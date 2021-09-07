There were 499 additional COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i on Tuesday. The latest data represents a total of 11,265 “active” cases over two weeks. This spike in cases comes amid a rise in cases involving the Delta variant.

Of today’s 499 cases, there were 489 cases identified as confirmed, and 10 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 357 on O‘ahu (+7 probable); 46 on Hawai‘i Island (+4 probable); 38 on Maui; 45 on Kaua‘i; and three in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (-1 probable).

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 626, with no new deaths reported today.

Today’s COVID case count includes all cases from the regular 24-hour reporting cycle that ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

In Maui County, there is an average of 83 new cases with a 6.4% test positivity rate over 14 days. This is -13% from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5, 2021. For every 100,000 residents in Maui County, there have been an average of 49.6 newly reported cases per day over the last seven days.

Sept. 7, 2021. PC: state Department of Health.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Statewide, there are 443 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday (87 unvaccinated, 13% vaccinated), according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green. This is up +168% from the 165 hospitalizations reported on Aug. 5, 2021. The state’s positivity rate is now at 7.2%.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There are a total of 32 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, (27 are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated) according to counts last updated on Sept. 7, 2021, from Maui Health. Of that number, two COVID patients are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

Sept. 7, 2021. PC: Maui Health

*Note on ICU capacity: The Maui hospital needs to have adequate ICU nurses to care for the ICU patients that are in beds and will staff up and down based on need. This means that although beds are listed as still “available,” staffing would be needed to accommodate occupancy. According to Maui Health, capacity and staffing statistics are not static numbers, and are constantly shifting throughout a 24 hour period, with staffing based on census/capacity.

Hospital executives acknowledged that the recent surge in COVID cases is taking a toll on the hospital and that more staff is needed. FEMA sent nurses to assist with staffing.

Through Sept. 7, 2021, an estimated 1,899,029 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 72.6% of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 64.4% have completed full vaccination. On Maui, the DOH reports that 67% of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 57% have completed a full course of vaccination.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Vaccination Requirement Announcements:

Of the 6,853 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 250 cases, followed by Wailuku with 224, and Lahaina with 232 current infections. The three locations have entered the 200+ mark for active infections.

Kīhei has 176 cases, followed by Makawao with 124, and Kula with 62 cases. The three locations are included in the dark blue category (51-200 cases) on DOH mapping.

Areas in the medium blue category (11-50 cases over two weeks) include: Haʻikū with 43 cases, and Spreckelsville with 33 cases.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 68,764 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 6,853 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 130 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 131 on Lāna‘i and 6,592 on Maui.

There are 6,853 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 1,480 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 8,333.

The state Department of Health has now lumped the probable and actual cases classified by zip code. The new totals are: Kahului (1859), followed by Wailuku (1659), Lahaina (1603), Kīhei (1221), Makawao (576), Haʻikū (302), Kula (239), Molokaʻi (166), Spreckelsville (139), Lānaʻi (134), and Hāna (49).

Cluster report: Updated Weekly (Sept. 2, 2021)

*Next cluster report is due out on Sept. 16, 2021

The state Department of Health released its updated weekly cluster report, detailing information on COVID-19 cases in certain settings.

The cluster report, which covers the period through Sept. 2, 2021, identified 44 active clusters in Maui County. There’s 12 clusters in the travel/lodging/tourism sector; 10 clusters in educational settings; eight clusters at restaurants; three in construction/industrial sites; two at food suppliers; one cluster at the Maui Community Correctional Center; and one cluster at an occupational setting. There’s also 7 clusters in other settings.

The report does not show how many of the infected individuals have recovered. While general categories have been identified, health officials have said that they don’t typically identify specific locations of clusters unless there is an “imminent health threat.”

Maui Cluster Report. Sept. 2, 2021. PC: state Department of Health.

To date, there have been 624 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 475 on Oʻahu, 77 in Maui County, 62 on Hawaiʻi Island, four on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Vaccination Exemption for Mainland Travelers to Hawaiʻi Begins July 8

Beginning July 8, 2021, the state is now accepting proof of vaccination through the Safe Travels program, for domestic travel including trans-Pacific travelers vaccinated in the US and traveling from the continental US, Alaska and the US territories to Hawaiʻi.

Hawai‘i Inter-County Travel Restrictions Lifted June 15

On Tuesday, June 15, the state of Hawaiʻi ended restrictions on inter-county travel. “There will be no testing and no quarantine requirements for inter-county travel,” said Gov. Ige. All inter-island travel restrictions were dropped. Those who are in quarantine will not be able to travel.

Also beginning on June 15, a quarantine exemption went into effect for incoming travelers to the state who are verified to have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi. If travelers have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi, and the state can verify that, they are now able to bypass quarantine without a pre-travel test when returning to Hawaiʻi from the mainland.

Hawai‘i Mask Mandate Lifted for Outdoors



As of May 25, 2021, Hawaiʻi’s mask mandate has been lifted for outdoors, but remains in place for indoors. When outdoors, people are still encouraged to mask up when in large groups of 10 people or more. Governor David Ige also announced he is lifting the suspension on ocean sports competitions as of June 1 to allow events such as surfing, canoe paddling, and swimming.

Maui Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights Ends June 4, 2021

The post arrival rapid testing at Kahului Airport concluded on June 4 after one full month of operation. Since the program began on May 4, there were just five confirmed positive tests out of the more than 110,000 post-arrival tests conducted. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said the program cost the county between $2.5-$2.7 million, but in the same breath, has provided important information on the source of variant transmission as well as the mindfulness of community spread.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online

PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 626)