28.20: 46 New Cases (30 O‘ahu, 13 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kauaʻi)
- 12.27.20: 95 New Cases (72 Oʻahu, 18 Maui, 3 Hawaiʻi Island, 1 Kauiʻi, 1 Out-of-State)
- 12.26.20: 120 New Cases (84 Oʻahu, 20 Maui, 3 Kauiʻi, 3 Hawaiʻi Island, 10 Out-of-State)
- 12.25.20: 120 New Cases (95 O‘ahu, 17 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island)
- 12.24.20: 129 New Cases (79 O‘ahu, 33 Maui, 13 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 3 Out-of-State)
- 12.23.20: 107 New Cases (69 O‘ahu, 15 Maui, 13 Hawai‘i Island, 10 Out-of-State); 3 Deaths
- 12.22.20: 66 New Cases (51 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 6 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Out-of-State)
- 12.21.20: 134 New Cases (104 O‘ahu, 14 Maui, 13 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kauai, 2 Out-of-State)
- 12.20.20: 204 New Cases (180 O‘ahu, 11 Maui, 13 Hawai‘i Island); 1 Death
- 12.19.20: 156 New Cases (116 O‘ahu, 14 Maui, 21 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 4 Out-of-State)
- 12.18.20: 130 New Cases (105 O‘ahu, 11 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 6 Out-of-State); 1 Deaths
- 12.17.20: 142 New Cases (113 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 16 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 5 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths
- 12.16.20: 110 New Cases (85 O‘ahu, 14 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Out-of-State); 4 Deaths
- 12.15.20: 57 New Cases (35 O‘ahu, 8 Maui, 10 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Out-of-State)
- 12.14.20: 190 New Cases (158 O‘ahu, 15 Maui, 15 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Out-of-State)
- 12.13.20: 90 New Cases (58 O‘ahu, 8 Maui, 10 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Kaua‘i, 10 Out-of-State) 3 Deaths
- 12.12.20: 198 New Cases (153 O‘ahu, 22 Maui, 17 Hawai‘i Island, 5 Kaua‘i, 1 Out-of-State) 2 Deaths
- 12.11.20: 89 New Cases (57 O‘ahu, 19 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Kaua‘i, 8 Out-of-State) 1 Death
- 12.10.20: 123 New Cases (79 O‘ahu, 11 Maui, 24 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Kaua‘i, 7 Out-of-State) 2 Deaths
- 12.9.20: 80 New Cases (45 O‘ahu, 15 on Maui, 12 Hawaiʻi Island, 1 Kauaʻi, 7 Out-of-State) 4 Deaths
- 12.8.20: 53 New Cases (39 O‘ahu, 6 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Moloka‘i)
- 12.7.20: 81 New Cases (58 O‘ahu, 12 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 3 Out-of-State)
- 12.6.20: 105 New Cases (87 O‘ahu, 6 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 7 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 12.5.20: 133 New Cases (82 O‘ahu, 15 Maui, 13 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Moloka‘i, 22 Out-of-State); 5 Deaths
- 12.4.20: 106 New Cases (73 O‘ahu, 15 Maui, 11 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Kaua‘i, 4 Out-of-State); 10 Deaths
- 12.3.20: 144 New Cases (118 O‘ahu, 14 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Kaua‘i, 3 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths
- 12.2.20: 78 New Cases (63 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 9 Out-of-State)
- 12.1.20: 44 New Cases (32 O‘ahu, 5 Maui, 6 Hawai‘i Island)
- 11.30.20: 85 New Cases (66 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Moloka‘i, 1 Kaua‘i, 4 Out-of-State)
- 11.29.20: 57 New Cases (47 O‘ahu, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Maui, 1 Kaua‘i, 2 Out-of-State) 4 Deaths
- 11.28.20: 76 New Cases (48 O‘ahu, 17 Hawai‘i Island, 9 Maui, 1 Kaua‘i, 1 Out-of-State)
- 11.27.20: 92 New Cases (71 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 5 Kaua‘i, 7 Out-of-State) 3 Deaths
- 11.26.20: 120 New Cases (92 O‘ahu, 14 Maui, 11 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Kaua‘i) 2 Deaths
- 11.25.20: 108 New Cases (93 O‘ahu, 5 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 8 Out of State) 2 Deaths
- 11.24.20: 61 New Cases (45 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Out of State, 1 Kaua‘i)
- 11.23.20: 114 New Cases (80 O‘ahu, 11 Maui, 10 Hawai‘i Island, 10 Out of State, 3 Kaua‘i)
- 11.22.20: 123 New Cases (97 O‘ahu, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Maui, 6 Kaua‘i, 2 Out of State); 2 Deaths
- 11.21.20: 163 New Cases (123 O‘ahu, 15 Hawai‘i Island, 12 Maui, 4 Kaua‘i, 9 Out of State); 7 Deaths
- 11.20.20: 95 New Cases (70 O‘ahu, 13 Hawai‘i Island, 5 Maui, 1 Kaua‘i, 6 Out of State); 1 Death
- 11.19.20: 107 New Cases (75 O‘ahu, 12 Hawai‘i Island, 9 Maui, 4 Kaua‘i, 7 Out of State)
- 11.18.20: 71 New Cases (59 O‘ahu, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Maui, 8 Out of State); 1 Death
- 11.17.20: 53 New Cases (37 O‘ahu, 6 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Maui, 8 Out of State)
- 11.16.20: 95 New Cases (76 O‘ahu, 8 Hawai‘i Island, 7 Maui, 2 Kaua‘i, 2 Out of State)
- 11.15.20: No New COVID-19 Data for 11/15/20 Due to DOH Time Shift in Data Window Reporting
- 11.14.20: 108 New Cases (90 O‘ahu, 12 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Maui, 3 Kaua‘i, 2 Out of State)
- 11.13.20: 110 New Cases (92 O‘ahu, 8 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Maui, 2 Kaua‘i, 7 Out of State)
- 11.12.20: 97 New Cases (72 O‘ahu, 15 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Maui, 1 Kaua‘i, 3 Out of State)
- 11.11.20: 118 New Cases (85 O‘ahu, 23 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Maui, 3 Kaua‘i, 1 Out of State)
- 11.10.20: 78 New Cases (62 O‘ahu, 5 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 7 Out of State); 1 Death
- 11.9.20: 64 New Cases (53 O‘ahu, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Kaua‘i, 5 Out of State)
- 11.8.20: 128 New Cases (106 O‘ahu, 19 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Maui, 1 Out of State); 1 Death
- 11.7.20: 128 New Cases (108 O‘ahu, 11 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Maui, 2 Kaua‘i, 5 Out of State)
- 11.6.20: 122 New Cases (87 O‘ahu, 21 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Maui, 1 Lāna‘i, 1 Kaua‘i, 6 Out of State)
- 11.5.20: 100 New Cases (66 O‘ahu, 24 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Maui, 1 Lāna‘i, 1 Kaua‘i, 7 Out of State)
- 11.4.20: 156 New Cases (125 O‘ahu, 21 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Maui, 1 Lāna‘i, 5 Out of State)
- 11.3.20: 89 New Cases (73 O‘ahu, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Lāna‘i, 1 Kaua‘i, 5 Out of State)
- 11.2.20: 78 New Cases (65 O‘ahu, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Maui, 1 Lāna‘i, 1 Kaua‘i, 5 Out of State)
- 11.1.20: 83 New Cases (53 O‘ahu, 26 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 3 Out of State)
- 10.31.20: 68 New Cases (46 O‘ahu, 15 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Maui, 6 Out of State) 3 Deaths
- 10.30.20: 94 New Cases (74 O‘ahu, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Maui, 2 Lana‘i, 1 Kaua‘i) 1 Death
- 10.29.20: 77 New Cases (60 O‘ahu, 8 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Lana‘i, 1 Kaua‘i, 6 Out of State) 2 Deaths
- 10.28.20: 62 New Cases (41 O‘ahu, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 7 Lana‘i, 2 Maui, 6 Out of State)
- 10.27.20: 66 New Cases (50 O‘ahu, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 9 Lana‘i, 2 Maui, 2 Out of State); 3 Deaths
- 10.26.20: : 38 New Cases (26 O‘ahu, 9 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 2 Out of State)
- 10.25.20: 121 New Cases (49 O‘ahu, 51 Hawai‘i Island, 18 in Maui County, 1 Kauai, 1 Out of State)
- 10.24.20: 90 New Cases (58 O‘ahu, 16 Hawai‘i Island, 16 in Maui County); 3 Deaths
- 10.23.20: 131 New Cases (67 O‘ahu, 34 Hawai‘i Island, 29 in Maui County, 1 Out of State); 3 Deaths
- 10.22.20: 102 New Cases (52 O‘ahu, 29 Hawai‘i Island, 18 in Maui County, 3 Out of State); 3 Deaths
- 10.21.20: 78 New Cases (65 O‘ahu, 9 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Maui County); 14 Deaths
- 10.20.20: 91 New Cases (61 O‘ahu, 24 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Out of State, 2 Maui); 2 Deaths
- 10.19.20: 39 New Cases (31 O‘ahu, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out of State)
- 10.18.20: 83 New Cases (68 O‘ahu, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i); 1 Death
- 10.17.20: 96 New Cases (81 O‘ahu, 12 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 2 Out-of-State); 1 Death
- 10.16.20: 89 New Cases (68 O‘ahu, 21 Hawai‘i Island); 1 Death
- 10.15.20: 91 New Cases (74 O‘ahu, 13 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Maui, 2 Out of State); 1 Death
- 10.14.20: 101 New Cases (81 O‘ahu, 18 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Maui, 1 Out of State); 10 Deaths
- 10.13.20: 62 New Cases (30 O‘ahu, 21 Hawai‘i Island, 11 on Maui); 4 Deaths (3 O‘ahu and 1 Maui)
- 10.12.20: 42 New COVID-19 Cases (37 O‘ahu, 5 Hawai‘i Island); 0 Deaths
- 10.11.20: 103 New Cases (79 on Oʻahu and 24 on Hawaiʻi Island)
- 10.10.20: 73 New Cases (59 on Oʻahu and 14 on Hawaiʻi Island); 2 Deaths
- 10.9.20: 155 New COVID-19 Cases (109 O‘ahu, 45 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out of State); 2 Deaths
- 10.8.20: 101 New COVID-19 Cases (86 O‘ahu, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Maui); 1 Death
- 10.7.20: 110 New COVID-19 Cases (90 O‘ahu, 18 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Maui, 1 Out-of-State); 3 Deaths
- 10.6.20: 83 New COVID-19 Cases (67 O‘ahu, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Maui); 3 Death
- 10.5.20: 52 New COVID-19 Cases (41 O‘ahu, 10 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Maui); 1 Death
- 10.4.20: 70 New COVID-19 Cases (53 O‘ahu, 15 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Maui); 3 Deaths in Maui County
- 10.3.20: 133 New COVID-19 Cases (87 O‘ahu, 43 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Maui); 11 Deaths
- 10.2.20: 87 New COVID-19 Cases (70 O‘ahu, 16 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out of State); 3 Deaths
- 10.1.20: 108 New COVID-19 Cases (102 O‘ahu, 6 Hawai‘i Island); 3 Deaths
- 9.30.20: 121 New COVID-19 Cases (92 O‘ahu, 27 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Maui, 1 Out of State); 2 Deaths
- 9.29.20: 87 New COVID-19 Cases (80 O‘ahu, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Maui, 2 Out of State); 2 Deaths
- 9.28.20: 90 New COVID-19 Cases, All on O‘ahu
- 9.27.20: 98 New COVID-19 Cases (91 O‘ahu, 7 Hawai‘i Island); 1 Death
- 9.26.20: 127 New COVID-19 Cases (124 O‘ahu, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i); 4 Deaths
- 9.25.20: 112 New COVID-19 Cases (97 O‘ahu, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i); 3 Deaths
- 9.24.20: 90 New COVID-19 Cases (81 O‘ahu, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Maui, 1 Out of State); 2 Deaths
- 9.23.20: 168 New COVID-19 Cases (154 O‘ahu, 13 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Maui); 2 Deaths
- 9.22.20: 63 New COVID-19 Cases (55 O‘ahu, 8 Hawai‘i Island)
- 9.21.20: 56 New COVID-19 Cases (49 O‘ahu, 7 Hawai‘i Island)
- 9.20.20: 77 New COVID-19 Cases (71 O‘ahu, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Maui)
- 9.19.20: 110 New COVID-19 Cases (100 O‘ahu, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Maui)
- 9.18.20: 114 New COVID-19 Cases (105 O‘ahu, 9 Hawai‘i Island), 13 Deaths
- 9.17.20: 160 New COVID-19 Cases (137 O‘ahu, 20 Hawai‘i Island, Maui County 3), 4 Deaths
- 9.16.20: 102 New COVID-19 Cases (97 O‘ahu, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out of State), 3 Deaths
- 9.15.20: 66 New COVID-19 Cases (59 O‘ahu, 6 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out of State), 1 Death
- 9.14.20: 80 New COVID-19 Cases (70 O‘ahu, 3 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island), No New Deaths
- 9.13.20: 114 New COVID-19 Cases (96 O‘ahu, 2 Maui, 16 Hawai‘i Island), 2 Deaths
- 9.12.20: 131 New COVID-19 Cases (115 O‘ahu, 6 Maui, 10 Hawai‘i Island), 1 Death
- 9.11.20: 167 New COVID-19 Cases (142 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 21 Hawai‘i Island), 2 Deaths
- 9.10.20: 169 New COVID-19 Cases (158 O‘ahu, 3 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island), 3 Deaths
- 9.9.20: 100 New COVID-19 Cases (88 O‘ahu, 12 Hawai‘i Island), 3 Deaths
- 9.8.20: 66 New COVID-19 Cases (58 O‘ahu, 2 Maui, 6 Hawai‘i Island), 2 Deaths
- 9.7.20: 105 New COVID-19 Cases (90 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 11 Hawai‘i Island), 1 More Death
- 9.6.20: 164 New COVID-19 Cases (146 O‘ahu, 3 Maui, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i), 1 More Death
- 9.5.20: 221 New COVID-19 Cases (191 O‘ahu, 5 Maui, 24 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out of State), 3 More Deaths
- 9.4.20: 271 New COVID-19 Cases (236 O‘ahu, 1 Maui, 34 Hawai‘i Island), 2 More Deaths
- 9.3.20: 211 New COVID-19 Cases (190 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 17 Hawai‘i Island), 4 O‘ahu Deaths
- 9.2.20: 389 New COVID-19 Cases, Includes 90 Cases From Delayed Reporting (302 O‘ahu, 2 Maui, 35 Hawai‘i Island); 1 More Death
- 9.1.20: 181 New COVID-19 Cases (157 O‘ahu, 5 Maui, 19 Hawai‘i Island); 4 More Deaths
- 8.31.20: 133 New COVID-19 Cases (107 O‘ahu, 1 Maui, 24 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out of State); 7 Deaths
- 8.30.20: 200 New COVID-19 Cases (174 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 22 Hawai‘i Island); 1 More O‘ahu Death
- 8.29.20: 310 New COVID-19 Cases (263 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 39 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i); 3 O‘ahu Deaths
- 8.28.20: 265 New COVID-19 Cases (233 O‘ahu, 6 Maui, 26 HI Island); 4 Deaths (3 O‘ahu, 1 Maui)
- 8.27.20: 306 New COVID-19 Cases (289 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 10 Hawai‘i Island); Four More O‘ahu Deaths
- 8.26.20: 277 New COVID-19 Cases (245 O‘ahu, 8 Maui, 23 Hawai‘i Island); Two More O‘ahu Deaths
- 8.25.20: 215 New COVID-19 Cases (201 O‘ahu, 3 Maui, 11 Hawai‘i Island)
- 8.24.20: 169 New COVID-19 Cases (150 O‘ahu, 10 Maui, 9 Hawai‘i Island); Two More O‘ahu Deaths
- 8.23.20: 248 New COVID-19 Cases (228 O‘ahu, 12 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island)
- 8.22.20: 284 New COVID-19 Cases (259 O‘ahu, 15 Hawai‘i Island, 10 Maui); One More O‘ahu Death
- 8.21.20: 230 New COVID-19 Cases (209 O‘ahu, 13 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Maui, 2 Kaua‘i); One Death
- 8.20.20: 236 New COVID-19 Cases (230 O‘ahu, 5 Big Island, 1 Maui); 3 Deaths (2 O‘ahu, 1 Maui)
- 8.19.20: 261 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (233 O‘ahu, 20 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island); One Death
- 8.18.20: 134 New COVID-19 Cases (124 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island); One Death on O‘ahu
- 8.17.20: 174 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (163 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island)
- 8.16.20: 220 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (202 O‘ahu, 14 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island)
- 8.15.20: 284 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (273 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i)
- 8.14.20: 233 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (218 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i)
- 8.13.20: BREAKING: 355 New COVID-19 Cases (O‘ahu 343, Maui 7, Hawai‘i Island 4, Kaua‘i 1)
- 8.12.20: 202 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (O‘ahu 197, Kaua‘i 2, Hawai‘i Island 2, Maui 1)
- 8.11.20: 118 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (112 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i Island)
- 8.10.20: Three More Deaths, 140 New COVID-19 Cases (138 on Oʻahu, one each on Maui & Kauaʻi)
- 8.9.20: 152 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (O‘ahu 147, Big Island 3, Maui 1, Kaua‘i 1)
- 8.8.20: 231 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i, One More Death
- 8.7.20: 201 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawaii, First time Daily Count is Over 200
- 8.6.20: UPDATE: 152 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; “Undercount” Resolved
- 8.5.20: 173 New COVID-19 Cases, All on O‘ahu
- 8.4.20: 144 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; 27th Death
- 8.3.20: 207 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i, Highest One-Day Record Due to Delayed Lab Reporting
- 8.2.20: 45 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; Temporary Reporting Delays Affect Total
- 8.1.20: 87 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; Testing Lag of 5-7 Days
- 7.31.20: 123 New COVID-19 Cases: Third Consecutive Day of Triple-Digit Increases in Hawai‘i
- 7.30.20: 124 New COVID-19 Cases: New One-Day Record, Triple-Digit Record for Hawai‘i
- 7.29.20: 109 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (98 on O‘ahu, 9 on Maui, 2 Kaua‘i), New One-Day High
- 7.28.20: 47 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i: 46 on O‘ahu, 1 on Maui
- 7.27.20: 28 New COVID-19 Cases on O‘ahu; Investigators Search for Bar Patrons for Contact Tracing
- 7.26.20: 64 New Covid-19 Cases in Hawai‘i on Sunday: 55 on O‘ahu, 7 on Maui, 2 on Kaua‘i
- 7.25.20: 73 New COVID-19 Cases: 3rd Consecutive Day of Record High Numbers on July 25
- 7.24.20: 60 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawaiʻi: 2nd Day of Record High Numbers on July 24
- 7.23.20: 55 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawaiʻi: Record High Numbers on Thursday, July 23
COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 626)
- (Sept. 6, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 626, with two new deaths–one each on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island.
- (Sept. 5, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 624, with 10 new deaths reported, including three deaths each on Maui and O’ahu, and one death each on Kaua’i and Hawai’i Island. One of the Maui deaths involved a man in his 20s with underlying conditions.
- (Sept. 4, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 614, with one new death reported on O’ahu. The death involved an O’ahu woman in her 50s who was hospitalized with underlying conditions.
- (Sept. 3, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 613, with seven new deaths reported–including five on O’ahu, one on Maui and one on Hawai’i Island.
- (Sept. 2, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 606, with four new deaths reported. Two of the deaths occurred on O’ahu, there was one on Maui, and one is a case from Hawai’i Island.
- (Sept. 1, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 602, with 13 new deaths reported. Nine of the deaths were on Oahu and four were on Maui.
- (Aug. 29, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 589, with two new deaths reported, both on O‘ahu, including two women–one in her 60s and another in her 70s. Both were hospitalized with underlying conditions.
- (Aug. 28, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 587, with five new deaths reported. The state Department of Health reports the deaths included four individuals on O‘ahu and one on Moloka‘i. This is the first COVID related death for the island of Moloka‘i since the pandemic began.
- (Aug. 27, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 582, with nine new deaths reported–all on Oahu. The state Department of Health reports the deaths involved: a woman in her 50s, two men in their 50s, a man and woman in their 60s, and a woman and three men in their 70s. All had underlying conditions, and all but one were hospitalized at the time of their death. One on the men, between 70-79 years old died at home.
- (Aug. 25, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 573, with eight new deaths reported, including seven on O‘ahu and one on Maui. The O‘ahu deaths involved a woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman her 50s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s, and two men in their 80s. All were hospitalized with underlying conditions. The Maui death involved a man in his 70s who had underlying conditions and died at home.
- (Aug. 24, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 565, with one new death reported on O‘ahu, involving a man in his 80s who was hospitalized with underlying conditions.
- (Aug. 22, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 564, with one new death reported on Maui. The state Department of Health reports that today’s death involved a Maui woman in her 30s who was hospitalized with underlying conditions.
- (Aug. 21, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 563, with one new death reported on Maui. The state Department of Health reports the death involved a Maui man in his 50s with underlying conditions, who died at home.
- (Aug. 20, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 562, with four new deaths reported–two on Maui and two on O‘ahu. The state Department of Health reports the deaths involved: two men on Maui–one in his 50s and one in his 70s; and two men on O‘ahu–one in his 60s and one 80 years or older. All were hospitalized with underlying conditions.
- (Aug. 19, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 558, with four new deaths reported–three on O‘ahu, and one on Kaua’i.
- (Aug. 18, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 554, with two new deaths reported on Wednesday–both on O‘ahu. The deaths involved a man and woman, both in their 70s, who were hospitalized with underlying conditions.
- (Aug. 15,2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 552, with four new deaths reported on O‘ahu. The deaths involved: a man in his 40s who was hospitalized with underlying conditions; a woman in her 40s who was hospitalized with underlying conditions; a man in his 50s who was died at home with underlying conditions; and a man in his 60s who was hospitalized with NO underlying conditions.
- (Aug. 14, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 548, with one new death reported on O‘ahu. The death involved a man in his 60s who was hospitalized with underlying conditions.
- (Aug. 13, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 547, with one new death reported on O‘ahu. The death involved an O‘ahu man in his 70s who was hospitalized with underlying conditions.
- (Aug. 12, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 546, with one new death reported on O‘ahu. The death involved an O‘ahu man in his 30s who was hospitalized with underlying conditions.
- (Aug. 11, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 545, with two new deaths reported on O‘ahu. The deaths involved: two women–one in her 40s and another in her 80s, both who were hospitalized with underlying conditions.
- (Aug. 8, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 543, with one new death reported on O‘ahu. The death involved an O‘ahu man in his 70s who was hospitalized with underlying conditions.
- (Aug. 7, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 542, with two new deaths reported on Oʻahu. The deaths included an Oʻahu man in his 70s and an Oʻahu woman in her 70s. Both were hospitalized with underlying conditions.
- (Aug. 6, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 540, with two new deaths reported. The deaths included an O‘ahu man in his 70s and a Hawaii Island man in his 70s. Both were hospitalized with underlying conditions.
- (Aug. 3, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 538, with one new death reported. The death involved a Maui woman in her 70s who was hospitalized with underlying conditions.
- (July 30, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 537, with three new deaths reported–one on Maui and two on O‘ahu.
- (July 29, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 534, with two new deaths reported–one on O‘ahu and one on Hawai‘i Island.
- (July 28, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 532, with three new deaths reported–two on Maui and one on Hawai‘i Island. The Maui deaths included a man and a woman, both in their 70s who were hospitalized with underlying conditions.
- (July 25, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 529, with two new deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (July 22, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 527, with three new death reported.
- (July 21, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 524, with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (July 16, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 523, with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (July 15, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 522, with one new death reported on Hawai‘i Island
- (July 10, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 521, with two new deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (July 8, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 519, with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (July 1, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 518, with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (June 30, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 517, with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (June 26, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 516, with two new deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (June 25, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 514, with one new deaths reported on Hawai‘i Island.
- (June 20, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 513, with two new death reported–one on O‘ahu and one on Maui.
- (June 19, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 511, with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (June 18, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 510, with three new death reported–two on O‘ahu and one on Maui.
- (June 16, 201) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 507, with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (June 11, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 506, with one new death reported on Hawai‘i Island.
- (June 6, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 505, with one three deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (June 5, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 502, with one new deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (June 3, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 501, with one new death reported on Maui.
- (May 30, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 500, with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (May 29, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased today to 499, with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (May 27, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased today to 498, with two new deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (May 23, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 496, with two new deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (May 21, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 494, with two new deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (May 16, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 492, with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (May 15, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 491, with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (May 14, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 490, with one new deaths reported on Maui.
- (May 12, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 489, with one death reported on O’ahu.
- (May 9, 2021) Hawaiʻi’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 488 with one new death reported on Maui.
- (May 8, 2021) Hawaiʻi’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 487 with one new death reported on Oʻahu.
- (May 6, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 486 with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (May 5, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 485 with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (May 3, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 484 with one new death reported on Maui.
- (April 29, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 483 with one new death reported on Kaua‘i.
- (April 28, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 482 with three new deaths reported–two on Maui and one on O‘ahu.
- (April 27, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 479 with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (April 24, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 478 with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (April 23, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 477 with one new death reported on Maui.
- (April 22, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 476 with two new deaths reported–one on Maui and one on O‘ahu.
- (April 16, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 474 with one new death reported on Maui.
- (April 14, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 473 with two new deaths reported on Maui.
- (April 10, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 471 with one new death reported on Maui.
- (April 8, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 470 with two new deaths reported on Maui and one on O‘ahu.
- (April 3, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 467 with three new deaths reported on O‘ahu and one on Maui.
- (March 31, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 463 with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (March 27, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to at 462 with two new death reported on Maui and one on O‘ahu.
- (March 26, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to at 459 with one new death reported on Maui.
- (March 25, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to at 458 with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (March 24, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to at 457 with two new deaths reported on O‘ahu and one death on Maui.
- (March 21, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 454 with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (March 20, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 453 with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (March 19, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 452 with one new deaths reported on Maui.
- (March 14, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 451 with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (March 13, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 450 with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (March 12, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 449 with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (March 10, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 448 with three new deaths reported, all on O‘ahu.
- (March 7, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 445 with one new death reported on Maui.
- (March 6, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 444 with one new death reported on Maui.
- (March 5, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 443 with two new deaths reported, both on O‘ahu.
- (March 3, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 441 with two new deaths reported, both on O‘ahu.
- (Feb. 27, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 439 with two new deaths reported on O‘ahu. The deaths included one man in his 80s and another in his 90s, both who were hospitalized with underlying conditions.
- (Feb. 26, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 437 with two new deaths reported–including one death each on O‘ahu and Maui.
- (Feb. 24, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 435 with four new deaths reported–two on O‘ahu and two on Maui.
- (Feb. 21, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 431 with one new deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (Feb. 19, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 430 with two new deaths–one reported on O‘ahu and the other on Maui.
- (Feb. 18, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 428 with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (Feb. 17, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 427 with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (Feb. 14, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 426 with one additional death on O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Feb.12, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 425 with one additional today on O‘ahu. The death involved an O‘ahu man in his 60s who was hospitalized with underlying conditions.
- (Feb. 11, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 424 with one additional death on O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Feb. 10, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 423 with five additional deaths–three on Maui and two on O‘ahu.
- (Feb. 7, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 418 with two additional deaths on O‘ahu.
- (Feb. 4, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 416 with two additional deaths on O‘ahu.
- (Feb. 3, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 414 with four additional deaths on O‘ahu.
- (Jan. 31, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 410 with three additional deaths–two on O‘ahu and one on Maui.
- (Jan. 29, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 407 with one additional deaths on O‘ahu.
- (Jan. 28, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 406 with three additional deaths–both on O‘ahu.
- (Jan. 27, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 404 with three additional deaths–two on O‘ahu and one on Maui.
- (Jan. 26, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths were adjusted upward to 401. This accounts for the 59 (revised by DOH) previously unreported COVID-19 related deaths that were confirmed on Monday. The deaths occurred in August through December, 2020 with 51 deaths reported on O‘ahu, six on Hawai‘i and three on Maui.
- (Jan. 24, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 342 with six new deaths reported–five on O‘ahu, and one on Hawai‘i Island.
- (Jan. 23, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 336 with four new deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (Jan. 22, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 332 with four new deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (Jan. 21, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 328 with three new deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (Jan. 20, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 325 with one new death reported on Maui. The victim is a Maui woman, 70-79 yrs, who died in the hospital with underlying conditions.
- (Jan. 19, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 324 with two new deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (Jan. 17, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 322 with two new deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (Jan. 16, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 320 with two new deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (Jan. 14, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 318 with four new deaths reported on O‘ahu and one on Maui. All had underlying conditions and were hospitalized at the time of their deaths. The Maui case involved a man in his 90s.
- (Jan. 13, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 312 with two new deaths reported on O‘ahu and one on Maui. The O‘ahu deaths included a female between the ages of 40-49 years and a male 50-59 years old. The Maui death involved a male between 60-69 years old. All three had underlying conditions are were hospitalized at the time of their passing.
- (Jan. 10, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 309 with two new deaths reported, one on O‘ahu and one in a Hawaiʻi resident diagnosed outside of the state.
- (Jan. 9, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increasz`ed to 307 with four new deaths reported, all on O‘ahu.
- (Jan. 8, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 303 with four new deaths reported, all on O‘ahu.
- (Jan. 6, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased by 10 today to 299 with nine new deaths reported today on O‘ahu and one on Maui. The state Department of Health reports that the deaths occurred between Nov. 12 and Dec. 19. The Maui death involved a man between the ages of 70 and 77, who was hospitalized with underlying conditions. The Maui death was the 18th since the start of the pandemic.
- (Jan. 1, 2021) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased by one to 289 with a new death reported on Oʻahu.
- (Dec. 31, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased by three to 288 with new deaths reported on O‘ahu (2) and Hawai‘i Island (1).
- (Dec. 23, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 285 with three new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu.
- (Dec. 20, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 282 with one new death reported on the island of O‘ahu.
- (Dec. 18, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 281 with one new death reported on the island of O‘ahu. The latest case involves a female between the ages of 60-69 years old, who had underlying conditions and was hospitalized at the time of her death.
- (Dec. 17, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 280 with two new deaths reported–one on the island of O‘ahu, and the other on Hawai‘i Island. The latest case involves a female between the ages of 60-69 years old, who had underlying conditions and was hospitalized at the time of her death.
- (Dec. 16, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 278 with four new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu.
- (Dec. 13, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 274 with three new deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (Dec. 12, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 271 with two new deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (Dec. 11, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 269 with one new death reported on O‘ahu. The latest passing is a man, 50-59-years old, who died at home. He had underlying health conditions.
- (Dec. 10, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 268 with two new deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (Dec. 9, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 266 with four new deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (Dec. 6, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 262 with one new death reported on O‘ahu.
- (Dec. 5, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 261 with two deaths on Hawai‘i Island and three new deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (Dec. 4, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 256 with seven new deaths reported on Hawai‘i Island and three new deaths on O‘ahu. Seven deaths at a Hawai‘i island long-term care facility, which experienced a COVID-19 outbreak in October, have now been classified by DOH as coronavirus related, as a result of updated information. The deaths include three women and four men, all who had underlying health conditions and ranged in age from 60 to 80+ years old. Three additional deaths were reported from O‘ahu today, also occurring more than two-weeks ago. All were men, ranging in age from 30 to 80+ years old. All had underlying health conditions and two of the men had been in the hospital.
- (Dec. 3, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 246 with two new deaths reported on O‘ahu. A woman, 80-years-old or older, had been hospitalized with underlying conditions. A man, in the 70-79-year-old age group, had also been in the hospital and had underlying conditions.
- (Nov. 29, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased by four to 244 with two new deaths reported on O‘ahu, and two new deaths on Hawaiʻi Island.
- (Nov. 27, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 240 with three news deaths reported on O‘ahu. All were from Honolulu, had underlying conditions and had been hospitalized. Two were male, one between the age of 60-69 years old and the other between 70-79 years old. The other was female, between the age of 70-79 years old.
- (Nov. 26, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 237 with two news deaths reported on O‘ahu.
- (Nov. 25, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 235 with two news deaths reported–one on O‘ahu and the other on Kaua‘i, marking the island’s first COVID-19 death. Both involved males who had underlying conditions. The first was a man from Honolulu, between 70 to 79 years old. The other was over 80 years old, from Kaua‘i.
- (Nov. 22, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 233 with two new deaths reported, both on the island of O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Nov. 21, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 231 with seven new deaths reported, all on the island of O‘ahu. Details surrounding the deaths and when they occurred have not yet been released by the state Department of Health.
- (Nov. 20, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased by one to 224 with one new death reported in a Hawai‘i’ resident diagnosed out-of-state. The death involved a male between the ages of 60-69 years
old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.
- (Nov. 18, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased by one to 223 with one new death reported on the Big Island of Hawai‘i. Details are pending release.
- (Nov. 10, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to at 222 with one additional death reported on the island of O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Nov. 8, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to at 221 with one additional death reported on the island of O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Nov. 7, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to at 220 with one additional death reported on the island of O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Nov. 3, 2020) The state COVID-19 dashboard updated Maui’s death toll to 19, but kept the statewide toll unchanged at 219. The two additional deaths in Maui County were explained by Mayor Michael Victorino during a press briefing on Nov. 2, 2020.
- (Oct. 31, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to at 219 with an additional death reported on Maui, and two deaths on Oʻahu. Details are pending release.
- (Oct. 30, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to at 216 with an additional death reported on Hawai‘i Island. A Hawai‘i island man, in the 70-79 year-old age group had underlying conditions and was in the hospital.
- (Oct. 29, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to at 215 with two additional deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu. Both were men with underlying conditions and both had been hospitalized. One man was between 50-59 years old and the other was older than 80.
- (Oct. 28, 2020) The state’s death toll was adjusted downward to 213. **As a result of updated information, two previously reported deaths were determined to not be related to COVID-19 and were removed from the counts (1 from Lānaʻi, and 1 from Maui).
- (Oct. 27, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to at 215, with two new deaths reported on Hawai‘i Island and one death on O‘ahu. The first involved a male on O‘ahu, between 70-79 years old. The others were on Hawai‘i Island, both males, between 60-69 years old, and over the age of 80. All had underlying conditions and were hospitalized at the time of their death.
- (Oct. 24, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased by three to 212, with three new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Oct. 23, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased by three to 209, with three new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu. All three were on O‘ahu. Two deaths involved males, 80+ years old, who were hospitalized with underlying medical conditions. The third death was a female, 80+ years old, who was also hospitalized with underlying medical conditions.
- (Oct. 22, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased by three to 206, with three new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu. All three involved males between 70-79 years old, who had underlying conditions and were hospitalized on Oʻahu at the time of their death..
- (Oct. 21, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 14 to 203, with four new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu and 10 on Hawai‘i Island. Ten of those deaths have been reported as the result of updated information received on nursing homes in Hawai‘i County. The death of those dates range from mid-September to early October, and three of those individuals had been hospitalized at the time of their death. The four more recent deaths involved O‘ahu residents. The Hawai‘i Island cases include eight men, and two women, all 70 to 80 years or older who were nursing home residents. The O‘ahu cases involved one man and three women, all 80 years or older who had underlying conditions. The man was a community care home resident and the women are all hospitalized.
- (Oct. 20, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased by two to 189, with both new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Oct. 18, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 187, with one new death on O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Oct. 17, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 186, with one new death on O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Oct. 16, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 185, with one new death on O‘ahu. Details are pending release. It involved a woman from O‘ahu over the age of 80, who had an underlying condition and was hospitalized at the time of her death.
- (Oct. 15, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 184, with one new death on O‘ahu. It involved a man from O‘ahu over the age of 80, who had an underlying condition and was hospitalized at the time of his death.
- (Oct. 14, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 183, with 10 new deaths. This includes five deaths on Maui,three on Hawai‘i Island and two on O‘ahu. Seven of the deaths occurred between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30, 2020 and are now reported as a result of updated information received on their cause of death. The other three deaths, one on Hawai‘i Island and two on Oahu are recent, as of Oct. 1. The Maui deaths included three men (one between 60 and 69 years old and two above the age of 80) and two women over the age of 80. All had underlying health conditions. One of the women died at a nursing home and the other Maui patients were hospitalized.
- (Oct. 13, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 173, with four new deaths. Three were on Honolulu. One involved a male between 60 to 69 years old, one male over the age of 80, and a female between 70 to 79 years old. The fourth death was on Maui and involved a female between 50 to 59 years old. She passed away in August, but it’s now being reported as a COVID-19 death as a result of updated information. All four had underlying conditions and were hospitalized at the time of their death.
- (Oct. 11, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 169, with one new death reported on O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Oct. 10, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 168, with two new deaths reported on O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Oct. 9, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 166, with two new deaths reported on O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Oct. 8, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 164, with one new deaths reported on O‘ahu. The latest case involved a female, between 50-59 years old who had underlying conditions and was hospitalized at the time of her death.
- (Oct. 7, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 163, with three new deaths reported on O‘ahu. All three were men with underlying conditions and all had been in the hospital. Two were 70-79 years-old and the third was 60-69 yrs. old.
- (Oct. 6, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 160, with three new deaths reported on O‘ahu. All three women were women who had underlying conditions. Two were 80+ years-old and both died at home. The third woman was 60-69 yrs. of age and died in the hospital.
- (Oct. 5, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 157, with one new death reported on O‘ahu. The case involved an O‘ahu woman who was older than 80-years-old and had underlying conditions. The state Department of Health reports the woman had been in the hospital.
- (Oct. 4, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 156, with three deaths reported in Maui County. The three deaths occurred between Aug. 15 and Sept. 15, 2020 and were recently validated and classified as those records became available. All three deaths include individuals with underlying conditions who were hospitalized. The individuals were a man between 60 and 69 years old, and two women–one between 50 and 69 years old and one who was 80 years or older.
- (Oct. 3, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 153, with 11 new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu. Details are available here.
- (Oct. 2, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 142, with three new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Oct. 1, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 139, with three new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu. Two men, both with underlying conditions passed away in the hospital. One was 70 to 79-years old and the other was 60 to 69-years old. A woman, in the 80 to 89-year-old age group, also had underlying conditions and had been in the hospital when she passed away.
- (Sept. 30, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 136, with two new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu. One is a man, in the 20 to 29-year-old age group, who had underlying conditions and had been in the hospital. The other death is a woman, in the 70 to 79-year-old age category, with underlying health conditions and passed away in the hospital.
- (Sept. 29, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 134, with two new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu. One is a man, in the 70 to 79-year-old age group, who had underlying conditions and had been in the hospital. The other death is a woman, in the 50 to 59-year-old age category, with no known underlying health conditions. She too had been hospitalized. Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 134.
- (Sept. 27, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 132 with one new death on O‘ahu confirmed by the state Department of Health. Details are pending release. This was an O‘ahu woman, older than 80, who had underlying conditions and had been hospitalized.
- (Sept. 26, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 131 with four new deaths on O‘ahu confirmed by the state Department of Health. A man, between 50 and 59-years-old had been hospitalized with no underlying conditions. Another man, 80 or older did have underlying conditions and was also hospitalized. Two women, both had underlying conditions and had been in the hospital. One was 70 to 79-years old and the other was 60 to 69-years-old.
- (Sept. 25, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 127 with three new deaths on O‘ahu confirmed by the state Department of Health. All three people had underlying health conditions, and all had been in the hospital. One was a man in the 60-69-year-old age group. Two women also passed away; one in the 50-59-year old age group and the other in the 60-69-year-old age group.
- (Sept. 24, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 124 with two new deaths on O‘ahu confirmed by the state Department of Health. Both were males and one was between 50-59 years-old, the other was between 60-69 years-old. Both had underlying conditions and passed away while hospitalized.
- (Sept. 23, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 122 with two new deaths on O‘ahu confirmed by the state Department of Health. A man, 80-years-old or older, passed away while hospitalized. Both he and a woman in the 70 to 79-year old age group had underlying health conditions. She passed away at home.
- (Sept. 18, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 120 as the state confirmed 12 deaths on Hawaiʻi Island and one on O‘ahu. The state Department of health had previously accounted for only three deaths at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island; but today, officials confirmed 12 more deaths among residents of the facility. These deaths include 11 men and one woman, all in the 70 to 80-year-old age group and with underlying health conditions. Ten of the residents passed away at the home and two others were hospitalized.
- (Sept. 17, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 107 with the passing of four more O‘ahu residents. Three women and one man, all from O‘ahu, all with underlying health conditions and who had been in the hospital, are the latest Hawai‘i residents to pass away from coronavirus. Two of the women were in the 70 to 79-year-old age group, and the third was in the 80 to 89-years-old group. The man was in the 60 to 69-year-old age group.
- (Sept. 16, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 103 with the passing of three more O‘ahu residents. Two men and one woman, all from O‘ahu, all with underlying health conditions, and all in the 70 to 79-year-old age group are the latest to pass away from coronavirus. All three had been in the hospital.
- (Sept. 15, 2020) An O‘ahu man, with underlying health conditions who had been hospitalized, becomes the 100th person to die from coronavirus-associated illness since the pandemic began in late February. He was in the 60 to 69-year-old age group.
- (Sept. 13, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 99 with the passing of two more O‘ahu residents. Details are pending release.
- (Sept. 12, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 97 with the passing of one more O‘ahu residents. Details are pending release.
- (Sept. 11, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 96 with the passing of two more O‘ahu residents. One man and one woman from O‘ahu are the latest people to pass away from coronavirus. The man, in the 70 to 79-year-old age group had no known underlying health conditions and died at home. The woman was in the 40 to 49-year-old age group, did have underlying health conditions and also died at home.
- (Sept. 10, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll also rises to 94 with the passing of three more O‘ahu residents. The deaths include two men and one woman, all three of whom had underlying medical conditions and had been hospitalized. One man was in the 70 to 79-year-old age group and the other was in the 50 to 59-year-old age group. The woman was also in that age group.
- (Sept. 9, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll also rises to 91 with the passing of three more O‘ahu residents. All three were men who had underlying medical conditions. Two were in the 60 to 69-year-old age group and the third was in the 70 to 79-year-old age group.
- (Sept. 8, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 88 with the passing of two more residents–one O‘ahu resident, a man in the 60 to 69-year-old age group; and a woman on Maui, older than 80. Both had been hospitalized, and one was a nursing home resident.
- (Sept. 7, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll also rises to 86 with the passing of one more resident on the island of O‘ahu.
- (Sept. 6, 2020). Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll also rises to 85 with the passing of one more resident on the island of O‘ahu.
- (Sept. 5, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll also rises to 84 with the passing of three more residents on the island of O‘ahu.
- (Sept. 4, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 81 with the passing of two more residents.
- (Sept. 3, 2020) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 79 with the passing of four more O‘ahu residents, two men and two women. All had underlying health conditions. One of the men and one of the women were older than 80. Another man was in the 60 to 69-year-old age group, and the other woman was in the 70 to 79-year old age group.
- (Sept. 2, 2020) There was one death linked to COVID-19 in Hawai‘i today on O‘ahu, bringing the state total since the pandemic began to 75.
- (Sept. 1, 2020) There were four deaths linked to COVID-19 in Hawai‘i today, including three fatalities on O‘ahu and one on Hawai‘i Island, bringing the state total since the pandemic began to 74. Two (2) O‘ahu men, an O‘ahu woman, and a Hawai‘i island man are the latest people to pass away as a result of coronavirus. All had underlying medical conditions. The three O‘ahu individuals had been hospitalized and the Hawai‘i island man was in the Veteran’s Home. The woman and one O‘ahu man were in the 70 to 79-year-old age group, and the other two men were 80-years-old or older.
- (Aug. 31, 2020) There were seven deaths linked to COVID-19 in Hawai‘i today, marking the deadliest day for the state since the pandemic began. The fatalities included five on O‘ahu and two on Hawai‘i Island, bringing the state total since the pandemic began to 70. On O‘ahu, four men, with underlying health conditions, were hospitalized before passing away. Two were older than 80, another was in the 70 to 79-year-old age group, and the third in the 60 to 69-year old group. A woman on O‘ahu, with underlying conditions was in the 60 to 69-year-old age group and was also hospitalized when she passed away. On Hawai‘i island two men, both residents of the State Veteran’s Home, and both older than 80 passed away.
- (Aug. 30, 2020) There was one death on Sunday linked to COVID-19 on O‘ahu.
- (Aug. 29, 2020) There were three deaths linked to COVID-19 on O‘ahu.
- (Aug. 28, 2020) There were also four more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state total since the pandemic began to 59. The deaths include three on O‘ahu and one on Maui. A woman on Maui, older than 80, hospitalized and with underlying health conditions was Maui’s single reported fatality today. To date, there have been eight COVID-19 fatalities in Maui County. On O‘ahu, two men, both with underlying medical conditions and both of whom had been hospitalized, passed. One was 70 to 79 years-old and the other was older than 80. A woman, from O‘ahu, between 70 to 79 years-old, hospitalized with underlying conditions, was the third victim on the island in today’s report.
(Aug. 27, 2020) There were four more O‘ahu deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state total since the pandemic began to 55.
- (Aug. 26, 2020) Hawai‘i’s coronavirus death toll reached 51, with the Department of Health reporting two additional deaths. Both are O‘ahu men who were in the hospital and had underlying health conditions. One of the men was in the 50 to 59-year-old age group, and the other was in the 60 to 69-year-old group.
- (Aug. 24, 2020) The state Department of Health reports that there were two additional COVID-19 related deaths on the island of O‘ahu, bringing the total over the course of the pandemic to 49. The victims are two O‘ahu residents, one man and one woman, both over 80-years old, and both with underlying medical conditions.
- (Aug. 22, 2020) The state Department of Health reports that an O‘ahu resident is the state’s 47th COVID-19 death. Lt. Governor Josh Green said the death involved a 36-year-old man who was a frontline worker.
- (Aug. 21, 2020) The state Department of Health reports that an O‘ahu resident is the state’s 46th COVID-19 death.
- (Aug. 20, 2020) An O‘ahu man, older than 60-years-old and the Lānaʻi man, 40-59 years old raise Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll to 45. The O‘ahu victim had an underlying health condition, was hospitalized and passed away on Aug. 15. The Lānaʻi man had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized on Maui. State officials say his death is believed to be travel related.
(Aug. 19, 2020) Two elderly O‘ahu residents (a man and woman) are the state’s 42nd and 43rd COVID-19 death.
- (Aug. 18, 2020) An O‘ahu man, 40-59 years-old, with underlying health conditions is the 41st COVID-19 death since the start of the pandemic.
- (Aug. 13, 2020) Two O‘ahu men, both over 60-years-old are the latest COVID-19 related deaths in Hawai‘i.
- (Aug. 12, 2020) There were four deaths reported on Aug. 12. The deaths of two of the men, both over 60-years-old, were made public on Aug. 11, but included in case counts for Aug. 12. The other two deaths are men 40-59 years old, at least one of whom had underlying health conditions. Investigations into all of the deaths are ongoing.
- (Aug. 10, 2020) Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported. According to data compiled by the state Department of Health, all are on the island of O‘ahu. The department also reports the 32nd, 33rd and 34th COVID-19 deaths. One is an elderly O‘ahu female, and the two others are elderly O‘ahu men, one who had underlying health conditions. The deaths continue to be under investigation.
- (Aug.7, 2020) An O‘ahu man, older than 60, who passed away on Aug. 7. His death is being recorded as the 31st since the pandemic began.
- (Aug. 6, 2020) *Case removed from count. An elderly female, with underlying medical conditions, had been a resident at a Pearl City nursing home, but then was hospitalized. (This case has since been removed from the tally. Her attending physician assessed she likely died from an underlying condition).
- (Aug. 6, 2020) An elderly man, also with underlying health issues, was also in the hospital when he died.
- (July 27, 2020) A Honolulu man with underlying medical conditions has died. Department of Health officials say the man was in the 40 to 59-year-old age group and had tested positive for COVID-19. An investigation into his cause of death continues, and it is recorded as the 27th COVID-19 death in Hawai‘i since the beginning of the pandemic.
- (July 23, 2020) State officials extended condolences to the family and friends of the 26th person to succumb to coronavirus, an elderly O‘ahu woman. Her death was reported to DOH late Wednesday, July 22 and was included in the July 23rd recap.
- (July 22, 2020) An Oʻahu man, between 40-59 years-of-age was the state’s 25th COVID-19 related death. The death was reported late Tuesday, June 21. This was the fourth COVID-19 death in this age group.
- (July 17, 2020) An elderly O‘ahu woman, with underlying medical conditions, was the 24th death due to coronavirus for Hawai‘i. The woman died on Thursday, July 16, and her passing was reported the following day.
- (July 17, 2020) Hawaiʻi reported a 23rd COVID-19 related death involving an elderly Oʻahu resident who had been isolating at home with family. The state Department of Health confirms that the individual was a man over the age of 60 who had an underlying health condition.
- (July 11-12 weekend, 2020) One patient was an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona over the July 11-12 weekend. Health officials say the man had been receiving treatment for several months for underlying medical conditions.
- (July 12, 2020) A female died in an O‘ahu hospital Sunday morning, July 12, and had previously been a resident of a care home.
- (July 7, 2020) An elderly O‘ahu man with underlying medical issues died July 7th. State health officials say the man’s death was added today after a review of his health history and discussions with his primary care physician.
- (July 3, 2020) An elderly patient on O‘ahu who was hospitalized with multiple underlying health issues.
- (June 26, 2020) An elderly Honolulu man was the 18th death in Hawai‘i due to the coronavirus. The last reported death prior to this was on May 3, one-and-a-half months earlier.
- (May 3, 2020) The 17th death is a woman, over the age of 60 on Maui, with underlying medical conditions. She had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late February. Her infection occurred in mid-April. “COVID-19 is not believed to be the primary cause of death, due to her other serious illnesses, but may have been a contributing factor to her passing,” health officials said.
- (April 27, 2020) The 16th death is an Oʻahu woman who is over 65-years-old and had underlying conditions and had been hospitalized since early April.
- (April 26, 2020) An O‘ahu man, over the age of 65, with underlying health conditions passed away on April 26. He had been in the hospital since early March and his infection was presumed to be community associated.
- (April 24, 2020) The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported the 13th and 14th deaths associated with COVID-19 in the state. One is an O‘ahu man who had been hospitalized since the beginning of April, was over 65-years-old, and had underlying medical conditions. He had a history of travel to Las Vegas in March. The other is also an O‘ahu man, over 65-years-old, who’d also been hospitalized recently and also had underlying health conditions. His infection was the result of community-associated spread.
- (April 20, 2020) The Hawai‘i Dept. of Health reports that two additional coronavirus related deaths occurred on April 20, bringing the total in the state to 12 since tracking began on Feb. 28, 2020. The deaths occurred on O‘ahu and on Maui and both were men, 65-years-old, or older. On Maui, the man who passed had underlying health conditions. He had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late last year, according to state Health officials. This person’s death is considered related to the MMMC cluster.
- (April 19, 2020) The fourth Maui case was confirmed on April 19, and was an adult male from Washington state in the 40-59-year age group who had no previous medical conditions. State health officials say the man’s exposure history may be travel-related. The man had been hospitalized for an extended period in serious condition at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
- (April 11, 2020) A woman, over 65-years-old is the ninth death from COVID-19. State officials say she had underlying medical conditions and had tested positive for the virus when she was hospitalized on O‘ahu.
- (April 7, 2020) A third death in Maui County reportedly occurred on April 7, but was reported in the state count on Friday, April 10. The third case involved an elderly individual who was in the chronic care unit.
- (April 8, 2020) The second Maui death was announced on Wednesday, April 8, and was an unattended death. The person who passed was identified as an adult male resident over the age of 65.
- (April 6, 2020)Maui reported its first COVID-19 related death on Monday, April 6, of an adult male over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions and exposure to travelers.
- (April 4, 2020) An East O‘ahu adult male, over 65-years-old, is the 4th person to die from COVID-19. The individual passed on April 4, and based on preliminary information, this case was travel-related in that the person may have been exposed to someone who had traveled. He had been hospitalized.
- (April 3, 2020) The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported the death of a third individual with COVID-19. The elderly Oʻahu resident had been hospitalized in critical condition on life support for several weeks after returning from travel to Washington state.
- (April 2, 2020) Hawaiʻi officials confirm a second COVID-19 related death in the state.
- (March 30, 2020). Governor David Ige offered condolences to the family of an individual, as the state reported it’s first death linked to the COVID-19 virus. The individual passed away on March 20 and was identified as an older adult male resident of Oʻahu who was hospitalized with multiple medical issues and did have a positive COVID-19 exposure, according to state Health officials. The presumptive positive result came back from a private lab.